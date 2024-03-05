CINC Sets a New Standard in Quality for Real Estate Lead Generation with RealVerified Leads Product

ATLANTA, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CINC, the top lead generation and conversion platform for elite real estate teams and agents, announces its new RealVerified Leads product, raising the bar for lead verification and quality. This innovative product employs two-factor authentication to verify phone numbers of leads registering on CINC IDX websites, solving a longstanding challenge in online real estate lead generation.

Real estate professionals have traditionally faced limited visibility into the authenticity of leads registering on their websites. RealVerified Leads provides a solution by ensuring the accuracy of phone numbers in a simple yet effective way. Upon registration, leads immediately receive a 4-digit code via text, which they enter on the website to verify their phone number and unlock full access to website features. This motivates more leads to provide accurate contact information, significantly enhancing lead quality.

The impact of RealVerified Leads is profound. Initial results show that 2 out of 3 leads generated by CINC are actively verifying their phone numbers, demonstrating the effectiveness and value of the product. Alvaro Erize, CEO of CINC, notes, "Having leads actively authenticate their phone numbers provides agents with the confidence to follow up effectively and increases engagement with the site. The fact that over 60% of leads are actually doing this is a testament to the value the site provides to them. Now, agents can better utilize that value to establish relationships and close more business."

Furthermore, in the CINC CRM, RealVerified Leads are easily identifiable by a distinct badge, giving agents the assurance that they are connecting with genuine leads who have completed their registration personally. This product focuses agents on leads most likely to convert to appointments, improving efficiency and productivity.

Jeff Walker, VP of Product at CINC, emphasizes the innovation behind RealVerified Leads: "For two years, we have been asking ourselves if we could verify phone numbers and improve lead quality without sacrificing engagement. And, quite frankly, the results very quickly got to a point where they far exceeded even our most optimistic expectations."

Prospective and current CINC clients interested in early access to RealVerified Leads should join CINC's upcoming webinar on March 14th by registering here. "We're really excited to be the company that brings this solution to market first," says Matt Hart, VP of Sales and Marketing, CINC. "This is an enhancement that teams and agents have been asking for, and we are thrilled to deliver."

CINC is the number one all-in-one real estate lead generation and conversion CRM platform for elite teams and agents in North America. The platform, used by 50K+ agents, includes expert Google & Facebook lead generation, IDX websites, an intelligent CRM, AI-driven lead nurturing automations, and much more. CINC was founded in Marietta, GA in 2011, and acquired by Fidelity National Financial in 2016. For more about CINC, visit cincpro.com.

