Cincinnati Arts Organizations Amass 18-Month Celebration Of Women's Suffrage Centennial
Jul 12, 2019, 08:00 ET
CINCINNATI, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincinnati arts organizations have formed an unprecedented collaboration to celebrate the centennial of women's suffrage and the ratification of the 19th amendment granting women the right to vote. Called the POWER OF HER presented by Procter & Gamble, the 18-month initiative salutes women and honors female leadership with hundreds of woman-centric arts events and performances drawn from women's voices and their influence, both in history with the suffrage and civil rights movements, and in their communities at large. Led by ArtsWave, the Cincinnati Region's lead planner, promoter and fundraiser of the arts, the POWER OF HER runs through December, 2020.
"With the POWER OF HER, Cincinnati is unique from any community across the nation in its sheer alignment of arts organizations and their amplification of the voice of women through the arts," said Alecia Kintner, president and CEO of ArtsWave. "ArtsWave is honored to organize and invest in such a significant and meaningful initiative."
"It's our hope that the POWER OF HER will jumpstart greater conversations and dialogue on what an inclusive community looks like and how we ensure continued growth going forward," added Procter & Gamble Executive Director, Global Diversity and Inclusion, Deanna Bass.
POWER OF HER encompasses art forms of all types including plays, musical performances, artworks, cultural activities and more. A sample of the programming includes:
- Six female-centric productions at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, a Tony-Award winning and top regional theater in the country, including Margaret Atwood's "Alias Grace."
- A special exhibition at the Cincinnati Art Museum titled "Women Breaking Boundaries," October 2019-April 2020, exploring the role of women in art and art history through works from the museum's permanent collection created by female artists from the 17th century to today.
- A production by Cincinnati Opera of "Fierce Grace: Jeanette Rankin," a song cycle by four female composers about the first woman elected to the U.S. Congress.
- A Cincinnati Ballet season where female choreographers will be featured in programming, including Artistic Director Victoria Morgan's unique take on "Boléro," along with "Bloom," by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa.
- The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra featuring performances by violinist Anne Sophie Mutter, pianists Katia & Marielle Labèque and Ingrid Fliter, soprano Renee Fleming and conductors Simone Young and Xian Chang, among many others.
- A "Season of the Woman" at the Cincinnati Shakespeare Company including the regional premiere of "Miss Holmes," as well as "Hamlet," with the title character re-gendered as a woman.
- Exhibitions at the Cincinnati Contemporary Art Center by Saya Woolfalk, Pamela Phatsimo Sunstrum, Lauren Henkin, Joan Tanner and Tania Candiani.
- An exhibition on women's suffrage at the Cincinnati Museum Center, February-September 2020.
- An exhibition titled "Our Foremothers" at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in spring 2020, celebrating women who have fought discrimination on various levels.
- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati presenting, "Suffragettes – With Liberty and Voting for All," September 21-22, 2019, along with other female-led storylines.
POWER OF HER also celebrates the many Cincinnati cultural and civic organizations founded by women and celebrating milestone anniversaries over the next year, including: the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra (125 years); the Cincinnati Opera (100 years); the Children's Theatre of Cincinnati (100 years); and the Contemporary Arts Center (80 years).
More information about the POWER OF HER and the individual events and performances planned can be found at ArtsWave.org.
