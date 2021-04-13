CIMCON Lighting Selects UST to Scale Its Smart Lighting Controls and Smart City Platforms

BURLINGTON, Mass. and ALISO VIEJO, Calif., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CIMCON Lighting Inc., (CIMCON) the leading global provider of smart city technologies, today announced a strategic partnership with UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, to build and accelerate the time to market of CIMCON's best-in-class smart lighting controls and smart city platforms, in an effort to help cities and utilities more rapidly realize the benefits of smart city applications. Under the multi-year agreement, UST's Semiconductor business vertical and UST BlueConch Technologies, its product engineering services arm, will provide high-tech services across software development, manufacturing, R&D, supply chain, firmware, cloud platforms, and mobility to CIMCON Lighting.

In this engagement, UST will partner with CIMCON, offering end-to-end engineering services to manufacture CIMCON's proprietary products. Working with CIMCON, UST's skilled hardware, firmware, and software engineers will help enhance and scale highly reliable product lines. UST will also work with CIMCON to optimize its supply chain and procurement, incorporating localization wherever feasible. Focused on intelligent lighting systems, this multi-year partnership involves all aspects of the business from system design to operations and will be operated out of UST's multiple Centers of Excellence (CoE)s across the globe.

Swapnil Shah, Chief Executive Officer, CIMCON, said, "I'm excited for CIMCON to deepen our relationship with UST. I have enjoyed a long history of productive partnerships with UST throughout my career and have high confidence in their ability to support CIMCON's global delivery growth across North America, Latin America, Australia, and the rest of the world. I look forward to a long and profitable relationship."

Speaking on this occasion, S Ramprasad, President, UST BlueConch Technologies, said, "UST will leverage its vast product engineering expertise to further support CIMCON in the building of its world-class products and operate from our global centers, including the new center of excellence we recently set up in Ahmedabad, India. This engagement will further strengthen our presence in the Industry 4.0 and IoT-based solution offerings."

"Our partnership with CIMCON is built on UST's strong and seamless synergy and expertise in IT, hardware, and product engineering, which enables us to provide end-to-end solutions to industrial and automotive customers across the globe. As a strategic partner to CIMCON Lighting, we also look forward to providing their smart city solutions to our customers in over 26 countries where UST operates," said Gilroy Mathew, VP, and Head of Semiconductor, UST.

UST's semiconductor vertical has over 5,000 specialists spread across more than 15 countries. This versatile talent base supports eight of the top ten worldwide semiconductor companies. UST's strong semiconductor capabilities, coupled with BlueConch's deep experience in product engineering services, will uniquely position CIMCON Lighting to meet its growing global market demand.

About CIMCON Lighting Inc.

CIMCON Lighting is recognized by Gartner and Northeast Group as a global leader of smart city technologies. Our smart lighting controls and smart city applications help cities, towns, municipalities and utilities future proof their investments and become smarter, safer, and more sustainable. The company was recognized as an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company and has received the Edison Institute "Gold Award", LFI Innovation Award, and Frost & Sullivan's "New Product Innovation Award" for smart streetlighting.

CIMCON's smart lighting solutions provide an easy way to control, manage and maintain streetlights across all terrains and city densities. The NearSky smart city platform transforms an existing streetlight infrastructure into a foundation for smart city applications, ensuring a faster, more effective digital transformation. The platform's multi-service, hybrid networking capabilities put data to work for the people and departments that interact with a city's infrastructure and assets. For more information, please visit www.cimconlighting.com

About UST

For more than 20 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Through our nimble approach, we identify their core challenges, and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries, and around the world. Together, with over 26,000 employees in 25 countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at ust.com

