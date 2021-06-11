Cincinnati Business Courier Announces Gravity Diagnostics as Fast 55 Award Finalist

Gravity Diagnostics is a CAP-accredited CLIA certified laboratory that offers testing in the areas of COVID-19, Upper Respiratory, Toxicology, Pharmacogenomics, Sexually Transmitted Infections, and Blood. Within the past year, Gravity has seen a 900% increase in workspace square footage, an increase in employment tenfold, and is currently serving over 1,000 customers from small private practices to universities to Fortune 500 companies.

"With Gravity experiencing such exponential growth, it showcases how hardworking our employees are and their willingness to be adaptable. We are grateful to have a team that has made the right decisions throughout the past year to put others and our community first. Gravity could not be more honored to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Greater Cincinnati area," - Tony Remington, CEO, and Co-Founder of Gravity Diagnostics.

Companies are selected for this award by having an average of at least $1 million in sales for the three most recent years, with no year less than $200,000. Honorees will be recognized, and the next round of finalists will be announced in a virtual awards event on June 17th.

Gravity Diagnostics is a state-of-the-art CAP Accredited and CLIA Certified laboratory licensed in all 50 states providing innovative laboratory testing in the areas of COVID-19, Upper Respiratory, Toxicology, Pharmacogenomics, Sexually Transmitted Infections, and Blood.

