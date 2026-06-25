Cinch Home Services Earns Triple Recognition from Newsweek's America's Greatest Midsize Workplaces 2026

Honors reflect people-first culture, commitment to women in the workforce, and a workplace built on belonging and community

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinch Home Services, one of the nation's leading home warranty companies, has been named to three of Newsweek's 2026 Greatest Midsize Workplaces lists: America's Greatest Midsize Workplaces, America's Greatest Midsize Workplaces for Women, and America's Greatest Midsize Workplaces for Culture, Belonging & Community. Each list is based on independent research and evaluation by Newsweek and its research partners. Companies listed emphasize the importance of a healthy workplace culture. For Cinch Home Services, that commitment is reflected in investments across every stage of the employee journey, from onboarding and career development to well-being initiatives and flexibility.

Newsweek's America’s Greatest Midsize Workplaces Recognition

With nearly 50 years in the industry, Cinch Home Services continues to build on its high-performance, people-first culture. By creating an environment where people can do their best work, the company strengthens its ability to support its partners, customers, employees, and communities.

"We believe a strong sense of belonging starts with listening to our people, fostering connection through community engagement, cross functional collaboration and empowering our employees to innovate, make thoughtful decisions, and reach their full potential," said Andrea Kane, Chief Human Resources Officer for Cinch Home Services. "We turn employee feedback into action, fostering an agile, transformational culture where empowerment, comprehensive benefits, and wellness programs enable our people to innovate, grow, and make a meaningful impact at work and beyond."

These honors build on Cinch Home Services' growing recognition as an employer of choice, including the 2024 and 2025 Cigna Healthy Workforce Designations™ Silver level, awarded in recognition of the company's commitment to employee well-being through supportive workplace policies and initiatives, transparent communications, and wellness initiatives that help employees thrive both personally and professionally.

For more information about Cinch Home Services, visit www.cinchhomeservices.com.

Details about each Newsweek recognition are available at the links below:

About Cinch Home Services

Cinch Home Services is an award-winning provider of home warranty plans, offering coverage for essential home systems and appliances for nearly 50 years. With a nationwide network of service providers and an industry-leading 180-day Workmanship Guarantee, Cinch helps homeowners manage the spiraling cost of everyday breakdowns. A member company of The Cross Country Group, Cinch Home Services is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL. To learn more, visit Cinchhomeservices.com or the company's Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Cinch Home Services