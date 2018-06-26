Cincinnati Children's Jumps to Number Two Spot in Nation In U.S. News Best Children's Hospitals Rankings

"This move ahead in the rankings reflects the passion and dedication of our employees who work tirelessly every day to improve the health of patients and families who come to us for care," said Steve Davis, MD, chief operating officer of Cincinnati Children's. "We've reached number two in the nation because we put kids first."

The Best Children's Hospitals rankings highlight the top 50 pediatric facilities in the nation in 10 specialties. The methodology reflects four categories:

Clinical outcomes, such as patient survival, infection rates and complications

Hospital resources, the level and quality of which are directly related to patient care, such as staffing, technology and special services

Delivery of healthcare, such as programs that prevent infections and adherence to best practices

Expert opinion, reputation among pediatric specialists

Cincinnati Children's ranked among the top five pediatric hospitals in nine of 10 specialties.

The specialties and rank are:

Specialty Rank Cancer 1 Gastroenterology & GI Surgery 1 Nephrology 2 Neurology & Neurosurgery 2 Urology 2 Diabetes & Endocrinology 3 Pulmonology 3 Orthopedics 4 Neonatology 5 Cardiology & Heart Surgery 8

In terms of improvement, Neonatology moved the most of any specialty up from 13 last year to five this year.

According to U.S. News, the mission of the Best Children's Hospitals rankings is to identify hospitals that provide the highest quality care for children with the most serious or complicated medical conditions.

Of the 189 surveyed hospitals, 86 were ranked among the top 50 in at least one specialty.

