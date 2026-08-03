CINC Deepens Follow Up Boss Integration, Bringing Lead Generation, Engagement, and AI Nurture Into a More Connected Workflow

Expanded integration gives Follow Up Boss users seamless access to CINC's websites, hyper-local lead generation, consumer behavioral intelligence, AI-powered nurture and advanced search-management tools

ATLANTA, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CINC, a leading real estate lead generation and technology platform, announced an expanded integration with Follow Up Boss, giving real estate teams a more connected way to generate, engage, nurture, and convert online opportunities.

CINC + Follow Up Boss: A More Connected Lead Gen & CRM Workflow Speed Speed

The enhanced integration combines CINC's websites, digital marketing, lead generation, consumer engagement tools, behavioral intelligence, and AI-powered nurture with Follow Up Boss CRM workflows. The release also introduces new search-management capabilities directly inside Follow Up Boss, allowing agents to manage saved searches, property alerts, listing recommendations, and AI handoffs directly from lead profiles in FUB.

For many real estate teams, Follow Up Boss serves as the system for managing relationships, while CINC powers the consumer-facing experience through websites, lead generation, and automated nurture. The expanded integration brings those experiences closer together.

"Real estate teams have different preferences and needs when it comes to CRM workflows," said Shawn Craig, Head of Marketing at CINC. "CINC has always focused on helping agents attract, engage, and convert high-quality opportunities. By deepening our integration with Follow Up Boss, we're making it easier for mutual clients to combine CINC's lead generation, engagement, and AI capabilities with the CRM workflows that work best for their business."

Pairing Follow Up Boss with a Complete Lead Generation and Nurture Solution

While Follow Up Boss helps teams manage relationships and workflows, many teams rely on additional lead generation to keep their agents productive and prosperous.

CINC provides that foundation and allows Follow Up Boss users to engage those leads and connect AI lead nurturing capabilities directly into their FUB workflow, creating a seamless experience from lead acquisition through conversion.

Through CINC's existing two-way integration with FUB, agents can already access valuable lead intelligence, including consumer activity, property engagement, notes, AI conversations, dispositions, tags, and other behavioral signals that help identify intent and prioritize follow-up.

Helping Agents Act on Consumer Intent

The latest enhancement introduces new tools that allow agents to manage key parts of the consumer experience directly from within FUB.

Agents can now view and update saved searches, refine property search criteria using CINC's advanced search filters, adjust custom map-based search areas, review matching properties, search MLS inventory, and share listings with leads without leaving the CRM.

The integration also provides greater control over AI nurture. Agents can review CINC AI conversations and mute outreach when they are ready to take over the relationship directly.

These capabilities are especially valuable because consumer preferences evolve over time. Buyers frequently adjust budgets, neighborhoods, school districts, and home features as they move through their journey. The ability to quickly update saved searches and listing alerts helps to ensure consumers receive relevant inventory and remain engaged throughout their journey.

Built Around Lead Quality, Not Just Lead Volume

Successful online lead generation starts with attracting the right consumers.

CINC has built its platform around helping agents grow their pipeline for sustainable long-term success, generating higher-quality opportunities through hyper-local marketing and ongoing nurture. Innovations such as CINC RealVerified Leads help improve lead quality and accuracy, while activity tracking and AI engagement provide deeper insight into buyer and seller intent.

The result is a more complete understanding of what consumers are doing, what they care about, and when they may be ready to take the next step.

"Generating a lead is only the beginning," Craig said. "The real challenge is understanding consumer intent and maintaining engagement over time. CINC's websites, behavioral intelligence, and AI-powered nurture help agents do exactly that. This deeper integration makes those insights and capabilities a core experience for Follow Up Boss users."

Creating a More Connected Real Estate Technology Stack

The expanded integration reflects CINC's continued focus on helping real estate professionals connect lead generation, engagement, AI-nurture, and CRM execution into a unified workflow.

By bringing together CINC's lead generation engine and consumer engagement platform with Follow Up Boss workflows, agents gain greater visibility into consumer behavior, more control over the search experience, and more opportunities to convert engagement into transactions.

Availability

The enhanced CINC integration for Follow Up Boss, including the new search-management capabilities, is now available for teams using both platforms.

To learn more or request a demo, visit cincpro.com.

About CINC

CINC is a real estate technology and lead generation platform built to help agents, teams, and brokerages generate demand, engage leads, convert more opportunities, and scale their business. CINC combines hyper-local lead generation, IDX websites, RealVerified Leads, consumer behavioral intelligence, smart lead nurturing, AI engagement, automation, and conversion tools to help real estate professionals grow their pipeline and close more transactions.

For more information, visit cincpro.com.

SOURCE CINC