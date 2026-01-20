CIMG Inc. Announces that its Huo Mao Brand Has Been Recognized by iiMedia Research with the "2025 China New Consumption Craftsmanship Heritage Award"

BEIJING, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CIMG Inc. ("CIMG" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMG), a business group specializing in digital health and sales development, which utilizes technologies and marketing networks to enhance its business partners' sales growth and commercial value, today announced that its premium sauce-flavor baijiu brand, Huo Mao, was honored with the "2025 China New Consumption Craftsmanship Heritage Award," presented by iiMedia Research, a third-party data mining and analysis firm in the global new economy industry.

The Huo Mao baijiu series integrates ancient techniques with modern technology and adheres to a traditional, time-intensive brewing process carried out over an extended production cycle. Each stage of steaming, fermentation and liquor extraction reflects the passage of time and the dedication of master craftsmen. What makes it even more unique is its use of top-quality dendrobium sourced from the peaks of Mount Huo, which is infused into the liquor through advanced extraction techniques. This infusion adds richness and complexity to its flavor profile, delivering a mellow yet refined taste with a long-lasting finish.

The Company's CEO, Alice Wang, stated, "As a practitioner of medicinal food homology and an advocate for preserving intangible cultural heritage, I am proud that CIMG has continued to innovate in recent years, expanding into multiple fields and build a diversified commercial ecosystem. Looking ahead, CIMG will focus on introducing additional health and wellness products that apply medicinal food homology concepts, with the goal of bringing more of China's traditional wellness culture to consumers in global markets."

About CIMG

CIMG is a business group specializing in digital health and sales development, with a cryptocurrency-focused strategy. The Company leverages AI and cryptocurrencies (such as Bitcoin and stablecoins) to drive business growth, helping clients maximize user growth and enhance brand management value. The Company's current client portfolio includes brands such as Kangduoyuan, Maca-Noni, Qianmao, Huomao, and Coco-mango.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about the Company's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks related to the execution, timing, and realization of computing power contracts, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary for its operations, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. The Company encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in its Annual Reports, Quarterly Reports, registration statements, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE CIMG Inc.