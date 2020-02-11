Çimsa's New Products Draw Attention in World of Concrete (WOC) 2020

With the know-how of nearly half a century and a solid R&D experience in white cement and special products, Çimsa attended the annual World of Concrete (WOC) 2020, one of the most prestigious building and construction exhibitions of the industry. At the exhibition, Çimsa showcased Çimsa Aluminates and Çimsa Super White product families to the pioneers of the industry and stood out with its products offering innovative solutions.

Maintaining the global market leadership in white cement and special products, Çimsa also promoted its Super White, Super White Slow, Crafta N, Crafta S, Recipro 40, Recipro 40+, Recipro 50 and Rego products at the show and drew attention for its "White Cement" product. Çimsa offers its white cement and special products under three main product families: Çimsa Aluminates involves Recipro 40, Recipro 40+, Recipro 50 and Rego products while Çimsa Super White contains Super White, Super White Slow, Crafta N and Crafta S. The third product family is Çimsa Special Products, which offers CSA product.

Regarding their participation in World of Concrete (WOC) 2020, Çimsa CEO Ülkü Özcan said, "As one of the largest grey cement producers of Turkey, Çimsa is among the top three in the global league of white cement. We have increased our visibility in the global cement industry through our investments abroad. In 2017, we founded Cimsa Americas Cement Manufacturing and Sales Corp. in the USA. Also, our grinding mill in Houston, which stands out as our first greenfield investment abroad, started its operations in 2019, and today we are able to serve our clients directly in this facility. We will continue to grow in the U.S. market and cover the needs of our clients and the market. Çimsa's enhanced export capacity to global markets, strong marketing network and white cement capacity increased thanks to recent investments allow us to be more active in the domestic and foreign markets. As the digital cement company of the future, we are determined to enhance Çimsa's value and reputation on a global scale by further engaging in digital strategies, smart factory systems, data analytics and efficiency and by implementing more Industry 4.0 projects."

About Çimsa

Çimsa, a subsidiary of Sabancı Holding, was established in 1972 in Mersin. Currently, Çimsa operates with its 5 integrated plants in Mersin, Eskişehir, Kayseri, Niğde, Afyonkarahisar and a grinding facility in Ankara. As one of the two most prominent world brands in white cement, Çimsa is an international cement manufacturer with its terminals in Hamburg (Germany), Trieste (Italy), Sevilla and Alicante (Spain), Famagusta (T.R.N.C.), Constanza (Romania) and Novorossiysk (Russia). Çimsa meets the product and service needs of its clients in full and in a timely manner with its market-oriented approach and wide distribution network. As a reliable business partner for its stakeholders, Çimsa provides the necessary materials for living spaces and infrastructures that will be passed on to the next generations. With its special products such as white cement and calcium aluminate cement alongside grey cement, Çimsa is the pioneer of the Turkish cement and building materials industry when it comes to innovation. Çimsa's main focus is and will always be profitable growth and adding value to all its stakeholders.

