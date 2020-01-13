Cin7 Expands in US, Opening Denver Office

DENVER, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cin7, a pioneer in cloud-based inventory management software (IMS) and point of sale (POS) solutions, has established a new office in Denver, Colorado as part of its U.S. and global growth strategy.

Located in the state-of-the-art Triangle Building, the office will serve as the U.S. hub for key members of Cin7's executive, sales and customer success teams. Cin7 is actively hiring several new front line and manager roles for its Denver office.

"This is an exciting milestone for us as we accelerate our growth in the United States," said Danny Ing, Cin7 Founder. "Our new office and Denver-based team will really help to deliver new customer growth, continued product innovation and increased success for our U.S. based customers and partners. We chose Denver for its central U.S. location and extremely strong tech talent pool, together with its cultural similarity to Auckland."

About Cin7

Cin7 is connected inventory management, simplified. With built-in POS and warehouse management, Cin7 keeps inventory in line with orders across every sales channel and stock location, the smartest way for growing brands to sell more to more customers in more places. Use Cin7 to gain real-time insight, contain costs and maximize margins and cash flow for your B2B, B2C, online and brick-and-mortar business. Cin7's extensive integration includes 3PL warehouses, retailers (with built-in EDI), online marketplaces, eCommerce platforms, accounting solutions and other business-critical software, making Cin7 adaptable to your specific requirements. For more information, please visit cin7.com .

