CIMCON Moves to a New Global Corporate Headquarters

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug.1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CIMCON , the leading global provider of smart city solutions , moved into new headquarters, located at 200 Summit Drive, Burlington, MA. The space features collaborative work areas, a network operations center, and labs to further develop the company's innovative smart city technologies.

CIMCON's smart city platform helps cities build an "Internet of Outdoor Things" (IoOT) and simplify their digital transformation. The company's technology helps cities deploy a broad (and expanding) range of sensors and cameras that revolutionizes how a city delivers services to its residents and visitors. The platform, which includes edge computing devices, outdoor networking technologies, AI and cloud-based analytic software, helps cities tackle many of the critical issues they face, including: improving energy efficiency and sustainability; increasing public safety; spurring economic activity; and bridging the digital divide among citizens.

"We have established ourselves as a leader in the industry in part by attracting the best talent the industry has to offer. It was extremely important to us to establish ourselves in an accessible, vibrant location and to offer an inspiring work environment that allows our team members to excel. We're thrilled to provide our team with an environment that fosters collaboration, creativity and innovation," said Anil Agrawal, Founder and CEO of CIMCON. "We are proud of the role CIMCON has played in the continuing evolution of the Boston-area technology scene, and we are confident that our new location will help us attract the talent that will fuel our next stage of growth."

With a heritage of over 25 years of innovation and experience in industrial automation and outdoor wireless applications, CIMCON provides the most proven and most complete smart city solutions to global cities and utilities. The company is the world's leading provider of scalable, intelligent wireless outdoor lighting management solutions for traditional, LED and solar-based street lights, and the company's smart city platform provides an easy way to deploy, manage and maintain smart city devices and applications. Focused on offering solutions that provide the lowest "Lifecycle Cost of Ownership," CIMCON provides hardware and software technologies that allow cities and utilities to monitor, maintain and in many cases, monetize their assets and other devices on or near the light pole. CIMCON's "Just in Time Lighting™," reduces energy, maintenance and repair costs while improving the quality of lighting services and enabling the path to a smart city. For more information, please visit www.cimconlighting.com.

