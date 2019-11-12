CIMCON's NearSky Connect Partner Program Expands with Focus on Sensor Manufacturers, Application Developers, Professional Service Providers and Integrators

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CIMCON , the leading global provider of smart city technologies , is announcing an array of enhancements to its NearSky Connect Partner Program. The program draws together best-in-class sensor/device manufacturers, application developers, professional service companies, financing firms, and technology integrators. The goal of the program is to simplify the evaluation, financing, purchase, deployment, and maintenance of smart city solutions. At the heart of each solution is the company's NearSky smart city platform, which turns a city's streetlight infrastructure into a connected network of sensory points, allowing cities to improve city services with data from sensors, cameras, and other devices.

NearSky with Video Analytics Solution for People and Vehicle Counting

CIMCON is dedicated to helping forward-thinking municipal leaders define and realize their smart city visions. CIMCON - and its customers - recognize the need for cooperation and collaboration in developing and delivering simple-to-deploy smart city solutions. Member companies work together with CIMCON and other program members to create ready-to-use solutions that turn street-level information into usable data that helps cities build safer, healthier, and more vibrant environments for residents, visitors, and businesses.

"Our goal is to simplify the complexity of smart city planning, financing, implementation, and management and we are doing that by creating a highly-collaborative smart city ecosystem," said Anil Agrawal, CEO of CIMCON. "The initial response to our NearSky Connect Partner Program has been very strong and extremely rewarding for our customers, our partners, and CIMCON. By combining our partners' best-of-breed technologies with the capabilities of the NearSky platform, we are delivering the outcomes cities need in a cost effective manner and allowing them to realize their smart city visions."

"The NearSky Connect partner program has opened up a productive new sales channel with a large potential for our edge analytics," said Şadiye Güler Ph. D., Founder/CTO, intuVision, Inc.

"Joining forces with the CIMCON team was the fastest way for us to tap into the smart city market and they have been a great development and sales partner."

"Louroe is excited to join the NearSky Connect partner program," said Richard Brent, Chief Executive Officer, Louroe. "It has opened up an ambitious new sales channel with a knowledgeable partner in the smart city market."

The NearSky Connect Partner Program has been enhanced to address the varying needs of specific partner types:

Sensor/Device Manufacturers - CIMCON provides these partners with a robust platform that delivers the power, processing, and connectivity to simplify deployments.

Application Developers - CIMCON provides this group with tools (i.e., an SDK, APIs and application development support) and large quantities of city data that can be used to develop and test applications and integrations.

Professional Services, Integrators, and Resellers - CIMCON provides these important business partners with vetted smart city solutions that lead to successful sales engagements and a deep knowledge base of the hardware and software needed to deliver customized smart city solutions.

In addition, all partners benefit from CIMCON's installed base, which spans more than 150 cities in 24 countries; a community designed to help members stay ahead of market trends; a rich set of knowledge-sharing and collaboration resources, product and service certifications to accelerate sales; and support for selling and marketing new solutions.

"Our partners have added significant value to the NearSky platform by making a diverse set of sensing and analytic capabilities available to cities," said Clarence Friedman, VP of Strategy. "Together we are offering the industry's most proven set of smart city solutions and addressing the most critical data collection problems cities face. Through the program, our partners are benefiting financially and through the actionable smart city blueprints our community is developing. We expect these benefits to expand as we enter 2020, leading up to our first user conference in the Fall of 2020."

For more information on the NearSky Connect program, including instructions on how to join, please visit https://www.cimconlighting.com/products-nearsky-connect or meet with CIMCON at the Smart City Expo World Congress (booth A184) in Barcelona, Spain, November 19-21, 2020.

About CIMCON

For more than 25 years, CIMCON technology has helped forward-thinking municipal leaders, planners, managers, advisors, and partners define and achieve their smart city visions. To do this, CIMCOM provides a comprehensive smart city platform - built up from the street - that is comprised of sensors, lighting, controllers, and analytics. CIMCON supports - and is supported by - all major city networking and communication infrastructure providers including Cisco, iTron, Trilliant, and Zigbee. Today, more than 150 cities around the world are benefiting from CIMCON's ability to deliver budget-neutral solutions with unmatched speed-to-outcomes. For more details and information, please visit www.cimconlighting.com .

