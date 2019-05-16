Cincinnati Cares named state Hub for transforming volunteerism

CINCINNATI, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Local nonprofit Cincinnati Cares has received official designation as a Service Enterprise Hub by the national Points of Light organization, qualifying it to lead nonprofits statewide (Ohio, northern Kentucky) through the transformational evidence-based Service Enterprise Initiative focused on modernizing volunteer engagement and its effectiveness.

"The old systems of connecting volunteers aren't working, and that's reflected in Cincinnati's volunteerism rates declining at twice the national rate and well below our peers," said Doug Bolton, President and CEO of Cincinnati Cares. "We're looking forward to creating a Greater Cincinnati by inspiring leaders, engaging employees and helping businesses create a healthy workforce that engages in our community's biggest needs."

"Besides inspiring and empowering people and organizations to engage in volunteerism," Bolton said, "we're excited to start certifying as many nonprofits statewide as possible as Service Enterprises, making sure that when volunteers are inspired and engaged, it creates the maximum value and effectiveness for the nonprofit and is also a rewarding experience for the volunteer, ensuring their speedy return and continued participation in the volunteer ecosystem."

Service Enterprise certification is a prestigious accomplishment for any nonprofit organization indicating its ability to leverage volunteer skill, talent, and resources strategically and thoughtfully at all levels of the organization. Cincinnati Cares, to be considered a hub, has also recently earned Service Enterprise status. Its first cohort starts this summer.

Research conducted by the TCC Group, a national program and evaluation firm, found that organizations operating as Service Enterprises outperform peer organizations on all aspects of organizational effectiveness, and are more adaptable, sustainable and capable of scaling their work. Knowing that a nonprofit is a certified Service Enterprise is also a reason for many donors to invest more, knowing every dollar dedicated to volunteer engagement goes that much farther. Research has shown that SEI organizations benefit to the tune of a $3-$6 return for every $1 invested in volunteer engagement.



Cincinnati Cares (https://in.cincinnaticares.org/) is the region's most popular way for people to connect with ways to help, from hands-on volunteering to skills-based to volunteer nonprofit board service. Cincinnati Cares' first platform, https://cincinnaticares.org/, launched in November 2017, creating a free, frictionless way for volunteers to connect with ways to help nonprofits across the region. Today, Cincinnati Cares showcases more than 500 of the region's volunteer-engaging nonprofits, the 1,000+ ways they need our help, and hundreds of one-time events that need volunteers. In March 2019, the United Way of Cincinnati transferred its BoardBank platform to Cincinnati Cares. Recently relaunched at our region's first ever all-cause speed-dating style Board Match event, BoardBank connects qualified volunteer board candidates with open positions on nonprofit boards of trustees across the region.

SOURCE Cincinnati Cares

