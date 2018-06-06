Cincinnati-Based Human Capital Institute Launches New Certification Program on Change Management

"The key to successful change is a focus on people over processes," says Sherrie Niedermeier, Chief Learning Design Officer at HCI. "Humans tend to resist change, so our approach is unique in that it focuses on change behaviors, and can complement the use of other popular change management process models. This certification program is a huge opportunity for HR practitioners to increase their value to the business by managing change effectively."

The CMHR certification program focuses on the three roles necessary for managing change: The Architect, the Broadcaster, and the Coach. Upon program completion, participants will be able to understand how and when each of these roles should be leveraged. They'll consider how human-centered design can influence organizational change, learn how to communicate change and determine what messages are resonating, and explore strategies for addressing resistance and building resilience.

HCI's CMHR certification program is best suited for functional leaders, people leaders, and individual contributors seeking to advance their careers by elevating personal proficiencies, establishing HR as a partner to the business, and designing and implementing change initiatives that support engagement and organizational growth. This program is particularly important for organizations facing major changes such as mergers and acquisitions, new technology implementations, or departmental or team restructuring. CMHR is offered both online and in-person in major metro areas across the U.S. The course is also available through HCI's Corporate Training program for organizations seeking to upskill entire teams on-site. Visit www.hci.org/cmhr-course to learn more and enroll.

About Human Capital Institute (HCI)

HCI seeks to educate, empower, and validate strategic talent management professionals to impact business results through the acquisition of insights, skills and tools that are contextualized through research, practice, expert guidance, peer learning, and self-discovery. Visit HCI.org to learn more.

