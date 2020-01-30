CINC Continues to Put Relationships at the Forefront of Real Estate Technology with the Introduction of Video Messaging via Texting and Email

MARIETTA, Ga., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CINC (www.cincpro.com), the number one lead generation and conversion platform for elite agents and teams, today announced the release of video messaging. This platform-based communication tool allows CINC clients to send in-message videos via text and email straight from their CINC system.

"CINC's goal is to allow great agents to develop more and better personal connections with less effort," says Alvaro Erize, Chief Executive Officer, CINC. "Through video texting and emailing, our agents can now establish those human connections before the client has even decided to engage, differentiating our agents from the start. We are thrilled to introduce this new product and will continue to evolve it as part of our integrated platform."

Video messaging runs entirely within the CINC solution, reducing the number of services and logins clients have to manage and makes communications more efficient. Additionally, clients have the freedom to not only choose which mode of video communication to use but also where to create and send these videos – either on desktop or mobile – easily humanizing their messages to leads and clients alike.

"We designed video messaging to help CINC clients communicate the way they already do," says Eddie Rodriguez, Director of Product Management, CINC. "We know that consumers retain 95% of a message when they watch it in a video versus only 10% when that message is read in text. This is why we wanted to combine video texting and video emailing in one product to give agents the freedom to choose how they communicate. From personal introduction videos to open house marketing, and everything in between, we're excited to see how CINC clients use this new, innovative tool."

Features of video messaging include:

Easy to Use Interface: Our familiar design allows agents to jump immediately into producing and sending videos.

Our familiar design allows agents to jump immediately into producing and sending videos. Cross-Platform Functionality: Available on both desktop and mobile, CINC video messaging allows agents to decide how they want to record and send videos.

Available on both desktop and mobile, CINC video messaging allows agents to decide how they want to record and send videos. Multi-Channel Communication: Avoid having to choose between email and text. CINC gives agents the power to do both, all in one place.

Avoid having to choose between email and text. CINC gives agents the power to do both, all in one place. Communication Hub: With CINC video messaging, agents will click less and send more. All communication is housed within one platform, which means eliminating multiple logins.

About CINC

CINC is the leading provider of web-based real estate marketing and CRM software for top-producing real estate agents, teams, and brokers across North America. The solution includes a consumer facing website, a CRM platform that allows real estate professionals to nurture clients and monitor their business, and management tools on-the-go with the CINC suite of apps. Founded in Marietta, Georgia in 2011, and acquired by Fidelity National Financial in 2016, CINC continues to power the growth of real estate professionals at every level. For more about CINC, visit cincpro.com.

