CIMINFO Software Chosen as Ten Most Recommended Pharma and Life Sciences Solutions Provider for 2018

BOSTON, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CIMINFO Software, Inc. is pleased to announce that it has been selected for inclusion in the "Ten Most Recommended Pharma and Life Sciences Solution Providers – 2018" list in the May issue of CIO Insider magazine.

CIMINFO is a Top 10 Pharma and Life Sciences Solution Providers

"Our research team considered hundreds of companies providing Pharma & Life Science Solutions to enterprises and made the final list after taking inputs from our advising committee which consists of buyers and managers of solutions for their own companies," stated CIO Review. "CIMINFO Software's inclusion in this list was based on the maturity and depth of its products, global client base, completeness of offerings, product vision, and ISO-certified development processes."

"We are honored to be included in CIO Review's prestigious 10 Most Recommended Pharma and Life Sciences Solutions Provider list," said Sanjay Agrawal, Director. "At CIMINFO, everything we do is customer-focused. Our solutions help customers move from paper to electronic reducing inherent process inefficiencies, and reap the benefits of productivity, compliance and shortened timelines. Hence, it is no wonder that our products have earned the trust of hundreds of customers over the last two decades leading to our inclusion in this list."

About CIMINFO Software

CIMINFO provides mature and proven solutions to the FDA-regulated industries for data integrity and 21 CFR Part 11 compliance. End user computing solutions include data integrity and controls for spreadsheets, Access databases, and instrument file formats, and include automated spreadsheet validation. CIMINFO's workflow and collaboration tools reduce review/approval times and increase knowledge sharing and are used for document management, drawing and asset management, and training. As a service to the industry, CIMINFO also provides free mobile apps for 21 CFR Part 11, 210, 211 and 820 and the Data Integrity Guidance.

For more information on CIMINFO and its leading software solutions, please visit www.part11solutions.com.

Media Contact:

Sanjay Agrawal

978-464-9170

194691@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ciminfo-software-chosen-as-ten-most-recommended-pharma-and-life-sciences-solutions-provider-for-2018-300644259.html

SOURCE CIMINFO Software, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.part11solutions.com

