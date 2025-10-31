CIMG Inc's Subsidiary Becomes Authorized Distributor for Inspur Information, in a Strategic Move to Expand Into the High-Growth Computing Power Industry

BEIJING, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CIMG Inc. ("CIMG" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMG), a business group specializing in digital health and sales development, which utilizes technology and marketing to enhance its partners' sales growth and commercial value, today announced that its subsidiary, Beijing Xinmiao Times Technology Development Co., Ltd. ("Xinmiao Times"), has been authorized as a distributor of Inspur Electronic Information Industry Co., Ltd. ("Inspur Information"), enabling it to sell Inspur products through offline channels.

This authorization marks Xinmiao Times' official entry into the high-growth computing power industry and represents a significant step for CIMG in expanding its footprint in this sector.

Inspur Information is a leading provider of IT infrastructure products in China. Its core businesses include the R&D, production, and sales of computing infrastructure products such as servers, as well as delivering full-stack AI computing solutions.

Alice Wang, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of CIMG, stated, "The collaboration with Inspur aligns with CIMG's long-term strategy to deepen our presence in the computing power industry. As a global leader in computing infrastructure, Inspur's product technology and ecosystem resources complement our channel presence in the digital health industry. This partnership will help us build differentiated competitive advantages."

About CIMG Inc.

CIMG Inc. is a global business group in the digital health industry, built around cryptocurrency strategies. The company leverages AI and cryptocurrencies (such as Bitcoin and stablecoins) to drive industry growth, helping clients maximize user acquisition and brand management value. Its current portfolio includes brands like Kangduoyuan, Maca-Noni, Qianmao, Huomao, and Coco-mango.

Forward-Looking Statements

