CINCH HOME SERVICES FORGES NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH HABITAT FOR HUMANITY TO SUPPORT AFFORDABLE HOUSING AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

The commitment will see Cinch Home Services leverage its expertise in home management to support Habitat for Humanity's work to help families build safe and affordable housing.

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinch Home Services (Cinch), one of the nation's leading home warranty companies, today announced a new partnership with Habitat for Humanity International to support the global housing nonprofit's efforts toward long-term stability for families through safe, affordable and resilient housing.

Habitat for Humanity and Cinch Home Services

"For nearly 50 years, Cinch Home Services has helped give homeowners peace of mind by protecting what matters most in the home, and we are honored to extend that support to Habitat for Humanity," said Sharena Ali, CEO of Cinch Home Services. "Our partnership reflects our shared belief that strong homes help build strong communities. By working together, we can help more families access safe, reliable housing and the peace of mind that comes with knowing their home is protected."

Through its work in communities across the U.S. and around the world, Habitat for Humanity partners with families to build and improve places they can call home. Cinch Home Services' donation will support Habitat homeowners as they build alongside volunteers and purchase their homes with affordable mortgages. Together, Cinch Home Services and Habitat for Humanity share a commitment to breaking down barriers to opportunity, strengthening communities and expanding access to reliable housing.

"The work of Habitat for Humanity would not be possible without the unwavering support of partners such as Cinch Home Services," said Charlita Stephens-Walker, vice president of corporate partnerships and cause marketing at Habitat for Humanity International. "Through our partnership, Habitat and Cinch Home Services will be able to help more families and communities transform their lives with the incredible effects of safe and affordable shelter. We are deeply grateful to Cinch Home Services for their support of efforts to build a world where everyone has a decent place to live."

A portion of the funding will also support Habitat for Humanity of Broward, helping to strengthen the South Florida community in Cinch Home Services' backyard. As part of the local partnership, Cinch Home Services has committed to donating 35 new Habitat homeowners with a warranty plan and a handyman credit, helping provide Broward families with added peace of mind and support for the home systems and appliances they rely on every day. The company also will take part in volunteer build days, ReStore volunteer days and other community initiatives that assist Habitat's work.

"At Habitat for Humanity, we believe affordable homeownership is the foundation of strong communities, and that every family deserves the peace of mind that comes with safe, stable housing," said Nancy Robin, CEO and Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Broward. "We are grateful for partners like Cinch Home Services who share that vision and are committed to helping families not only achieve homeownership but sustain it. Together, we are expanding access to affordable housing and creating opportunities for families to build brighter, more secure futures."

For more information about Cinch Home Services, visit www.cinchhomeservices.com.

About Cinch Home Services

Cinch Home Services is an award-winning provider of home warranty plans, offering coverage for essential home systems and appliances for nearly 50 years. With a nationwide network of service providers and a leading 180-day Workmanship Guarantee, Cinch helps homeowners manage the spiraling cost of everyday breakdowns. A member company of The Cross Country Group, Cinch Home Services is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL. To learn more, visit Cinchhomeservices.com or the company's Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity is a movement of people in your local area and around the world, working together to build more prosperous and vibrant communities by making sure everyone has a safe, affordable place to call home. Since our founding in 1976 as an ecumenical organization, together we have helped more than 65 million people globally build their futures on their own terms through access to decent housing. We've done that by working alongside people of all walks of life to build, repair and finance their homes, by innovating new ways of building and financing, and by advocating for policies that make constructing and accessing housing easier for everyone. Together, we build homes, communities and hope. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

SOURCE Cinch Home Services