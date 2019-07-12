Cincinnati Arts Organizations Amass 18-Month Celebration Of Women's Suffrage Centennial

"With the POWER OF HER, Cincinnati is unique from any community across the nation in its sheer alignment of arts organizations and their amplification of the voice of women through the arts," said Alecia Kintner, president and CEO of ArtsWave. "ArtsWave is honored to organize and invest in such a significant and meaningful initiative."

"It's our hope that the POWER OF HER will jumpstart greater conversations and dialogue on what an inclusive community looks like and how we ensure continued growth going forward," added Procter & Gamble Executive Director, Global Diversity and Inclusion, Deanna Bass.



POWER OF HER encompasses art forms of all types including plays, musical performances, artworks, cultural activities and more. A sample of the programming includes:

POWER OF HER also celebrates the many Cincinnati cultural and civic organizations founded by women and celebrating milestone anniversaries over the next year, including: the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra (125 years); the Cincinnati Opera (100 years); the Children's Theatre of Cincinnati (100 years); and the Contemporary Arts Center (80 years).

More information about the POWER OF HER and the individual events and performances planned can be found at ArtsWave.org.

