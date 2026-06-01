Agent Pronto and CINC Launch the First Quarterly Buy-Side Performance Index, Ranking the Top 25 Buyer's Agents and Teams in Every State

Q1 2026 release one covers the first ten states, with the remaining publishing over the next five weeks. From this point forward, the index will refresh every quarter, in every state.

ATLANTA, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agent Pronto and CINC launched the first quarterly, all-state buy-side performance index in U.S. real estate. The two companies will publish quarterly rankings of the top 25 buyer's agents and teams in every state, covering all closed buy-side transactions in the quarter. The first Q1 2026 release covers the first ten states. The remaining thirty-nine will publish over the next five weeks. (Alaska is not included in the Q1 2026 release, as it is not covered in the current buy-side data set). From there, the index will refresh on a quarterly cadence, in every state, indefinitely.

The launch establishes a standing public measure of buy-side performance, a category of real estate that has historically lacked one. Listing-side activity has long been tracked through regular public inventory and price reporting. Buy-side performance, by contrast, has been visible only inside individual brokerages and fragmented data sources. The new index is designed to close that gap with a consistent, comparable, quarterly read across all fifty states.

Q1 2026 is the first full quarter operating entirely under the rules established by the 2024 NAR settlement. Written buyer agreements, explicit compensation conversations, and revised consultation processes are no longer being phased in. They are simply how the business works. The Q1 2026 index provides the first clean baseline for how buyer's agents and teams are performing under those settled rules.

"When performance becomes measurable on a regular cadence, the conversation about value changes," said Dave Peters, President at Agent Pronto. "Buyer's agents and teams who can point to a quarterly ranking have a concrete answer to the buyer who asks why representation costs what it costs. This index gives the buy-side of the industry the kind of public, recurring measurement that listing-side activity has had for years."

Alvaro Erize, CEO at CINC, said the quarterly cadence is what makes the index operationally useful. "An annual report is a reference document. A quarterly index is an operating input," Erize said. "Brokerages can recruit against it in close to real time. Team leaders can benchmark against the published top of the market while a quarter is still recoverable. That changes how the data gets used."

What the Index Measures

Each state report ranks the top 25 buyer's agents and teams by total buy-side transaction volume in the quarter, ordered by total dollar volume closed. For every ranked agent and team, the report includes:

Closing count for the quarter

Total sold dollar volume for the quarter

Median sale price for the quarter

Each state report also includes a market snapshot covering inventory, months of supply, median sale price, and median days on market across the three months of the quarter, with a year-over-year comparison against the same period in the prior year. Market data is provided by Redfin. Buy-side transaction data is provided exclusively by Agent Pronto and CINC, which aggregates buy-side activity nationwide to produce the rankings.

Why Quarterly Cadence

Annual reporting can mask the timing of performance. A single strong quarter can carry a weak year, and a single weak quarter can hide inside an otherwise solid annual figure. Quarterly measurement makes the underlying pattern visible. It shows which agents and teams are sustaining performance across quarters and which are operating on the strength of a prior period.

Cadence also changes how the data informs decisions. Brokerages competing for recruits gain a current benchmark to point to. Team leaders gain a near-real-time comparison against the top of their state's market. Home shoppers researching representation can see who is closing transactions in their state in the most recent quarter, rather than relying on production figures from twelve to eighteen months prior.

Rollout

The first ten state reports are available now through Agent Pronto content channels. The remaining thirty-nine states will publish on a rolling basis over the next five weeks. (Alaska is not included in the Q1 2026 release, as it is not covered in the current buy-side data set). Q2 2026 updates for states already covered will follow on the same quarterly cadence.

Each state report is a standalone read of roughly 700 words, with the full top-25 ranking table and a market context chart. The reports are designed to be read individually by state and compared across states, with consistent structure throughout the series.

About Agent Pronto

Agent Pronto connects home buyers and sellers with top-performing real estate agents across the United States and Canada. Through a data-driven matching process, the company identifies agents with proven experience in the client's specific market and price range. Agent Pronto helps consumers navigate real estate transactions with clarity and confidence through fast, personalized agent recommendations.

About CINC

CINC is a leading real estate platform that equips high-performing agents and teams with tools to generate, nurture, and convert leads. Its technology supports scalable operations through CRM capabilities, marketing automation, and performance insights. CINC enables real estate professionals to build stronger pipelines and more efficient businesses through integrated systems and data-informed strategies.

SOURCE CINC