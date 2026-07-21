Cinch Home Services Earns Three Prestigious Awards for Best HVAC, Home Warranty Coverage and Value

Recognition from U.S. News & World Report and ConsumerAffairs highlights Cinch Home Services' strength in HVAC protection, coverage and pricing for 2026-2027

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinch Home Services, one of the nation's leading home warranty companies, has earned three consumer-driven recognitions for 2026: U.S. News & World Report recognition as the Best Home Warranty Company for HVAC and a Best Home Warranty Company and ConsumerAffairs 2026 Buyer's Choice Awards for Best Value for Price. Together, the honors reflect the confidence homeowners place in Cinch Home Services to provide trustworthy warranty coverage, service and value.

U.S. News & World Report and ConsumerAffairs Recognizes Cinch Home Services

The U.S. News & World Report's Best Home Warranty Companies list evaluates home warranty providers across key performance areas to help consumers identify the best home warranty options for their needs. ConsumerAffairs Buyer's Choice Awards recognize top-rated brands based on verified customer reviews and satisfaction data, spotlighting companies that consistently earn consumer trust during high-stakes purchasing decisions.

"These awards validate what the Cinch Home Services teams commit to every single day, earning and sustaining the trust of the homeowners who count on us," said Sena Kwawu, President, In-Home Services for Cinch Home Services. "Being recognized by our customers through U.S. News & World Report and ConsumerAffairs reinforces that the work we do matters, and the real honors belong to every team member who picks up the phone, dispatches a technician and prioritizes a homeowner through a difficult repair. We're proud of our work and grateful for the trust customers place in us."

These 2026 honors add to a growing and diverse portfolio of recognition that spans both customer experience and organizational excellence. In January 2026, Cinch Home Services received a Gold Stevie® Award for Achievement in Customer Experience and a Bronze Stevie® Award for Best Use of Technology in Customer Service in the 20th Annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the world's top honors for customer service professionals. Select prior recognitions also include two 2025 ConsumerAffairs Buyer's Choice Awards for Best Customer Service and Best Overall Process.

This recognition extends beyond the customer experience alone. Cinch Home Services was recently named to three of Newsweek's 2026 Greatest Midsize Workplaces lists, America's Greatest Midsize Workplaces, America's Greatest Midsize Workplaces for Women, and America's Greatest Midsize Workplaces for Culture, Belonging & Community, validating that the culture and excellence customers experience every day is built from the inside out.

For more information about Cinch Home Services, visit www.cinchhomeservices.com.

Details about the recognitions are available at the links below:

About Cinch Home Services

Cinch Home Services is an award-winning provider of home warranty plans, offering coverage for essential home systems and appliances for nearly 50 years. With a nationwide network of service providers and an industry-leading 180-day Workmanship Guarantee, Cinch helps homeowners manage the spiraling cost of everyday breakdowns. A member company of The Cross Country Group, Cinch Home Services is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL. To learn more, visit Cinchhomeservices.com or the company's Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Cinch Home Services