CIMG Inc. Authorizes Individual Shareholder's Equity Tokenization with FlowStocks

BEIJING, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CIMG Inc. ("CIMG" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMG), a business group specializing in digital health and sales development, which utilizes technology and marketing to enhance its business partners' sales growth and commercial value, today announced that the Company has entered into a tripartite agreement with FlowStocks and DYT INFO PTE. LTD. ("DYT"), a shareholder of the Company, authorizing the tokenization of DYT's CIMG common stock on the FlowStocks platform.

Under the agreement, CIMG will deliver the shares held by the individual shareholder to FlowStocks for tokenization and trading services.

The trading symbol of CIMG share on Flowstocks platform is tIMG, and Shareholders can start trading tIMG on Flowstocks on or about November 20.

The Company views this collaboration a significant shift in traditional equity trading. The tokenized shares can be deemed equivalent to conventional shares of common stock of the Company, while now benefiting from the speed, transparency, and efficiency of blockchain technology. By tokenizing DYT's CIMG shares on FlowStocks, CIMG's shares of common stock are expected to gain 24/7 market potential.

The initiative reinforces CIMG's strategy to deepen its presence in the global on-chain financial ecosystem and advance the tokenization of equity assets, including "on-chain stocks."

CIMG Inc. is a global business group in the digital health industry, built around cryptocurrency strategies. The company leverages AI and cryptocurrencies (such as Bitcoin and stablecoins) to drive industry growth, helping clients maximize user acquisition and brand management value. Its current portfolio includes brands like Kangduoyuan, Maca-Noni, Qianmao, Huomao, and Coco-mango.

