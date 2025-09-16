CINC Redefines Community Association Management With Launch of CINC Connect

At CINC Up 2025, CINC unveiled a resident app that, together with its Cephai+ AI suite, forms the two essential engines to move community association management forward

DULUTH, Ga., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CINC Systems (CINC), the nation's leading provider of community association management software to more than 6 million doors, announced the launch of CINC Connect, a new resident portal and mobile app platform that modernizes community living and streamlines community association management. The announcement was made at the company's annual CINC Up client conference in Austin, Texas, which drew more than 650 attendees for networking, learning, and product innovation.

A Modern Digital Resident Experience for Community Associations

Inside CINC Connect: The New Resident Experience No Place Like CINC | Community Starts Here

CINC Connect redefines the resident experience for HOAs and condominium associations, offering tools that boost engagement while reducing management workload. Across tiers, key features include:

Customizable community news feeds and group chat that management companies can tailor to their residents' needs, creating the right balance of communication and choice

that management companies can tailor to their residents' needs, creating the right balance of communication and choice Amenity reservations for clubhouses, tennis courts, pools, and more

Surveys, polls, and voting tools to increase resident involvement

Package delivery tracking for seamless notifications

Native integration with CINC's community association management platform

At the core of the platform is the new Communications Center, which streamlines outreach from managers to communities. Managers can send real-time or scheduled emails, text messages, and in-app notifications, ensuring critical updates and reminders reach residents through the channels they prefer.

Three Tiers of Engagement

To meet the diverse needs of communities nationwide, CINC Connect is launching in three tiers:

Essential (Included at No Extra Cost with CINC's Enterprise Package): Available to communities already using CINC's homeowner app, this tier represents a significant upgrade from the current app and WebAxis. It includes enhanced board reporting, a modern communications center, customizable news feeds, and group chat.

Available to communities already using CINC's homeowner app, this tier represents a significant upgrade from the current app and WebAxis. It includes enhanced board reporting, a modern communications center, customizable news feeds, and group chat. Lifestyle: Designed for the rapidly growing number of lifestyle communities across the U.S., this tier delivers new ways to engage residents with features such as e-voting, parking management, resident surveys, pet registries, and e-signatures. It's the perfect fit for associations looking to strengthen community connections.

Designed for the rapidly growing number of lifestyle communities across the U.S., this tier delivers new ways to engage residents with features such as e-voting, parking management, resident surveys, pet registries, and e-signatures. It's the perfect fit for associations looking to strengthen community connections. Premium: Built for highly amenitized, large-scale and vertical communities. Premium adds advanced capabilities, such as access management and package tracking, ensuring boards and managers can handle the unique complexities of these environments.

For communities already using the CINC resident app, the Essential tier is included at no additional cost. Clients will need to sign up for the upgrade, which will begin in January. Those looking to move to the Essential package can start signing up in 2026. Those interested in exploring Lifestyle and Premium can book a meeting with their CINC rep.

Upgrades will begin in Q1 2026.

When a management company completes its upgrade, the apps its residents use will automatically update and upgrade to the new version.

Customer perspective: "CINC Connect is exactly what our residents have been asking for—one place to communicate, organize, and manage daily needs," said Jason Delgado, CEO of RISE Association Management Group, based in Houston. "The simplicity is remarkable. Residents update the app they already use and instantly get news feeds, group chat, and effortless amenity bookings. We expect stronger adoption, fewer calls, and a more connected community from day one."

Two Core Pillars: AI + Resident Experience

Earlier this year, CINC acquired ONR (Owners and Residents), which has since been fully integrated into CINC's platform. This integration, combined with the company's Cephai+ AI suite, establishes the two necessary engines to drive the future of community management forward:

AI Automation – Cephai+ delivers intelligent agents that streamline back-office tasks, from invoice coding and EFT reconciliation to budget creation, board packet preparation, and violation tracking.

– Cephai+ delivers intelligent agents that streamline back-office tasks, from invoice coding and EFT reconciliation to budget creation, board packet preparation, and violation tracking. Resident Engagement – CINC Connect strengthens adoption of digital tools, reduces phone calls, builds stronger community bonds, and provides management companies with modern communication tools.

"You can't have just one engine—it takes both," said Ryan Davis, CEO of CINC Systems. "AI alone won't drive adoption, and engagement without automation creates inefficiency. By bringing them together, Cephai+ and CINC Connect create unmatched efficiency and community connection—empowering managers to scale, boards to govern effectively, and residents to thrive."

About CINC Systems

Since 2005, CINC Systems has been the largest and most innovative technology partner to community association management companies, powering more than 50,000 communities and more than 6 million doors.

Its single, integrated, AI-powered platform unifies accounting, banking, operations, and resident engagement across all community types—from single-family homes and condominiums to high-rises and lifestyle communities. Backed by Hg Capital and Spectrum Equity, CINC empowers management companies to deliver exceptional service and stronger financial outcomes.

For more information, visit www.cincsystems.com.

