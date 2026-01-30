Cincinnati Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries Recognize Promotions and Appointments

News provided by

Cincinnati Financial Corporation

Jan 30, 2026, 15:10 ET

CINCINNATI, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincinnati Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CINF) announced that its U.S. subsidiary companies held their regular shareholders' and directors' meetings today, re-electing incumbent directors and appointing corporate officers.

In addition, the following associates were named executive officers and elected to the board of directors of all property casualty subsidiaries:

  • Luyang Fu, Ph.D., FCAS, MAAA, senior vice president and chief actuary. Mr. Fu oversees all actuarial activities, including pricing, reserving, predictive modeling, forecasting and risk analytics for the corporation's standard and excess and surplus lines subsidiaries.
  • R. Phillip Sandercox, CPCU, ARe, senior vice president. As head of Cincinnati Re, Mr. Sandercox holds executive oversight of the corporation's reinsurance assumed operations, including underwriting, pricing and claims.
  • Andrew M. Schnell, CPA, CPCU, AINS, senior vice president and treasurer. Mr. Schnell leads the corporation's accounting and SEC reporting operations.

About Cincinnati Financial
Cincinnati Financial Corporation offers primarily business, home and auto insurance through The Cincinnati Insurance Company and its two standard market property casualty companies. The same local independent insurance agencies that market those policies may offer products of our other subsidiaries, including life insurance, fixed annuities and surplus lines property and casualty insurance. For additional information about the company, please visit cinfin.com.

Mailing Address:

Street Address:

P.O. Box 145496

6200 South Gilmore Road

Cincinnati, Ohio 45250-5496

Fairfield, Ohio 45014-5141

SOURCE Cincinnati Financial Corporation

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Cincinnati Financial Schedules Webcast to Discuss Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results

Cincinnati Financial Schedules Webcast to Discuss Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CINF) plans to release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results on Monday, February 9, 2026, after the ...
Cincinnati Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Cincinnati Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CINF) announced that at today's regular meeting, the board of directors declared an 87 cents-per-share...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Insurance

Insurance

Personnel Announcements

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics