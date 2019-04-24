Cincinnati Financial Reports First-Quarter 2019 Results

CINCINNATI, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincinnati Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CINF) today reported:

First-quarter 2019 net income of $695 million , or $4.22 per share, compared with a net loss of $31 million , or 19 cents per share, in the first quarter of 2018.

, or per share, compared with a net loss of , or 19 cents per share, in the first quarter of 2018. $52 million or 43% increase in non-GAAP operating income* to $172 million , or $1.05 per share, compared with $120 million, or 72 cents per share, in the first quarter of last year.

or 43% increase in non-GAAP operating income* to , or per share, compared with $120 million, or 72 cents per share, in the first quarter of last year. $726 million increase in first-quarter 2019 net income, primarily due to the after-tax net effect of a $674 million increase in net investment gains and a $49 million increase in after-tax property casualty underwriting income.

increase in first-quarter 2019 net income, primarily due to the after-tax net effect of a $674 million increase in net investment gains and a increase in after-tax property casualty underwriting income. $52.88 book value per share at March 31, 2019 , a record high, up $4.78 or 9.9% since year-end.

book value per share at , a record high, up or 9.9% since year-end. 11.1% value creation ratio for the first three months of 2019, compared with negative 2.7% for the 2018 period.

Financial Highlights

(Dollars in millions, except per share data) Three months ended March 31, 2019

2018

% Change Revenue Data









Earned premiums $ 1,333



$ 1,260



6 Investment income, net of expenses 157



150



5 Total revenues 2,159



1,224



76 Income Statement Data









Net income (loss) $ 695



$ (31)



nm Investment gains and losses, after-tax 523



(151)



nm Non-GAAP operating income* $ 172



$ 120



43 Per Share Data (diluted)









Net income (loss) $ 4.22



$ (0.19)



nm Investment gains and losses, after-tax 3.17



(0.91)



nm Non-GAAP operating income* $ 1.05



$ 0.72



46











Book value $ 52.88



$ 48.42



9 Cash dividend declared $ 0.56



$ 0.53



6 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 164.6



164.0



0













* The Definitions of Non-GAAP Information and Reconciliation to Comparable GAAP Measures defines and reconciles measures presented in this release that are not based on U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. ** Forward-looking statements and related assumptions are subject to the risks outlined in the company's safe harbor statement.

Insurance Operations First-Quarter Highlights

93.0% first-quarter 2019 property casualty combined ratio, down from 97.9% for the first quarter of 2018.

10% growth in first-quarter net written premiums, reflecting price increases and premium growth initiatives.

$181 million first-quarter 2019 property casualty new business written premiums, up 14%. Agencies appointed since the beginning of 2018 contributed $10 million or 6% of total new business written premiums.

first-quarter 2019 property casualty new business written premiums, up 14%. Agencies appointed since the beginning of 2018 contributed or 6% of total new business written premiums. $10 million of life insurance subsidiary net income, down $3 million from the first quarter of 2018, and 10% growth in first-quarter 2019 term life insurance earned premiums.

Investment and Balance Sheet Highlights

5% or $7 million increase in first-quarter 2019 pretax investment income, including a 10% increase for stock portfolio dividends and a 1% increase for bond interest income.

increase in first-quarter 2019 pretax investment income, including a 10% increase for stock portfolio dividends and a 1% increase for bond interest income. Three-month increase of 6% in fair value of total investments at March 31, 2019, including an 11% increase for the stock portfolio and a 3% increase for the bond portfolio.

$2.678 billion parent company cash and marketable securities at March 31, 2019, up 8% from year-end 2018.

Profits on the Rise

Steven J. Johnston, president and chief executive officer, commented: "Non-GAAP operating income increased 43% over the same quarter a year ago, reaching $172 million on steady contributions from our underwriting and investment operations. Pretax investment income rose $7 million in the first quarter as dividends from our equity portfolio increased 10% and bond interest income grew 1%.

"Although our insurance operations experienced an increase in weather-related catastrophe losses of 1.4 percentage points over the first-quarter of 2018, our continued focus on improving profitability through pricing precision and our emphasis on growing lines less prone to catastrophe losses helped lower our combined ratio nearly 5 points to 93.0%."

Initiatives Gaining Momentum

"We're pleased with the progress of our growth initiatives and the premium increases reported by each of our property casualty segments. Consolidated property casualty first-quarter net written premiums grew 10%, including healthy new business of $181 million. Commercial lines pricing continued to rise on average at a low-single-digit percentage rate. Personal lines increases averaged high-single-digit rates – similar to the fourth quarter of 2018, while excess and surplus lines pricing increases averaged a low-single-digit rate.

"The main driver for our growth continues to come from the excellent relationships we develop with our agencies. So far this year, we've appointed 22 agencies that sell most or all of our property casualty products and another 24 for personal lines only.

"As Cincinnati ReSM matures in the marketplace, we are seeing an increase in reinsurance contracts submitted for our review. While keeping our eye on profitability, we were able to take advantage of those increased options, participating in contracts with favorable terms. Cincinnati Re contributed 3% of the growth in total net written premiums for the quarter.

"The integration of our recent acquisition of MSP Underwriting Limited continues smoothly. With just one month's information folded into our consolidated results, it increased our total net written premiums for the quarter 2%, compared with a year ago. We continue to believe the future prospects for this business are bright."

Book Value Reaches Record High

"Compared with year-end 2018, the investment markets rebounded nicely in the first quarter. That upward momentum resulted in a 25% first-quarter increase in appreciated value of equity securities we still hold.

"With both our insurance and investment operations producing favorable results, book value reached a record high of $52.88, an increase of 9.9% since the end of 2018, and consolidated cash and total investments again topped $18 billion. Our ample capital allows us to execute on our long-term strategies and, at the same time, continue to pay dividends to shareholders.

"Our value creation ratio, which considers the dividends we pay as well as growth in book value, was 11.1% for the first quarter, up from negative 2.7% for the same period one year ago."

Insurance Operations Highlights Consolidated Property Casualty Insurance Results (Dollars in millions) Three months ended March 31,



2019

2018

% Change Earned premiums

$ 1,267



$ 1,200



6

Fee revenues

3



3



0

Total revenues

1,270



1,203



6















Loss and loss expenses

790



791



0

Underwriting expenses

389



383



2

Underwriting profit

$ 91



$ 29



214















Ratios as a percent of earned premiums:









Pt. Change Loss and loss expenses

62.3 %

66.0 %

(3.7)

Underwriting expenses

30.7



31.9



(1.2)

Combined ratio

93.0 %

97.9 %

(4.9)



























% Change Agency renewal written premiums

$ 1,130



$ 1,083



4

Agency new business written premiums

181



159



14

Other written premiums

70



16



338

Net written premiums

$ 1,381



$ 1,258



10















Ratios as a percent of earned premiums:









Pt. Change Current accident year before catastrophe losses

62.0 %

64.9 %

(2.9)

Current accident year catastrophe losses

5.6



5.0



0.6

Prior accident years before catastrophe losses

(5.5)



(3.3)



(2.2)

Prior accident years catastrophe losses

0.2



(0.6)



0.8

Loss and loss expense ratio

62.3 %

66.0 %

(3.7)















Current accident year combined ratio before catastrophe losses

92.7 %

96.8 %

(4.1)

















$123 million or 10% growth of first-quarter 2019 property casualty net written premiums, reflecting premium growth initiatives and price increases. Growth included contributions of 3% from Cincinnati Re and 2% from MSP Underwriting Limited.

or 10% growth of first-quarter 2019 property casualty net written premiums, reflecting premium growth initiatives and price increases. Growth included contributions of 3% from Cincinnati Re and 2% from MSP Underwriting Limited. $22 million or 14% increase in first-quarter 2019 new business premiums written by agencies. The first-quarter growth included a $10 million increase in standard market property casualty production from agencies appointed since the beginning of 2018.

or 14% increase in first-quarter 2019 new business premiums written by agencies. The first-quarter growth included a increase in standard market property casualty production from agencies appointed since the beginning of 2018. 46 new agency appointments in the first three months of 2019, including 24 that market only our personal lines products.

4.9 percentage-point improvement in the first-quarter 2019 combined ratio, despite an increase of 1.4 points for losses from natural catastrophes.

5.3 percentage-point first-quarter 2019 benefit from favorable prior accident year reserve development of $67 million, compared with 3.9 points or $48 million for first-quarter 2018.

for first-quarter 2018. 2.9 percentage-point decrease, to 62.0%, for the three-month 2019 ratio of current accident year losses and loss expenses before catastrophes, including a decrease of 1.1 points in the ratio for current accident year losses of $1 million or more per claim, and lower noncatastrophe weather-related losses representing approximately 2 points of the decrease.

1.2 percentage-point decrease in the first-quarter 2019 underwriting expense ratio, compared with the same period of 2018, at a level generally in line with our longer-term historical average and reflecting higher earned premiums and ongoing expense management.

Commercial Lines Insurance Results (Dollars in millions) Three months ended March 31,



2019

2018

% Change Earned premiums

$ 810



$ 790



3

Fee revenues

1



2



(50)

Total revenues

811



792



2















Loss and loss expenses

481



519



(7)

Underwriting expenses

254



258



(2)

Underwriting profit

$ 76



$ 15



407















Ratios as a percent of earned premiums:









Pt. Change Loss and loss expenses

59.4 %

65.6 %

(6.2)

Underwriting expenses

31.4



32.7



(1.3)

Combined ratio

90.8 %

98.3 %

(7.5)



























% Change Agency renewal written premiums

$ 799



$ 771



4

Agency new business written premiums

120



104



15

Other written premiums

(23)



(21)



(10)

Net written premiums

$ 896



$ 854



5















Ratios as a percent of earned premiums:









Pt. Change Current accident year before catastrophe losses

63.0 %

66.2 %

(3.2)

Current accident year catastrophe losses

4.1



3.8



0.3

Prior accident years before catastrophe losses

(6.9)



(3.5)



(3.4)

Prior accident years catastrophe losses

(0.8)



(0.9)



0.1

Loss and loss expense ratio

59.4 %

65.6 %

(6.2)















Current accident year combined ratio before catastrophe losses

94.4 %

98.9 %

(4.5)

















$42 million or 5% increase in first-quarter 2019 commercial lines net written premiums, including higher renewal and new business written premiums.

or 5% increase in first-quarter 2019 commercial lines net written premiums, including higher renewal and new business written premiums. $28 million or 4% increase in first-quarter renewal written premiums, with commercial lines average renewal pricing increases in the low-single-digit percent range, and including commercial auto increases in the high-single-digit range.

or 4% increase in first-quarter renewal written premiums, with commercial lines average renewal pricing increases in the low-single-digit percent range, and including commercial auto increases in the high-single-digit range. $16 million or 15% increase in first-quarter 2019 new business written by agencies, reflecting growth for each major line of business except workers' compensation.

or 15% increase in first-quarter 2019 new business written by agencies, reflecting growth for each major line of business except workers' compensation. 7.5 percentage-point first-quarter 2019 combined ratio improvement, including an increase of 0.4 points for losses from natural catastrophes.

7.7 percentage-point first-quarter 2019 benefit from favorable prior accident year reserve development of $62 million, compared with 4.4 points or $35 million for first-quarter 2018.

Personal Lines Insurance Results (Dollars in millions) Three months ended March 31,



2019

2018

% Change Earned premiums

$ 344



$ 325



6

Fee revenues

1



1



0

Total revenues

345



326



6















Loss and loss expenses

250



238



5

Underwriting expenses

99



97



2

Underwriting loss

$ (4)



$ (9)



56















Ratios as a percent of earned premiums:









Pt. Change Loss and loss expenses

72.5 %

73.3 %

(0.8)

Underwriting expenses

28.8



29.9



(1.1)

Combined ratio

101.3 %

103.2 %

(1.9)



























% Change Agency renewal written premiums

$ 282



$ 264



7

Agency new business written premiums

35



39



(10)

Other written premiums

(8)



(6)



(33)

Net written premiums

$ 309



$ 297



4















Ratios as a percent of earned premiums:









Pt. Change Current accident year before catastrophe losses

60.6 %

64.5 %

(3.9)

Current accident year catastrophe losses

10.9



9.0



1.9

Prior accident years before catastrophe losses

(1.4)



(0.1)



(1.3)

Prior accident years catastrophe losses

2.4



(0.1)



2.5

Loss and loss expense ratio

72.5 %

73.3 %

(0.8)















Current accident year combined ratio before catastrophe losses

89.4 %

94.4 %

(5.0)

















$12 million or 4% increase in first-quarter 2019 personal lines net written premiums, driven by higher renewal written premiums that benefited from rate increases averaging in the high-single-digit percent range, including personal auto increases near the high end of the high-single-digit range. Net written premiums from our agencies' high net worth clients grew 20%.

or 4% increase in first-quarter 2019 personal lines net written premiums, driven by higher renewal written premiums that benefited from rate increases averaging in the high-single-digit percent range, including personal auto increases near the high end of the high-single-digit range. Net written premiums from our agencies' high net worth clients grew 20%. $4 million decrease in first-quarter 2019 new business written by agencies, reflecting pricing discipline.

decrease in first-quarter 2019 new business written by agencies, reflecting pricing discipline. 1.9 percentage-point first-quarter 2019 combined ratio improvement, despite an increase of 4.4 points for losses from natural catastrophes.

$3 million of first-quarter 2019 unfavorable prior accident year reserve development, largely from our homeowner line of business, compared with $1 million of favorable development for the first quarter of 2018.

Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance Results

(Dollars in millions) Three months ended March 31,



2019

2018

% Change Earned premiums

$ 63



$ 56



13

Fee revenues

1



—



nm Total revenues

64



56



14















Loss and loss expenses

33



21



57

Underwriting expenses

20



17



18

Underwriting profit

$ 11



$ 18



(39)















Ratios as a percent of earned premiums:









Pt. Change Loss and loss expenses

51.5 %

39.3 %

12.2

Underwriting expenses

32.0



29.5



2.5

Combined ratio

83.5 %

68.8 %

14.7



























% Change Agency renewal written premiums

$ 49



$ 48



2

Agency new business written premiums

26



16



63

Other written premiums

(4)



(3)



(33)

Net written premiums

$ 71



$ 61



16















Ratios as a percent of earned premiums:









Pt. Change Current accident year before catastrophe losses

55.5 %

54.6 %

0.9

Current accident year catastrophe losses

0.3



1.8



(1.5)

Prior accident years before catastrophe losses

(4.2)



(17.2)



13.0

Prior accident years catastrophe losses

(0.1)



0.1



(0.2)

Loss and loss expense ratio

51.5 %

39.3 %

12.2















Current accident year combined ratio before catastrophe losses

87.5 %

84.1 %

3.4

















$10 million or 16% increase in first-quarter 2019 excess and surplus lines net written premiums, including higher renewal written premiums that benefited from rate increases averaging in the low-single-digit percent range.

or 16% increase in first-quarter 2019 excess and surplus lines net written premiums, including higher renewal written premiums that benefited from rate increases averaging in the low-single-digit percent range. $10 million increase in first-quarter new business written by agencies, reflecting more opportunities in the marketplace for insurance companies to obtain higher premium rates, plus our additional marketing efforts.

increase in first-quarter new business written by agencies, reflecting more opportunities in the marketplace for insurance companies to obtain higher premium rates, plus our additional marketing efforts. 14.7 percentage-point first-quarter 2019 combined ratio increase, primarily due to a lower amount of favorable prior accident year reserve development.

4.3 percentage-point first-quarter 2019 benefit from favorable prior accident year reserve development of $2 million, compared with 17.1 points or $10 million for first-quarter 2018.

Life Insurance Subsidiary Results (Dollars in millions) Three months ended March 31, 2019

2018

% Change Term life insurance $ 45



$ 41



10

Universal life insurance 10



9



11

Other life insurance, annuity, and disability income products 11



10



10

Earned premiums 66



60



10

Investment income, net of expenses 38



38



0

Investment gains and losses, net (1)



—



nm Fee revenues 1



1



0

Total revenues 104



99



5

Contract holders' benefits incurred 70



63



11

Underwriting expenses incurred 22



20



10

Total benefits and expenses 92



83



11

Net income before income tax 12



16



(25)

Income tax 2



3



(33)

Net income of the life insurance subsidiary $ 10



$ 13



(23)















$6 million or 10% increase in first-quarter 2019 earned premiums, including a 10% increase for term life insurance, our largest life insurance product line.

or 10% increase in first-quarter 2019 earned premiums, including a 10% increase for term life insurance, our largest life insurance product line. $3 million or 23% decrease in three-month 2019 life insurance subsidiary net income, primarily due to less favorable effects from the unlocking of actuarial assumptions and a net investment loss for the 2019 period.

or 23% decrease in three-month 2019 life insurance subsidiary net income, primarily due to less favorable effects from the unlocking of actuarial assumptions and a net investment loss for the 2019 period. $69 million or 7% three-month 2019 increase to $1.126 billion in GAAP shareholders' equity for the life insurance subsidiary, primarily from an increase in unrealized investment gains.

Investment and Balance Sheet Highlights Investments Results (Dollars in millions) Three months ended March 31,

2019

2018

% Change Investment income, net of expenses

$ 157



$ 150



5

Investment interest credited to contract holders'

(24)



(24)



0

Investment gains and losses, net

663



(191)



nm Investments profit

$ 796



$ (65)



nm













Investment income:











Interest

$ 111



$ 110



1

Dividends

46



42



10

Other

3



1



200

Less investment expenses

3



3



0

Investment income, pretax

157



150



5

Less income taxes

24



23



4

Total investment income, after-tax

$ 133



$ 127



5















Investment returns:











Average invested assets plus cash and cash equivalents $ 17,924



$ 17,242





Average yield pretax

3.50 %

3.48 %



Average yield after-tax

2.97



2.95





Effective tax rate

15.5



15.4





Fixed-maturity returns:











Average amortized cost

$ 10,689



$ 10,339





Average yield pretax

4.15 %

4.26 %



Average yield after-tax

3.46



3.56





Effective tax rate

16.7



16.3





















$7 million or 5% rise in first-quarter 2019 pretax investment income, including a 10% increase in equity portfolio dividends and a 1% increase in interest income.

or 5% rise in first-quarter 2019 pretax investment income, including a 10% increase in equity portfolio dividends and a 1% increase in interest income. $905 million first-quarter 2019 pretax total investment gains, summarized on the table below. Changes in unrealized gains or losses reported in other comprehensive income, in addition to investment gains and losses reported in net income, are useful for evaluating total investment performance over time and are major components of changes in book value and the value creation ratio.

(Dollars in millions)

Three months ended March 31,

2019

2018 Investment gains and losses on equity securities sold, net

$ 4



$ 3

Unrealized gains and losses on equity securities still held, net

652



(198)

Investment gains and losses on fixed-maturity securities, net

2



4

Other

5



—

Subtotal - investment gains and losses reported in net income

663



(191)

Change in unrealized investment gains and losses - fixed maturities

242



(221)

Total

$ 905



$ (412)

















Balance Sheet Highlights (Dollars in millions, except share data) At March 31, At December 31,

2019

2018 Total investments

$ 17,864



$ 16,732

Total assets

23,352



21,935

Short-term debt

32



32

Long-term debt

788



788

Shareholders' equity

8,630



7,833

Book value per share

52.88



48.10

Debt-to-total-capital ratio

8.7 %

9.5 %











$18.666 billion in consolidated cash and total investments at March 31, 2019 , an increase of 7% from $17 .516 billion at year-end 2018.

in consolidated cash and total investments at , an increase of 7% from .516 billion at year-end 2018. $11.022 billion bond portfolio at March 31, 2019 , with an average rating of A2/A. Fair value increased $333 million during the first quarter of 2019, including $19 million in net purchases of fixed-maturity securities.

bond portfolio at , with an average rating of A2/A. Fair value increased during the first quarter of 2019, including in net purchases of fixed-maturity securities. $6.571 billion equity portfolio was 36.8% of total investments, including $3.190 billion in appreciated value before taxes at March 31, 2019 . First-quarter 2019 increase in fair value of $651 million or 11%.

equity portfolio was 36.8% of total investments, including in appreciated value before taxes at . First-quarter 2019 increase in fair value of or 11%. $5.169 billion of statutory surplus for the property casualty insurance group at March 31, 2019 , up $250 million from $4.919 billion at year-end 2018, after declaring $200 million in dividends to the parent company. For the 12 months ended March 31, 2019, the ratio of net written premiums to surplus was 1.0-to-1, matching year-end 2018.

of statutory surplus for the property casualty insurance group at , up $250 million from at year-end 2018, after declaring in dividends to the parent company. For the 12 months ended March 31, 2019, the ratio of net written premiums to surplus was 1.0-to-1, matching year-end 2018. $4.78 three-month 2019 increase in book value per share, including additions of $1.05 from net income before investment gains, $4.36 from investment portfolio net investment gains or changes in unrealized gains for fixed-maturity securities, partially offset by deductions of $0.56 from dividends declared to shareholders and $0.07 for other items.

three-month 2019 increase in book value per share, including additions of from net income before investment gains, from investment portfolio net investment gains or changes in unrealized gains for fixed-maturity securities, partially offset by deductions of from dividends declared to shareholders and for other items. Value creation ratio of 11.1% for the first three months of 2019, including 2.2% from net income before investment gains, which includes underwriting and investment income, 9.1% from investment portfolio net investment gains and changes in unrealized gains for fixed-maturity securities, in addition to negative 0.2% from other items.

For additional information or to register for our conference call webcast, please visit cinfin.com/investors.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation offers business, home and auto insurance, our main business, through The Cincinnati Insurance Company and its two standard market property casualty companies. The same local independent insurance agencies that market those policies may offer products of our other subsidiaries, including life and disability income insurance, fixed annuities and surplus lines property and casualty insurance. For additional information about the company, please visit cinfin.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This is our "Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our business is subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements in this report. Some of those risks and uncertainties are discussed in our 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Item 1A, Risk Factors, Page 33.

Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to:

Unusually high levels of catastrophe losses due to risk concentrations, changes in weather patterns, environmental events, terrorism incidents or other causes

Increased frequency and/or severity of claims or development of claims that are unforeseen at the time of policy issuance

Inadequate estimates, assumptions or reliance on third-party data used for critical accounting estimates

Declines in overall stock market values negatively affecting the company's equity portfolio and book value

Prolonged low interest rate environment or other factors that limit the company's ability to generate growth in investment income or interest rate fluctuations that result in declining values of fixed-maturity investments, including declines in accounts in which we hold bank-owned life insurance contract assets

Domestic and global events resulting in capital market or credit market uncertainty, followed by prolonged periods of economic instability or recession, that lead to:

Significant or prolonged decline in the fair value of a particular security or group of securities and impairment of the asset(s)



Significant decline in investment income due to reduced or eliminated dividend payouts from a particular security or group of securities



Significant rise in losses from surety and director and officer policies written for financial institutions or other insured entities

Our inability to integrate MSP and its subsidiaries into our on-going operations, or disruptions to our on-going operations due to such integration

Recession or other economic conditions resulting in lower demand for insurance products or increased payment delinquencies

Difficulties with technology or data security breaches, including cyberattacks, that could negatively affect our ability to conduct business; disrupt our relationships with agents, policyholders and others; cause reputational damage, mitigation expenses and data loss and expose us to liability under federal and state laws

Disruption of the insurance market caused by technology innovations such as driverless cars that could decrease consumer demand for insurance products

Delays, inadequate data developed internally or from third parties, or performance inadequacies from ongoing development and implementation of underwriting and pricing methods, including telematics and other usage-based insurance methods, or technology projects and enhancements expected to increase our pricing accuracy, underwriting profit and competitiveness

Increased competition that could result in a significant reduction in the company's premium volume

Changing consumer insurance-buying habits and consolidation of independent insurance agencies that could alter our competitive advantages

Inability to obtain adequate ceded reinsurance on acceptable terms, amount of reinsurance coverage purchased, financial strength of reinsurers and the potential for nonpayment or delay in payment by reinsurers

Inability to defer policy acquisition costs for any business segment if pricing and loss trends would lead management to conclude that segment could not achieve sustainable profitability

Inability of our subsidiaries to pay dividends consistent with current or past levels

Events or conditions that could weaken or harm the company's relationships with its independent agencies and hamper opportunities to add new agencies, resulting in limitations on the company's opportunities for growth, such as:

Downgrades of the company's financial strength ratings



Concerns that doing business with the company is too difficult



Perceptions that the company's level of service, particularly claims service, is no longer a distinguishing characteristic in the marketplace



Inability or unwillingness to nimbly develop and introduce coverage product updates and innovations that our competitors offer and consumers expect to find in the marketplace

Actions of insurance departments, state attorneys general or other regulatory agencies, including a change to a federal system of regulation from a state-based system, that:

Impose new obligations on us that increase our expenses or change the assumptions underlying our critical accounting estimates



Place the insurance industry under greater regulatory scrutiny or result in new statutes, rules and regulations



Restrict our ability to exit or reduce writings of unprofitable coverages or lines of business



Add assessments for guaranty funds, other insurance‑related assessments or mandatory reinsurance arrangements; or that impair our ability to recover such assessments through future surcharges or other rate changes



Increase our provision for federal income taxes due to changes in tax law



Increase our other expenses



Limit our ability to set fair, adequate and reasonable rates



Place us at a disadvantage in the marketplace



Restrict our ability to execute our business model, including the way we compensate agents

Adverse outcomes from litigation or administrative proceedings

Events or actions, including unauthorized intentional circumvention of controls, that reduce the company's future ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002

Unforeseen departure of certain executive officers or other key employees due to retirement, health or other causes that could interrupt progress toward important strategic goals or diminish the effectiveness of certain longstanding relationships with insurance agents and others

Events, such as an epidemic, natural catastrophe or terrorism, that could hamper our ability to assemble our workforce at our headquarters location

Further, the company's insurance businesses are subject to the effects of changing social, global, economic and regulatory environments. Public and regulatory initiatives have included efforts to adversely influence and restrict premium rates, restrict the ability to cancel policies, impose underwriting standards and expand overall regulation. The company also is subject to public and regulatory initiatives that can affect the market value for its common stock, such as measures affecting corporate financial reporting and governance. The ultimate changes and eventual effects, if any, of these initiatives are uncertain.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Statements of Income (unaudited) (Dollars in millions)

March 31,

December 31,



2019

2018 Assets







Investments

$ 17,864



$ 16,732

Cash and cash equivalents

802



784

Premiums receivable

1,785



1,644

Reinsurance recoverable

527



484

Deferred policy acquisition costs

751



738

Other assets

1,623



1,553

Total assets

$ 23,352



$ 21,935











Liabilities







Insurance reserves

$ 8,728



$ 8,486

Unearned premiums

2,717



2,516

Deferred income tax

817



627

Long-term debt and lease obligations

845



834

Other liabilities

1,615



1,639

Total liabilities

14,722



14,102











Shareholders' Equity







Common stock and paid-in capital

1,674



1,678

Retained earnings

8,229



7,625

Accumulated other comprehensive income

210



22

Treasury stock

(1,483)



(1,492)

Total shareholders' equity

8,630



7,833

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 23,352



$ 21,935











(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

Three months ended March 31,



2019

2018 Revenues







Earned premiums

$ 1,333



$ 1,260

Investment income, net of expenses

157



150

Investment gains and losses, net

663



(191)

Other revenues

6



5

Total revenues

2,159



1,224











Benefits and Expenses







Insurance losses and contract holders' benefits

860



854

Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses

411



403

Interest expense

13



13

Other operating expenses

8



4

Total benefits and expenses

1,292



1,274











Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes

867



(50)











Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes

172



(19)











Net Income (Loss)

$ 695



$ (31)











Per Common Share:







Net income (loss)—basic

$ 4.27



$ (0.19)

Net income (loss)—diluted

4.22



(0.19)











