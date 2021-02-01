Cincinnati Financial Corporation Subsidiaries Announce Appointments and Promotions

- Subsidiary Directors, Officers and Counsel

Feb 01, 2021, 08:00 ET

CINCINNATI, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincinnati Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CINF) announced today that on January 29, 2021, boards of its subsidiary companies held their regular meetings and appointed directors, officers and counsel, including the following promotions and new appointments:

Property Casualty Insurance – Standard Market:
The Cincinnati Insurance Company
The Cincinnati Casualty Company
The Cincinnati Indemnity Company

Promotion to Chief Claims Officer and Senior Vice President:
     Marc J. Schambow, CPCU, AIM, ASLI – Headquarters Claims

Promotions to Vice President:
     Benedict P. Aten, CPCU, AIC, AIM – Field Claims
     Jennifer S. Baker, CPCU, AIM, ARM, AU, CXAP – Commercial Lines
     Mathew R. Burrows, CPCU, AU, AMIM, ARe – Commercial Lines
     Carolyn A. MacDonald, PMP – Commercial Lines
     Kevin D. Oleckniche, CPCU, ARM, CSP – Machinery & Equipment Specialties
     Ryan M. Osborn – Information Technology
     Susanne M. Roberts, CPCU, AIM, API – Personal Lines
     Andrew M. Schnell, CPCU, CPA, AINS – Corporate Finance
     Elizabeth G. Stephens, AIM – Commercial Lines
     Sean P. Sweeney, CPCU, PMP – Information Technology

Promotions to Assistant Vice President:
     Daniel R. Brewer, CPCU, AIC, AIM, AIS – Headquarters Claims
     Gregory S. Depew, CFA, CPCU – Investments
     Edwin J. Hehn, AFSB – Management Liability & Surety
     Kenneth P. Mikkelson, CPCU, ALCM – Loss Control
     Mark T. Rutherford, CPCU – Commercial Lines
     Michael J. Salerno, ACAS – Personal Lines
     Scott A. Schuler – Personal Lines
     Tore K. Swanson, CPCU, AIM, SCLA – Headquarters Claims
     Rajesh C. Thurairatnam, FCAS, MAAA – Planning Analytics & Risk Management

Promotions to Secretary:
     Anne E. Balfour, CPCU, AIC – Headquarters Claims
     Roger A. Barbe, CPCU – Information Technology
     Daniel T. Driscoll, PMP – Internal Audit
     Michael F. Fox, CPCU, AIM – Headquarters Claims
     Scott N. Kusel – Information Technology
     William P. Loftis – Investments
     Toby R. Nunn – Information Technology
     John P. O'Hara, Jr., AIC – Headquarters Claims
     Traci D. Onkst – Information Technology
     Robert L. Schlosser, Jr. – Information Technology
     Damian R. Stark, AIAF, AIM, API, ARe, ARM, AU – Commercial Lines
     Michael L. Telarico, CPCU, CIC, API, AU – Sales & Marketing
     Brian L. White, CFE, CIFI, FCLS – Special Investigations Unit

Promotions (New Appointments) to Assistant Secretary:
     Nikki S. Allen – Information Technology
     Robert E. Appiarius – Information Technology
     Eric J. Englert, AINS, AIT – Information Technology
     Mark D. Grile – Commercial Lines
     Steven G. Horsley, AIC, AIM – Headquarters Claims
     Frank U. Krell – Personal Lines
     Shane F. McCullough – Information Technology
     H. Scott Meisenbach, CISA – Information Technology
     Nathan P. Prather – Purchasing/Fleet
     Ryan C. Rhoads – Commercial Lines
     Avinash Sawant, CPCU, AIDA – Information Technology
     Steven J. Wilsbacher, CPCU, AIC, AIM – Field Claims

Promotion (New Appointment) to Assistant Treasurer:
     Quimberly S. Winstead – Corporate Finance

Promotion to Senior Associate Counsel:
     David J. Heinlein, Esq. – Legal Litigation

Property Casualty Insurance – Excess & Surplus Lines:
The Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company

Promotion to Assistant Vice President:
     Richard D. Hill, AIC – Excess & Surplus Lines

Promotion (New Appointments) to Assistant Secretary:
     Sheri L. Bugher, AIC – Excess & Surplus Lines
     Michael S. Leininger, AFSB, APA, ARM, ASLI, AU, CIC – Excess & Surplus Lines

Life Insurance:
The Cincinnati Life Insurance Company

Promotions to Vice President:
     Ryan M. Osborn*
     Sean P. Sweeney*
     Michael T. Tiernan, FSA, MAAA – Life Actuarial

Promotions to Secretary:
     Roger A. Barbe*
     Daniel T. Driscoll*
     Scott N. Kusel*
     William P. Loftis*
     Toby R. Nunn*
     Traci D. Onkst*
     Robert L. Schlosser, Jr.*

Promotions (New Appointments) to Assistant Secretary:
     Nikki S. Allen*
     Robert E. Appiarius*
     Eric J. Englert*
     Shane F. McCullough*
     Sean P. McKinley, CLU – Life Sales Field
     Henry S. Meisenbach*
     Nathan P. Prather*
     Avinach Sawant*
     Kevin M. Yuenger, CLU, ChFC, LUTCF, CPCU, CIC – Life Sales Field

Promotion (New Appointment) to Assistant Treasurer:
     Quimberly S. Winstead*

Promotion to Senior Associate Counsel:
     David J. Heinlein, Esq.*

*Title as listed above

About Cincinnati Financial
Cincinnati Financial Corporation offers primarily business, home and auto insurance through The Cincinnati Insurance Company and its two standard market property casualty companies. The same local independent insurance agencies that market those policies may offer products of our other subsidiaries, including life insurance, fixed annuities and surplus lines property and casualty insurance. For additional information about the company, please visit cinfin.com.

Mailing Address:

Street Address:

P.O. Box 145496

6200 South Gilmore Road

Cincinnati, Ohio 45250-5496

Fairfield, Ohio 45014-5141

SOURCE Cincinnati Financial Corporation

