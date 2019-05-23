CIMCON Wins Innovation Award in the Controls Category During LIGHTFAIR® International 2019

PHILADELPHIA, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CIMCON , the leading global provider of smart city solutions , including outdoor lighting management systems , earned top recognition from one of the lighting industry's most prestigious award programs: The LFI Innovation Awards® 2019. At Tuesday's award breakfast, CIMCON's NearSky smart city platform was named the winner in the Controls: Components, Sensors, Interfaces and Software category.

NearSky Mounted on LED Streetlight with Camera

Judged by an independent panel of esteemed lighting and industry professionals, The LFI Innovation Awards recognize the best innovations from more than 500 of the world's leading manufacturers across the lighting industry.

"This recognition from LFI reflects our commitment to continuous innovation in the controls and smart city space," said Mobeen Khan, Chief Operating Officer at CIMCON. "Winning this Best of Category award and being joined here at LIGHTFAIR by our customers Syracuse and our host city, Philadelphia, underscores our commitment to offering customers great technology and services that are redefining what it means to be a smart city."

The city of Philadelphia has deployed CIMCON smart city technologies on Arch Street in front of the Pennsylvania Convention Center, where the technology will be on display to LIGHTFAIR attendees. CIMCON, CDW-G, Cisco, and the city of Philadelphia, held a press conference in CIMCON's booth on May 22.

On May 21 at the LFI Live stage, CIMCON welcomed Rebecca Klossner, from the city planning division in Syracuse, who presented, "Using Lighting to Surge Syracuse, NY Forward" at LIGHTFAIR. She described Syracuse Surge and the city's approach of using CIMCON's smart city solutions to digitize their city.

CIMCON's NearSky™ is a revolutionary new platform to transform existing streetlight infrastructure into a digital canopy™ that covers your entire city and provides an Internet of Outdoor Things.

About CIMCON Lighting

With a heritage of over 25 years of innovation and experience in industrial automation and outdoor wireless applications, CIMCON provides the most proven and most complete smart city solutions to global cities and utilities. The company is the world's leading provider of scalable, intelligent wireless outdoor lighting management solutions for traditional, LED and solar-based street lights, and the company's smart city platform provides an easy way to deploy, manage and maintain smart city devices and applications. Focused on offering solutions that provide the lowest "Lifecycle Cost of Ownership," CIMCON provides hardware and software technologies that allow cities and utilities to monitor, maintain and in many cases, monetize their assets and other devices on or near the light pole. CIMCON's "Just in Time Lighting™," reduces energy, maintenance and repair costs while improving the quality of lighting services and enabling the path to a smart city. For more information please visit www.cimconlighting.com.

