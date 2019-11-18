CIMCON's NearSky Smart City Platform Wins Lux Award for Connected Lighting Innovation of the Year

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CIMCON , the leading global provider of smart city technologies , won the Lux Award for "Connected Lighting Innovation of the Year" last week at a gala held at The Hilton, Park Lane in London.

The Lux Awards are designed to celebrate and reward both creativity and sustainability, recognizing clients and end users that have employed lighting in exceptional ways to improve their lit environment, reduce energy, and achieve business objectives. From over 200 nominations, the judges drew up the initial shortlists, tested products and visited projects across the length and breadth of the UK to see the solutions in action for themselves.

"Receiving the Lux Award for the NearSky smart city platform reflects our commitment to continuous innovation in the smart lighting and smart city space," said Anil Agrawal, CEO at CIMCON. "Offering customers technology that simplifies the building of smart cities and delivers significant improvements in city services is our mission and this award demonstrates that we are leading the industry in meeting those needs."

The Lux Award judges detailed the industry-leading innovation from the CIMCON's NearSky smart city platform. They stated, "NearSky is a sensor integration platform that turns street lights into 'smart city' devices. The NearSky 360 edge processor connects to any ANSI C136.41 socket and is operationally compatible with third-party photocells and street light controllers. It uses the RF lighting control network provided by CIMCON's intelligent street light controllers to transmit sensor data from the street light to the NearSky StreetVibe cloud platform. It also expands the number of devices which can be powered and metered from one unit and metered from one unit and allows two security cameras to be mounted on each street light to cover both directions of a street."

Cities and utilities can initiate a customized pilot of the NearSky smart city platform by visiting https://www.cimconlighting.com/streetvantage-smart-city-pilot-program or meet with CIMCON at the Smart City Expo World Congress (booth A184) in Barcelona, Spain, November 19-21, 2020.

About CIMCON Lighting, Inc.

With a heritage of over 25 years of innovation and experience in industrial automation and outdoor wireless applications, CIMCON provides the most proven and most complete smart city solutions to global cities and utilities. The company is the world's leading provider of scalable, intelligent wireless outdoor lighting management solutions for traditional, LED and solar-based streetlights, and the company's smart city platform provides an easy way to deploy, manage and maintain smart city devices and applications. Focused on offering solutions that provide the lowest "Lifecycle Cost of Ownership," CIMCON provides hardware and software technologies that allow cities and utilities to monitor, maintain and in many cases, monetize their assets and other devices on or near the light pole. CIMCON's "Just in Time Lighting™," reduces energy, maintenance and repair costs while improving the quality of lighting services and enabling the path to a smart city. For more information, please visit www.cimconlighting.com.

