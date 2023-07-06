Cincinnati Children's names chief information officer 

CINCINNATI, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincinnati Children's has promoted Tony Johnston to senior vice president of Information Services and chief information officer, a role he began with the start of the health system's fiscal year on July 1. 

Johnston succeeded Marianne James, who announced last October that she planned to retire after more than 35 years at Cincinnati Children's. Johnston had served as deputy chief information officer since that time, in addition to his duties as vice president and chief technology officer.  

Johnston began his career at Cincinnati Children's in 1989 as a systems analyst. He rose through the ranks to become a senior leader known as an innovative thinker and collaborator. 

In his new role, Johnston serves as a member of the Executive Team and reports to Steve Davis, MD, president and CEO of Cincinnati Children's.

"Tony helped lead the growth of our organization from a time when there was no email system and no computer network to today, when we have extensive technology that impacts every facet of our work – from business operations to medical devices," Davis said. "His understanding of our culture and his creative approach to serving patients, families and staff will enhance the ability to maintain and advance our place as a leader in digital and data strategy."  

Among his accomplishments, Johnston co-led the selection, installation and implementation of an integrated electronic health record (Epic), and he designed and oversaw the construction of the data center that supports the technology infrastructure at all Cincinnati Children's locations.

In addition, Johnston helped lead implementation of the Telehealth program at Cincinnati Children's, and more recently he co-created the health system's augmented reality/virtual reality digital experience lab. 

"I'm passionate about finding ways that information technology can help Cincinnati Children's advance healthcare," Johnston said. "Members of our Information Services embrace working with medical providers to ensure that kids and families receive world-class care and an exceptional patient experience, and I'm honored to lead the IS team." 

About Cincinnati Children's
Cincinnati Children's ranks No. 1 in the nation in U.S. News & World Report's 2023-24 listing of Best Children's Hospitals. In addition, Cincinnati Children's is recognized as one of America's Most Innovative Companies by Fortune, ranking highest of any children's health system. Established in 1883, Cincinnati Children's is a nonprofit academic health system that is internationally recognized for improving child health and transforming delivery of care through research, education, and innovation. Nearly one-third of the health system's 18,500 employees are engaged in research. Additional information may be found at CincinnatiChildrens.org

