CINC and SkySlope Team Up to Help Agents Adapt to New NAR Post-Settlement Rules

MARIETTA, Ga. and SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CINC, the top lead generation and conversion platform for elite real estate teams & agents, and SkySlope, the #1 provider of real estate transaction management software, announce innovative solutions to help teams and agents adapt to new NAR rules around marketing offers of compensation and written buyer agreements with greater efficiency and transparency.

SkySlope, with over a decade of expertise in broker compliance, has released new, streamlined buyer agreement workflows. Now integrated into CINC's CRM, these workflows allow teams and agents to send these contracts directly from their system while staying ahead of state and local rules & regulations. This seamless integration ensures that agents can confidently manage buyer relationships while staying compliant with new rules.

CINC's Buyer Incentives solution is designed to help seller agents effectively market and manage financial incentives that may impact a buyer's purchase decision, fostering trust and transparency throughout the transaction process. With this initial release, agents can easily input and display concessions on listings. This includes seller concessions syndicated via the MLS, which will attract buyers seeking more information about incentives that support compensating their agent in a way that conforms to the new rules.

"The NAR settlement signifies a dramatic turning point for buyer and seller agents," said Alvaro Erize, CEO at CINC. "By combining CINC's expertise in profitable lead generation and conversion with SkySlope's expertise in transaction management, we have created cutting-edge tools needed for teams and agents to capitalize on opportunities to gain market share in this new landscape."

"As new regulations emerge, SkySlope is closely working with our brokers and partners to understand their day-to-day impact," said Tyler Smith, CEO of SkySlope. "We deliver solutions that empower agents to grow their business, rather than getting bogged down and overwhelmed by paperwork."

Prospective and current CINC clients interested in learning more about the CINC & SkySlope written buyer agreement integration and CINC's Buyer Incentives solution should join CINC's upcoming webinar on August 20th by registering here.

About CINC

CINC is the number one all-in-one real estate lead generation and conversion CRM platform for elite teams and agents in North America. The platform, used by 50K+ agents, includes expert Google & Facebook lead generation, IDX websites, an intelligent CRM, AI-driven lead nurturing automations, and much more. CINC was founded in Marietta, GA in 2011, and acquired by Fidelity National Financial in 2016. For more about CINC, visit cincpro.com .

About SkySlope

Established in 2011, SkySlope is the customer experience platform managing real estate transactions from contract to close. Serving over 650,000 real estate professionals across the U.S. and Canada, SkySlope manages nearly 3 million transactions annually. SkySlope is on a mission to build solutions that reshape the real estate industry by creating the most powerful autonomous transaction platform. For more information, visit SkySlope .

SOURCE CINC; Skyslope