CIMINFO Software Chosen As a Top Ten Document Management Software Provider

BOSTON, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CIMINFO Software, Inc. is pleased to announce that it has been chosen as a "Top 10 Document Management Software Provider for 2019" by The Technology Headlines Magazine in their "Digital Transformation 2019" issue.

The Technology Headlines magazine brings together CIOs, CXOs, and other technology decisions makers to speak on the evolution of technology and industry trends.

Carlos Chavez, editor-in-chief of The Technology Headlines said, "We are delighted to honor CIMINFO Software as a key player in the Document Management market. CIMINFO Software was selected for inclusion in this list due to their proven track record, vision and consistently high levels of customer satisfaction. What differentiates them from their peers is their excellence in providing complete, innovative and easy to use products. Their solutions are pioneering, customer-centric and flexible. Thanks to their ability to meet critical compliance standards and their focus on customer service and satisfaction, their services are well received in the marketplace."

Nicole Anderson, Senior Editor at the Technology Headlines further added, "Our editorial team has not only selected the companies on account of their services, but also on their abilities to transform the user-experience of customers. CIMINFO Software has been on our radar for quite a long time, and this year it became clear that enterprises of all sizes alike trust the company for its innovations and services in the industry."

"We are honored to be included as a Top 10 Document Management Software Provider by The Techology Headlines magazine," said Sanjay Agrawal, President & CEO. "Driven by market and regulatory pressures, the life sciences industry is undergoing a transformation as they replace inefficient paper-based processes with electronic document management systems and improve data integrity. CIMINFO's 21 CFR Part 11 compliant eInfotree Quality Management System (QMS) is an ideal and easy to use solution as its collaboration and workflow design tools accelerate review/approval times, while 21 CFR Part 11 compliance allows for paperless implementation. With an integrated training module, eInfotree can be validated and put to production use in a relatively short time, allowing customers to reap the benefits of increased productivity and compliance with a fast Return on Investment (ROI)."

About The Technology Headlines

The Technology Headlines covers major industry trends in the U.S. and APAC markets, and works alongside leading players to document the opinions and the expectations of the global tech community.

About CIMINFO Software

Created by acquiring the life science business of CIMCON Software, CIMINFO provides proven and mature software solutions to FDA-regulated customers. With two decades of industry experience, 500 customers in over 30 countries and sole focus on life sciences, CIMINFO products and services help our customers increase productivity and compliance. Solutions include 21 CFR Part 11 compliance of spreadsheets, drawings and Access databases, paperless management of Data Integrity programs and automated Training processes. As a service to the industry, CIMINFO also provides free mobile apps for 21 CFR Part 11, 210, 211 and 820 and the Data Integrity Guidance.

For more information on how CIMINFO can help companies move from paper to electronic systems while improving data integrity and 21 CFR Part 11 compliance, please visit www.part11solutions.com.

