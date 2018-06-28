CIMON, World's First Autonomous, AI-Based Astronaut Assistant Heads to ISS

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla., June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 29, Project CIMON (Crew Interactive Mobile Companion), the first autonomous AI-based assistant, will launch to the International Space Station. CIMON, whose AI was developed by IBM, will join ISS Commander Alexander Gerst as an astronaut assistant and will help him conduct scientific experiments for the mission "Horizons."

