Cincinnati Financial Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results

CINCINNATI, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincinnati Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CINF) today reported:

Fourth-quarter 2022 net income of $1.013 billion , or $6.40 per share, compared with net income of $1.470 billion , or $9.04 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2021, after recognizing an $806 million fourth-quarter 2022 after-tax increase in the fair value of equity securities still held.

decrease in fourth-quarter 2022 net income reflected the after-tax net effect of a decrease in net investment gains and a decrease in after-tax property casualty underwriting profit. $67.01 book value per share at December 31, 2022 , down $14.71 or 18.0% since year-end 2021.

book value per share at , down or 18.0% since year-end 2021. Negative 14.6% value creation ratio for full-year 2022, compared with positive 25.7% for 2021.

Financial Highlights

(Dollars in millions except per share data) Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31,



2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change Revenue Data























Earned premiums

$ 1,874

$ 1,676

12

$ 7,219

$ 6,482

11 Investment income, net of expenses

208

186

12

781

714

9 Total revenues

3,114

3,323

(6)

6,557

9,630

(32) Income Statement Data























Net income (loss)

$ 1,013

$ 1,470

(31)

$ (486)

$ 2,946

nm Investment gains and losses, after-tax

811

1,150

(29)

(1,159)

1,903

nm Non-GAAP operating income*

$ 202

$ 320

(37)

$ 673

$ 1,043

(35) Per Share Data (diluted)























Net income (loss)

$ 6.40

$ 9.04

(29)

$ (3.06)

$ 18.10

nm Investment gains and losses, after-tax

5.13

7.07

(27)

(7.30)

11.69

nm Non-GAAP operating income*

$ 1.27

$ 1.97

(36)

$ 4.24

$ 6.41

(34)

























Book value













$ 67.01

$ 81.72

(18) Cash dividend declared

$ 0.69

$ 0.63

10

$ 2.76

$ 2.52

10 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

158.2

162.5

(3)

158.8

162.7

(2)

* The Definitions of Non-GAAP Information and Reconciliation to Comparable GAAP Measures defines and reconciles measures presented in this

release that are not based on U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

Forward-looking statements and related assumptions are subject to the risks outlined in the company's safe harbor statement.



Insurance Operations Highlights

94.9% fourth-quarter 2022 property casualty combined ratio, up from 84.2% for the fourth quarter of 2021. Full-year 2022 property casualty combined ratio at 98.1%, with net written premiums up 13%.

10% growth in fourth-quarter 2022 net written premiums, including price increases, premium growth initiatives and a higher level of insured exposures.

$238 million fourth-quarter 2022 property casualty new business written premiums. Agencies appointed since the beginning of 2021 contributed $20 million or 8% of total fourth-quarter new business written premiums.

fourth-quarter 2022 property casualty new business written premiums. Agencies appointed since the beginning of 2021 contributed or 8% of total fourth-quarter new business written premiums. $14 million of fourth-quarter 2022 life insurance subsidiary net income, up $5 million from the same period in 2021, and 2% growth in fourth-quarter 2022 term life insurance earned premiums.

Investment and Balance Sheet Highlights

12% or $22 million increase in fourth-quarter 2022 pretax investment income, including 7% growth for stock portfolio dividends and 11% growth for bond interest income.

increase in fourth-quarter 2022 pretax investment income, including 7% growth for stock portfolio dividends and 11% growth for bond interest income. 9% full-year decrease in fair value of total investments at December 31, 2022 , including a 13% decrease for the stock portfolio and a 7% decrease for the bond portfolio.

, including a 13% decrease for the stock portfolio and a 7% decrease for the bond portfolio. $4.177 billion parent company cash and marketable securities at year-end 2022, down 17% from a year ago.

More Than a Decade of Underwriting Profit

Steven J. Johnston, chairman and chief executive officer, commented: "Winter Storm Elliott impacted policyholders in 44 states and Washington, D.C. The timing of the storm was particularly influential as many businesses were closed and families were traveling for the holiday, delaying discovery and reporting of losses.

"It's rare for us to experience a catastrophe of Elliott's magnitude in the fourth quarter. Our standard property casualty and excess and surplus businesses recorded $158 million in losses from this storm, while Cincinnati Re® and Cincinnati Global Underwriting Ltd.SM recorded $3 million in total. Catastrophe losses contributed 7.8 points to the quarter, twice as high as our fourth-quarter five-year average, pushing our fourth-quarter combined ratio to 94.9%.

"On a full-year basis, our combined ratio was 98.1%, within our long-term target of 95-100%, and marking 11 years in a row of underwriting profit."

Diversified Growth in a Challenging Market

"For the first-time ever, new business written by our independent agents surpassed $1 billion. Strong pricing and exposure growth across our insurance business combined to support a second consecutive year of double-digit net written premium growth. While we continued to focus on pricing sophistication and segmentation to exercise underwriting discipline, full-year 2022 growth of 13% is our highest result since 2001.

"We are employing a number of strategies to maintain diversified, profitable growth, including: growing our management liability and surety book – which topped $300 million in written premiums for 2022; adding CinergySM, our small-business platform, to new states; writing excess and surplus lines homeowner policies in California and Florida; and participating in a firming property insurance market through Cincinnati Re and Cincinnati Global."

Positive Momentum Heading into 2023

"We enter 2023 from a position of strength: our personal insurance business has recorded four consecutive years of underwriting profit; our commercial insurance business has enjoyed 11 years of underwriting profit; our excess and surplus lines company has achieved a combined ratio in the low-90s or better every year since 2012; and our life insurance company contributed record-high earnings of $66 million in 2022. While our commercial umbrella business was challenged during 2022, its five-year average combined ratio through 2022 was below 85%.

"Cash flow produced by our insurance business continues to fuel investment income as we grew pretax investment income 9% to a record-high $781 million.

"The board of directors expressed their confidence in our future by declaring a dividend increase in January. Our value creation ratio captures the dividends we pay along with changes in our book value. On a five-year average basis through 2022, we've achieved an 11.2% VCR – in line with our long-term target of 10-13%."

Insurance Operations Highlights Consolidated Property Casualty Insurance Results (Dollars in millions) Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31,



2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change Earned premiums

$ 1,800

$ 1,599

13

$ 6,924

$ 6,184

12 Fee revenues

2

2

0

10

10

0 Total revenues

1,802

1,601

13

6,934

6,194

12

























Loss and loss expenses

1,172

855

37

4,716

3,596

31 Underwriting expenses

537

490

10

2,078

1,867

11 Underwriting profit

$ 93

$ 256

(64)

$ 140

$ 731

(81)

























Ratios as a percent of earned premiums:









Pt. Change









Pt. Change Loss and loss expenses

65.1 %

53.5 %

11.6

68.1 %

58.1 %

10.0 Underwriting expenses

29.8

30.7

(0.9)

30.0

30.2

(0.2) Combined ratio

94.9 %

84.2 %

10.7

98.1 %

88.3 %

9.8





































% Change









% Change Agency renewal written premiums

$ 1,396

$ 1,238

13

$ 5,665

$ 5,091

11 Agency new business written premiums

238

212

12

1,032

897

15 Other written premiums

60

84

(29)

610

491

24 Net written premiums

$ 1,694

$ 1,534

10

$ 7,307

$ 6,479

13

























Ratios as a percent of earned premiums:









Pt. Change









Pt. Change Current accident year before catastrophe losses

58.0 %

54.9 %

3.1

60.2 %

56.0 %

4.2 Current accident year catastrophe losses

8.0

4.6

3.4

10.2

9.1

1.1 Prior accident years before catastrophe losses

(0.7)

(5.0)

4.3

(1.3)

(5.9)

4.6 Prior accident years catastrophe losses

(0.2)

(1.0)

0.8

(1.0)

(1.1)

0.1 Loss and loss expense ratio

65.1 %

53.5 %

11.6

68.1 %

58.1 %

10.0

























Current accident year combined ratio before























catastrophe losses

87.8 %

85.6 %

2.2

90.2 %

86.2 %

4.0



























10% and 13% growth in fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 property casualty net written premiums, reflecting premium growth initiatives, price increases and a higher level of insured exposures. The contribution to full-year 2022 growth from Cincinnati Re and Cincinnati Global in total was 3 percentage points.

12% and 15% increase in fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 new business premiums written by agencies, compared with a year ago. The full-year increase included a $45 million increase in standard market property casualty production from agencies appointed since the beginning of 2021.

increase in standard market property casualty production from agencies appointed since the beginning of 2021. 209 new agency appointments in full-year 2022, including 64 that market only our personal lines products.

90.2% full-year 2022 current accident year combined ratio before catastrophe losses was 1.7 percentage points better than accident year 2019 and 1.5 points better than the five-year average through 2019, with each accident year measured as of the respective year-end.

10.7 percentage-point fourth-quarter 2022 combined ratio increase, compared with 2021, reflecting elevated inflation effects, including an increase of 2.7 points from higher commercial umbrella incurred loss and loss expenses, and an increase of 4.2 points for losses from catastrophes.

9.8 percentage-point full-year 2022 combined ratio increase that reflects elevated inflation effects, including an increase of 3.3 points from higher commercial umbrella incurred loss and loss expenses.

0.9 and 2.3 percentage-point fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 benefit from favorable prior accident year reserve development of $16 million and $159 million , compared with 6.0 points or $97 million for fourth-quarter 2021 and 7.0 points or $428 million of favorable development for full-year 2021.

and , compared with 6.0 points or for fourth-quarter 2021 and 7.0 points or of favorable development for full-year 2021. 4.2 percentage-point increase, to 60.2%, for the full-year 2022 ratio of current accident year losses and loss expenses before catastrophes, including an increase of 2.1 points in the ratio for commercial umbrella current accident year loss and loss expenses.

0.2 percentage-point decrease in the full-year 2022 underwriting expense ratio, primarily due to lower levels of profit-sharing commissions for agencies.

Commercial Lines Insurance Results (Dollars in millions) Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31,



2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change Earned premiums

$ 1,040

$ 947

10

$ 4,024

$ 3,674

10 Fee revenues

1

1

0

4

4

0 Total revenues

1,041

948

10

4,028

3,678

10

























Loss and loss expenses

715

506

41

2,761

1,940

42 Underwriting expenses

313

301

4

1,229

1,140

8 Underwriting profit

$ 13

$ 141

(91)

$ 38

$ 598

(94)

























Ratios as a percent of earned premiums:









Pt. Change









Pt. Change Loss and loss expenses

68.8 %

53.4 %

15.4

68.6 %

52.8 %

15.8 Underwriting expenses

30.1

31.8

(1.7)

30.6

31.0

(0.4) Combined ratio

98.9 %

85.2 %

13.7

99.2 %

83.8 %

15.4





































% Change









% Change Agency renewal written premiums

$ 908

$ 809

12

$ 3,672

$ 3,334

10 Agency new business written premiums

130

135

(4)

600

571

5 Other written premiums

(31)

(24)

(29)

(113)

(94)

(20) Net written premiums

$ 1,007

$ 920

9

$ 4,159

$ 3,811

9

























Ratios as a percent of earned premiums:









Pt. Change









Pt. Change Current accident year before catastrophe losses

61.0 %

57.5 %

3.5

62.9 %

57.8 %

5.1 Current accident year catastrophe losses

10.2

4.0

6.2

7.6

4.6

3.0 Prior accident years before catastrophe losses

(1.8)

(6.8)

5.0

(1.3)

(8.4)

7.1 Prior accident years catastrophe losses

(0.6)

(1.3)

0.7

(0.6)

(1.2)

0.6 Loss and loss expense ratio

68.8 %

53.4 %

15.4

68.6 %

52.8 %

15.8

























Current accident year combined ratio before























catastrophe losses

91.1 %

89.3 %

1.8

93.5 %

88.8 %

4.7



























9% growth in both fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 commercial lines net written premiums, reflecting price increases, growth initiatives and a higher level of insured exposures. Fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 commercial lines average renewal pricing increased in the mid-single-digit percent range, with the fourth-quarter increase higher than third-quarter 2022.

4% or $5 million decrease in fourth-quarter 2022 new business written premiums, as we continue to carefully underwrite each policy in a highly competitive market.

decrease in fourth-quarter 2022 new business written premiums, as we continue to carefully underwrite each policy in a highly competitive market. 5% or $29 million increase in full-year 2022 new business written by agencies, including $30 million from agencies appointed since the beginning of 2021.

increase in full-year 2022 new business written by agencies, including from agencies appointed since the beginning of 2021. 13.7 percentage-point fourth-quarter 2022 combined ratio increase due to elevated inflation effects, including an increase of 4.7 points from higher commercial umbrella incurred loss and loss expenses, and an increase of 6.9 points for losses from catastrophes.

15.4 percentage-point full-year 2022 combined ratio increase that reflects elevated inflation effects, including an increase of 5.8 points from higher commercial umbrella incurred loss and loss expenses, and an increase of 3.6 points for losses from catastrophes.

2.4 and 1.9 percentage-point fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 benefit from favorable prior accident year reserve development of $25 million and $76 million , compared with 8.1 points or $77 million for fourth-quarter 2021 and 9.6 points or $353 million of favorable development for full-year 2021.

and , compared with 8.1 points or for fourth-quarter 2021 and 9.6 points or of favorable development for full-year 2021. 5.1 percentage-point increase, to 62.9%, for the full-year 2022 ratio of current accident year losses and loss expenses before catastrophes, including an increase of 0.6 points in the ratio for current accident year losses of $1 million or more per claim.

Personal Lines Insurance Results (Dollars in millions) Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31,



2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change Earned premiums

$ 443

$ 396

12

$ 1,689

$ 1,542

10 Fee revenues

1

1

0

4

4

0 Total revenues

444

397

12

1,693

1,546

10

























Loss and loss expenses

288

197

46

1,166

992

18 Underwriting expenses

136

119

14

509

457

11 Underwriting profit

$ 20

$ 81

(75)

$ 18

$ 97

(81)

























Ratios as a percent of earned premiums:









Pt. Change









Pt. Change Loss and loss expenses

65.0 %

49.9 %

15.1

69.1 %

64.3 %

4.8 Underwriting expenses

30.7

30.1

0.6

30.1

29.7

0.4 Combined ratio

95.7 %

80.0 %

15.7

99.2 %

94.0 %

5.2





































% Change









% Change Agency renewal written premiums

$ 393

$ 342

15

$ 1,601

$ 1,434

12 Agency new business written premiums

75

50

50

296

202

47 Other written premiums

(23)

(10)

(130)

(66)

(42)

(57) Net written premiums

$ 445

$ 382

16

$ 1,831

$ 1,594

15

























Ratios as a percent of earned premiums:









Pt. Change









Pt. Change Current accident year before catastrophe losses

56.6 %

48.4 %

8.2

58.7 %

53.4 %

5.3 Current accident year catastrophe losses

9.4

5.3

4.1

14.0

14.2

(0.2) Prior accident years before catastrophe losses

(0.3)

(3.1)

2.8

(1.0)

(2.8)

1.8 Prior accident years catastrophe losses

(0.7)

(0.7)

0.0

(2.6)

(0.5)

(2.1) Loss and loss expense ratio

65.0 %

49.9 %

15.1

69.1 %

64.3 %

4.8

























Current accident year combined ratio before























catastrophe losses

87.3 %

78.5 %

8.8

88.8 %

83.1 %

5.7



























16% and 15% growth in fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 personal lines net written premiums, largely due to higher renewal written premiums that benefited from rate increases and a higher level of insured exposures. Full-year 2022 net written premiums from our agencies' high net worth clients grew 39%, to $919 million .

. 50% and 47% increase in fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 new business premiums written by agencies, including expanded use of enhanced pricing precision tools and increases of $2 million and $21 million , respectively, from excess and surplus lines homeowner policies. The total for high net worth increases in new business written premiums was $17 million for the fourth quarter and $77 million for full-year 2022.

and , respectively, from excess and surplus lines homeowner policies. The total for high net worth increases in new business written premiums was for the fourth quarter and for full-year 2022. 15.7 percentage-point increase in the fourth-quarter 2022 combined ratio, reflecting an inflationary environment and an increase of 4.1 points from losses from catastrophes.

5.2 percentage-point full-year 2022 combined ratio increase, including an increase of 5.3 points from higher current accident year loss and loss expenses that includes estimates for rising economic inflation for our personal auto and homeowner lines of business and a decrease of 2.3 points for losses from catastrophes.

1.0 and 3.6 percentage-point fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 benefit from favorable prior accident year reserve development of $5 million and $61 million , compared with 3.8 points or $15 million for fourth-quarter 2021 and 3.3 points or $50 million of favorable development for full-year 2021.

and , compared with 3.8 points or for fourth-quarter 2021 and 3.3 points or of favorable development for full-year 2021. 5.3 percentage-point increase, to 58.7%, for the full-year 2022 ratio of current accident year losses and loss expenses before catastrophes, including an increase of 2.0 points in the ratio for current accident year losses of $1 million or more per claim.

Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance Results (Dollars in millions) Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31,



2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change Earned premiums

$ 124

$ 109

14

$ 485

$ 398

22 Fee revenues

—

—

0

2

2

0 Total revenues

124

109

14

487

400

22

























Loss and loss expenses

89

63

41

315

250

26 Underwriting expenses

31

27

15

124

106

17 Underwriting profit

$ 4

$ 19

(79)

$ 48

$ 44

9

























Ratios as a percent of earned premiums:









Pt. Change









Pt. Change Loss and loss expenses

71.6 %

58.1 %

13.5

64.8 %

62.8 %

2.0 Underwriting expenses

24.7

25.1

(0.4)

25.6

26.7

(1.1) Combined ratio

96.3 %

83.2 %

13.1

90.4 %

89.5 %

0.9





































% Change









% Change Agency renewal written premiums

$ 95

$ 87

9

$ 392

$ 323

21 Agency new business written premiums

33

27

22

136

124

10 Other written premiums

(6)

(6)

0

(26)

(21)

(24) Net written premiums

$ 122

$ 108

13

$ 502

$ 426

18

























Ratios as a percent of earned premiums:









Pt. Change









Pt. Change Current accident year before catastrophe losses

66.4 %

56.0 %

10.4

65.7 %

60.3 %

5.4 Current accident year catastrophe losses

1.6

0.6

1.0

1.0

0.6

0.4 Prior accident years before catastrophe losses

3.8

1.2

2.6

(1.7)

1.9

(3.6) Prior accident years catastrophe losses

(0.2)

0.3

(0.5)

(0.2)

0.0

(0.2) Loss and loss expense ratio

71.6 %

58.1 %

13.5

64.8 %

62.8 %

2.0

























Current accident year combined ratio before























catastrophe losses

91.1 %

81.1 %

10.0

91.3 %

87.0 %

4.3



























13% and 18% growth in fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 excess and surplus lines net written premiums, including fourth-quarter 2022 renewal price increases averaging in the high-single-digit percent range.

22% and 10% increase in fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 new business premiums written by agencies, as we continue to carefully underwrite each policy in a highly competitive market.

13.1 percentage-point increase in the fourth-quarter 2022 combined ratio, including increases of 10.4 points from higher current accident year loss and loss expenses before catastrophes that reflect elevated inflation effects and 0.5 points from catastrophe losses.

0.9 percentage-point full-year 2022 combined ratio increase, including increases of 5.4 points from higher current accident year loss and loss expenses before catastrophes that reflect elevated inflation effects and 0.2 points from catastrophe losses.

3.6 percentage-point fourth-quarter 2022 unfavorable prior accident year reserve development of $4 million , compared with 1.5 points or $1 million of unfavorable development for fourth-quarter 2021.

, compared with 1.5 points or of unfavorable development for fourth-quarter 2021. 1.9 percentage-point full-year 2022 favorable prior accident year reserve development of $9 million , compared with 1.9 points or $7 million of unfavorable development for full-year 2021.

, compared with 1.9 points or of unfavorable development for full-year 2021. 5.4 percentage-point increase, to 65.7%, for the full-year 2022 ratio of current accident year losses and loss expenses before catastrophes, including an increase of 0.9 points in the ratio for current accident year losses of $1 million or more per claim.

Life Insurance Subsidiary Results (Dollars in millions) Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31,



2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change Term life insurance

$ 55

$ 54

2

$ 220

$ 210

5 Whole life insurance

12

11

9

46

46

0 Universal life and other

7

12

(42)

29

42

(31) Earned premiums

74

77

(4)

295

298

(1) Investment income, net of expenses

44

41

7

171

166

3 Investment gains and losses, net

(1)

3

nm

(2)

11

nm Fee revenues

—

2

(100)

4

5

(20) Total revenues

117

123

(5)

468

480

(3) Contract holders' benefits incurred

74

91

(19)

296

340

(13) Underwriting expenses incurred

21

21

0

84

84

0 Total benefits and expenses

95

112

(15)

380

424

(10) Net income before income tax

22

11

100

88

56

57 Income tax

8

2

300

22

12

83 Net income of the life insurance subsidiary

$ 14

$ 9

56

$ 66

$ 44

50



























$3 million or 1% decrease in full-year 2022 earned premiums, including a 5% increase for term life insurance, our largest life insurance product line.

or 1% decrease in full-year 2022 earned premiums, including a 5% increase for term life insurance, our largest life insurance product line. $22 million or 50% increase in full-year 2022 life insurance subsidiary net income, primarily from more favorable impacts from the unlocking of interest rate and other actuarial assumptions and more favorable mortality experience.

or 50% increase in full-year 2022 life insurance subsidiary net income, primarily from more favorable impacts from the unlocking of interest rate and other actuarial assumptions and more favorable mortality experience. $403 million or 29% full-year 2022 decrease to $989 million in GAAP shareholders' equity for The Cincinnati Life Insurance Company, primarily from a decrease in unrealized investment gains on fixed-maturity securities.

Investment and Balance Sheet Highlights Investments Results (Dollars in millions)

Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31,



2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change Investment income, net of expenses

$ 208

$ 186

12

$ 781

$ 714

9 Investment interest credited to contract holders'

(27)

(26)

(4)

(109)

(105)

(4) Investment gains and losses, net

1,027

1,455

(29)

(1,467)

2,409

nm Investment profit

$ 1,208

$ 1,615

(25)

$ (795)

$ 3,018

nm

























Investment income:























Interest

$ 134

$ 121

11

$ 510

$ 477

7 Dividends

72

67

7

275

246

12 Other

5

1

400

11

5

120 Less investment expenses

3

3

0

15

14

7 Investment income, pretax

208

186

12

781

714

9 Less income taxes

33

29

14

123

111

11 Total investment income, after-tax

$ 175

$ 157

11

$ 658

$ 603

9

























Investment returns:























Average invested assets plus cash and cash equivalents

$ 23,843

$ 24,219





$ 24,775

$ 23,215



Average yield pretax

3.49 %

3.07 %





3.15 %

3.08 %



Average yield after-tax

2.94

2.59





2.66

2.60



Effective tax rate

15.8 %

15.5 %





15.8 %

15.5 %



Fixed-maturity returns:























Average amortized cost

$ 12,896

$ 12,132





$ 12,605

$ 11,771



Average yield pretax

4.16 %

3.99 %





4.05 %

4.05 %



Average yield after-tax

3.44

3.32





3.35

3.37



Effective tax rate

17.2 %

16.9 %





17.1 %

16.8 %































$22 million or 12% rise in fourth-quarter 2022 pretax investment income, including 7% growth in equity portfolio dividends and 11% growth in interest income.

or 12% rise in fourth-quarter 2022 pretax investment income, including 7% growth in equity portfolio dividends and 11% growth in interest income. $1.258 billion increase in fourth-quarter and $3.106 billion decrease in full-year 2022 pretax total investment gains, summarized in the table below. Changes in unrealized gains or losses reported in other comprehensive income, in addition to investment gains and losses reported in net income, are useful for evaluating total investment performance over time and are major components of changes in book value and the value creation ratio.

(Dollars in millions)

Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Investment gains and losses on equity securities sold, net

$ 4

$ (2)

$ 16

$ 4 Unrealized gains and losses on equity securities still held, net

1,020

1,409

(1,526)

2,278 Investment gains and losses on fixed-maturity securities, net

(6)

10

(3)

30 Other

9

38

46

97 Subtotal - investment gains and losses reported in net income

1,027

1,455

(1,467)

2,409 Change in unrealized investment gains and losses - fixed maturities

231

(82)

(1,639)

(234) Total

$ 1,258

$ 1,373

$ (3,106)

$ 2,175



















Balance Sheet Highlights (Dollars in millions except share data)

At December 31,

At December 31,



2022

2021 Total investments

$ 22,425

$ 24,666 Total assets

29,736

31,387 Short-term debt

50

54 Long-term debt

789

789 Shareholders' equity

10,531

13,105 Book value per share

67.01

81.72 Debt-to-total-capital ratio

7.4 %

6.0 %

$23.689 billion in consolidated cash and invested assets at December 31, 2022 , a decrease of 8% from $25.805 billion at year-end 2021.

in consolidated cash and invested assets at , a decrease of 8% from at year-end 2021. $12.132 billion bond portfolio at December 31, 2022 , with an average rating of A2/A. Fair value increased $398 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, including $254 million in net purchases of fixed-maturity securities.

bond portfolio at , with an average rating of A2/A. Fair value increased during the fourth quarter of 2022, including in net purchases of fixed-maturity securities. $9.841 billion equity portfolio was 43.9% of total investments, including $5.547 billion in appreciated value before taxes at December 31, 2022 . Fair value increased $1.001 billion during the fourth quarter of 2022, including $11 million in net sales of equity securities.

equity portfolio was 43.9% of total investments, including in appreciated value before taxes at . Fair value increased during the fourth quarter of 2022, including in net sales of equity securities. $7.00 fourth-quarter 2022 increase in book value per share, including an addition of $1.28 from net income before investment gains and $6.29 from investment portfolio net investment gains or changes in unrealized gains for fixed-maturity securities and $0.12 for other items, partially offset by $0.69 from dividends declared to shareholders.

fourth-quarter 2022 increase in book value per share, including an addition of from net income before investment gains and from investment portfolio net investment gains or changes in unrealized gains for fixed-maturity securities and for other items, partially offset by from dividends declared to shareholders. Value creation ratio of negative 14.6% for full-year 2022, including positive 5.2% from net income before investment gains, which includes underwriting and investment income, and negative 19.4% from investment portfolio net investment losses or changes in unrealized gains for fixed-maturity securities, including 9.3% from our stock portfolio and 10.1% from our bond portfolio, in addition to negative 0.4% from other items.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation offers primarily business, home and auto insurance through The Cincinnati Insurance Company and its two standard market property casualty companies. The same local independent insurance agencies that market those policies may offer products of our other subsidiaries, including life insurance, fixed annuities and surplus lines property and casualty insurance. For additional information about the company, please visit cinfin.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This is our "Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our business is subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements in this report. Some of those risks and uncertainties are discussed in our 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Item 1A, Risk Factors, Page 32.

Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to:

Effects of the COVID-19 pandemic that could affect results for reasons such as:

Securities market disruption or volatility and related effects such as decreased economic activity and continued supply chain disruptions that affect our investment portfolio and book value



An unusually high level of claims in our insurance or reinsurance operations that increase litigation-related expenses



An unusually high level of insurance losses, including risk of legislation or court decisions extending business interruption insurance in commercial property coverage forms to cover claims for pure economic loss related to the COVID-19 pandemic



Decreased premium revenue and cash flow from disruption to our distribution channel of independent agents, consumer self-isolation, travel limitations, business restrictions and decreased economic activity



Inability of our workforce, agencies or vendors to perform necessary business functions

Ongoing developments concerning business interruption insurance claims and litigation related to the COVID-19 pandemic that affect our estimates of losses and loss adjustment expenses or our ability to reasonably estimate such losses, such as:

The continuing duration of the pandemic and governmental actions to limit the spread of the virus that may produce additional economic losses



The number of policyholders that will ultimately submit claims or file lawsuits



The lack of submitted proofs of loss for allegedly covered claims



Judicial rulings in similar litigation involving other companies in the insurance industry



Differences in state laws and developing case law



Litigation trends, including varying legal theories advanced by policyholders



Whether and to what degree any class of policyholders may be certified



The inherent unpredictability of litigation

Unusually high levels of catastrophe losses due to risk concentrations, changes in weather patterns (whether as a result of global climate change or otherwise), environmental events, war or political unrest, terrorism incidents, cyberattacks, civil unrest or other causes

Increased frequency and/or severity of claims or development of claims that are unforeseen at the time of policy issuance, due to inflationary trends or other causes

Inadequate estimates or assumptions, or reliance on third-party data used for critical accounting estimates

Declines in overall stock market values negatively affecting our equity portfolio and book value

Prolonged low interest rate environment or other factors that limit our ability to generate growth in investment income or interest rate fluctuations that result in declining values of fixed-maturity investments, including declines in accounts in which we hold bank-owned life insurance contract assets

Domestic and global events, such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine , resulting in capital market or credit market uncertainty, followed by prolonged periods of economic instability or recession, that lead to:

invasion of , resulting in capital market or credit market uncertainty, followed by prolonged periods of economic instability or recession, that lead to: Significant or prolonged decline in the fair value of a particular security or group of securities and impairment of the asset(s)



Significant decline in investment income due to reduced or eliminated dividend payouts from a particular security or group of securities



Significant rise in losses from surety or director and officer policies written for financial institutions or other insured entities

Our inability to manage Cincinnati Global or other subsidiaries to produce related business opportunities and growth prospects for our ongoing operations

Recession, prolonged elevated inflation or other economic conditions resulting in lower demand for insurance products or increased payment delinquencies

Ineffective information technology systems or discontinuing to develop and implement improvements in technology may impact our success and profitability

Difficulties with technology or data security breaches, including cyberattacks, that could negatively affect our or our agents' ability to conduct business; disrupt our relationships with agents, policyholders and others; cause reputational damage, mitigation expenses and data loss and expose us to liability under federal and state laws

Difficulties with our operations and technology that may negatively impact our ability to conduct business, including cloud-based data information storage, data security, cyberattacks, remote working capabilities, and/or outsourcing relationships and third-party operations and data security

Disruption of the insurance market caused by technology innovations such as driverless cars that could decrease consumer demand for insurance products

Delays, inadequate data developed internally or from third parties, or performance inadequacies from ongoing development and implementation of underwriting and pricing methods, including telematics and other usage-based insurance methods, or technology projects and enhancements expected to increase our pricing accuracy, underwriting profit and competitiveness

Intense competition, and the impact of innovation, technological change and changing customer preferences on the insurance industry and the markets in which we operate, could harm our ability to maintain or increase our ability to maintain or increase our business volumes and profitability

Changing consumer insurance-buying habits and consolidation of independent insurance agencies could alter our competitive advantages

Inability to obtain adequate ceded reinsurance on acceptable terms, amount of reinsurance coverage purchased, financial strength of reinsurers and the potential for nonpayment or delay in payment by reinsurers

Inability to defer policy acquisition costs for any business segment if pricing and loss trends would lead management to conclude that segment could not achieve sustainable profitability

Inability of our subsidiaries to pay dividends consistent with current or past levels

Events or conditions that could weaken or harm our relationships with our independent agencies and hamper opportunities to add new agencies, resulting in limitations on our opportunities for growth, such as:

Downgrades of our financial strength ratings



Concerns that doing business with us is too difficult



Perceptions that our level of service, particularly claims service, is no longer a distinguishing characteristic in the marketplace



Inability or unwillingness to nimbly develop and introduce coverage product updates and innovations that our competitors offer and consumers expect to find in the marketplace

Actions of insurance departments, state attorneys general or other regulatory agencies, including a change to a federal system of regulation from a state-based system, that:

Impose new obligations on us that increase our expenses or change the assumptions underlying our critical accounting estimates



Place the insurance industry under greater regulatory scrutiny or result in new statutes, rules and regulations



Restrict our ability to exit or reduce writings of unprofitable coverages or lines of business



Add assessments for guaranty funds, other insurance–related assessments or mandatory reinsurance arrangements; or that impair our ability to recover such assessments through future surcharges or other rate changes



Increase our provision for federal income taxes due to changes in tax law



Increase our other expenses



Limit our ability to set fair, adequate and reasonable rates



Place us at a disadvantage in the marketplace



Restrict our ability to execute our business model, including the way we compensate agents

Adverse outcomes from litigation or administrative proceedings, including effects of social inflation on the size of litigation awards

Events or actions, including unauthorized intentional circumvention of controls, that reduce our future ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002

Unforeseen departure of certain executive officers or other key employees due to retirement, health or other causes that could interrupt progress toward important strategic goals or diminish the effectiveness of certain longstanding relationships with insurance agents and others

Our inability, or the inability of our independent agents, to attract and retain personnel in a competitive labor market, impacting the customer experience and altering our competitive advantages

Events, such as an epidemic, natural catastrophe or terrorism, that could hamper our ability to assemble our workforce at our headquarters location or work effectively in a remote environment

Further, our insurance businesses are subject to the effects of changing social, global, economic and regulatory environments. Public and regulatory initiatives have included efforts to adversely influence and restrict premium rates, restrict the ability to cancel policies, impose underwriting standards and expand overall regulation. We also are subject to public and regulatory initiatives that can affect the market value for our common stock, such as measures affecting corporate financial reporting and governance. The ultimate changes and eventual effects, if any, of these initiatives are uncertain.

* * *

Cincinnati Financial Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (Dollars in millions except per share data)

December 31,

December 31,



2022

2021 Assets







Investments







Fixed maturities, at fair value (amortized cost: 2022—$12,979; 2021—$12,230)

$ 12,132

$ 13,022 Equity securities, at fair value (cost: 2022—$4,294; 2021—$4,121)

9,841

11,315 Other invested assets

452

329 Total investments

22,425

24,666 Cash and cash equivalents

1,264

1,139 Investment income receivable

160

144 Finance receivable

92

98 Premiums receivable

2,322

2,053 Reinsurance recoverable

640

570 Prepaid reinsurance premiums

79

78 Deferred policy acquisition costs

1,014

905 Land, building and equipment, net, for company use (accumulated depreciation: 2022—$322; 2021—$303)

202

205 Other assets

646

570 Separate accounts

892

959 Total assets

$ 29,736

$ 31,387 Liabilities







Insurance reserves







Loss and loss expense reserves

$ 8,400

$ 7,305 Life policy and investment contract reserves

3,059

3,014 Unearned premiums

3,689

3,271 Other liabilities

1,229

1,092 Deferred income tax

1,045

1,744 Note payable

50

54 Long-term debt and lease obligations

841

843 Separate accounts

892

959 Total liabilities

19,205

18,282









Shareholders' Equity







Common stock, par value—$2 per share; (authorized: 2022 and 2021—500 million shares; issued: 2022 and 2021—198.3 million shares)

397

397 Paid-in capital

1,392

1,356 Retained earnings

11,702

12,625 Accumulated other comprehensive income

(636)

648 Treasury stock at cost (2022—41.2 million shares and 2021—38.0 million shares)

(2,324)

(1,921) Total shareholders' equity

$ 10,531

$ 13,105 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 29,736

$ 31,387











Cincinnati Financial Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)















(Dollars in millions except per share data) Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues













Earned premiums $ 1,874

$ 1,676

$ 7,219

$ 6,482 Investment income, net of expenses 208

186

781

714 Investment gains and losses, net 1,027

1,455

(1,467)

2,409 Fee revenues 2

4

14

15 Other revenues 3

2

10

10 Total revenues 3,114

3,323

6,557

9,630















Benefits and Expenses













Insurance losses and contract holders' benefits 1,246

946

5,012

3,936 Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses 558

511

2,162

1,951 Interest expense 13

14

53

53 Other operating expenses 10

6

23

20 Total benefits and expenses 1,827

1,477

7,250

5,960















Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 1,287

1,846

(693)

3,670















Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes













Current 58

81

148

247 Deferred 216

295

(355)

477 Total (benefit) provision for income taxes 274

376

(207)

724















Net Income (Loss) $ 1,013

$ 1,470

$ (486)

$ 2,946















Per Common Share













Net income (loss)—basic $ 6.44

$ 9.14

$ (3.06)

$ 18.29 Net income (loss)—diluted 6.40

9.04

(3.06)

18.10

Definitions of Non-GAAP Information and Reconciliation to Comparable GAAP Measures

(See attached tables for reconciliations; additional prior-period reconciliations available at cinfin.com/investors.)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation prepares its public financial statements in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). Statutory data is prepared in accordance with statutory accounting rules for insurance company regulation in the United States of America as defined by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners' (NAIC) Accounting Practices and Procedures Manual, and therefore is not reconciled to GAAP data.

Management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its primary business areas – property casualty insurance, life insurance and investments. Management uses these measures when analyzing both GAAP and non-GAAP results to improve its understanding of trends in the underlying business and to help avoid incorrect or misleading assumptions and conclusions about the success or failure of company strategies. Management adjustments to GAAP measures generally: apply to non-recurring events that are unrelated to business performance and distort short-term results; involve values that fluctuate based on events outside of management's control; supplement reporting segment disclosures with disclosures for a subsidiary company or for a combination of subsidiaries or reporting segments; or relate to accounting refinements that affect comparability between periods, creating a need to analyze data on the same basis.

Non-GAAP operating income: Non-GAAP operating income is calculated by excluding investment gains and losses (defined as investment gains and losses after applicable federal and state income taxes) and other significant non-recurring items from net income. Management evaluates non-GAAP operating income to measure the success of pricing, rate and underwriting strategies. While investment gains (or losses) are integral to the company's insurance operations over the long term, the determination to realize investment gains or losses on fixed-maturity securities sold in any period may be subject to management's discretion and is independent of the insurance underwriting process. Also, under applicable GAAP accounting requirements, gains and losses are recognized from certain changes in market values of securities without actual realization. Management believes that the level of investment gains or losses for any particular period, while it may be material, may not fully indicate the performance of ongoing underlying business operations in that period.



For these reasons, many investors and shareholders consider non-GAAP operating income to be one of the more meaningful measures for evaluating insurance company performance. Equity analysts who report on the insurance industry and the company generally focus on this metric in their analyses. The company presents non-GAAP operating income so that all investors have what management believes to be a useful supplement to GAAP information.





For these reasons, many investors and shareholders consider non-GAAP operating income to be one of the more meaningful measures for evaluating insurance company performance. Equity analysts who report on the insurance industry and the company generally focus on this metric in their analyses. The company presents non-GAAP operating income so that all investors have what management believes to be a useful supplement to GAAP information. Consolidated property casualty insurance results: To supplement reporting segment disclosures related to our property casualty insurance operations, we also evaluate results for those operations on a basis that includes results for our property casualty insurance and brokerage services subsidiaries. That is the total of our commercial lines, personal lines and our excess and surplus lines segments plus our reinsurance assumed operations known as Cincinnati Re and our London -based global specialty underwriter known as Cincinnati Global.





-based global specialty underwriter known as Cincinnati Global. Life insurance subsidiary results: To supplement life insurance reporting segment disclosures related to our life insurance operation, we also evaluate results for that operation on a basis that includes life insurance subsidiary investment income, or investment income plus investment gains and losses, that are also included in our investments reporting segment. We recognize that assets under management, capital appreciation and investment income are integral to evaluating the success of the life insurance segment because of the long duration of life products.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation

Net Income Reconciliation

(Dollars in millions except per share data)

Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Net income (loss)

$ 1,013

$ 1,470

$ (486)

$ 2,946 Less:















Investment gains and losses, net

1,027

1,455

(1,467)

2,409 Income tax on investment gains and losses

(216)

(305)

308

(506) Investment gains and losses, after-tax

811

1,150

(1,159)

1,903 Non-GAAP operating income

$ 202

$ 320

$ 673

$ 1,043

















Diluted per share data:















Net income (loss)

$ 6.40

$ 9.04

$ (3.06)

$ 18.10 Less:















Investment gains and losses, net

6.49

8.95

(9.24)

14.80 Income tax on investment gains and losses

(1.36)

(1.88)

1.94

(3.11) Investment gains and losses, after-tax

5.13

7.07

(7.30)

11.69 Non-GAAP operating income

$ 1.27

$ 1.97

$ 4.24

$ 6.41



















Life Insurance Reconciliation

(Dollars in millions)

Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Net income of life insurance subsidiary

$ 14

$ 9

$ 66

$ 44 Investment gains and losses, net

(1)

3

(2)

11 Income tax on investment gains and losses

—

1

—

3 Non-GAAP operating income

15

7

68

36

















Investment income, net of expenses

(44)

(41)

(171)

(166) Investment income credited to contract holders'

27

26

109

105 Income tax excluding tax on investment gains and losses, net

8

1

22

9 Life insurance segment profit (loss)

$ 6

$ (7)

$ 28

$ (16)



















Property Casualty Insurance Reconciliation (Dollars in millions) Three months ended December 31, 2022

Consolidated Commercial Personal E&S

Other* Premiums:



























Written premiums

$ 1,694



$ 1,007



$ 445



$ 122



$ 120 Unearned premiums change

106



33



(2)



2



73 Earned premiums

$ 1,800



$ 1,040



$ 443



$ 124



$ 193





























Underwriting profit

$ 93



$ 13



$ 20



$ 4



$ 56





























(Dollars in millions) Twelve months ended December 31, 2022

Consolidated Commercial Personal E&S

Other* Premiums:



























Written premiums

$ 7,307



$ 4,159



$ 1,831



$ 502



$ 815 Unearned premiums change

(383)



(135)



(142)



(17)



(89) Earned premiums

$ 6,924



$ 4,024



$ 1,689



$ 485



$ 726





























Underwriting profit

$ 140



$ 38



$ 18



$ 48



$ 36





























(Dollars in millions) Three months ended December 31, 2021

Consolidated Commercial Personal E&S Other* Premiums:



























Written premiums

$ 1,534



$ 920



$ 382



$ 108



$ 124 Unearned premiums change

65



27



14



1



23 Earned premiums

$ 1,599



$ 947



$ 396



$ 109



$ 147





























Underwriting profit

$ 256



$ 141



$ 81



$ 19



$ 15





























(Dollars in millions) Twelve months ended December 31, 2021

Consolidated Commercial Personal E&S Other* Premiums:



























Written premiums

$ 6,479



$ 3,811



$ 1,594



$ 426



$ 648 Unearned premiums change

(295)



(137)



(52)



(28)



(78) Earned premiums

$ 6,184



$ 3,674



$ 1,542



$ 398



$ 570





























Underwriting profit (loss)

$ 731



$ 598



$ 97



$ 44



$ (8)





























Dollar amounts shown are rounded to millions; certain amounts may not add due to rounding. *Included in Other are the results of Cincinnati Re and Cincinnati Global.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation

Other Measures

Value creation ratio: This is a measure of shareholder value creation that management believes captures the contribution of the company's insurance operations, the success of its investment strategy and the importance placed on paying cash dividends to shareholders. The value creation ratio measure is made up of two primary components: (1) rate of growth in book value per share plus (2) the ratio of dividends declared per share to beginning book value per share. Management believes this measure is useful, providing a meaningful measure of long-term progress in creating shareholder value. It is intended to be all-inclusive regarding changes in book value per share, and uses originally reported book value per share in cases where book value per share has been adjusted, such as adoption of Accounting Standards Updates with a cumulative effect of a change in accounting.

Written premium: Under statutory accounting rules in the U.S., property casualty written premium is the amount recorded for policies issued and recognized on an annualized basis at the effective date of the policy. Management analyzes trends in written premium to assess business efforts. The difference between written and earned premium is unearned premium.

Value Creation Ratio Calculations (Dollars are per share)

Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Value creation ratio:















End of period book value*

$ 67.01

$ 81.72

$ 67.01

$ 81.72 Less beginning of period book value

60.01

73.49

81.72

67.04 Change in book value

7.00

8.23

(14.71)

14.68 Dividend declared to shareholders

0.69

0.63

2.76

2.52 Total value creation

$ 7.69

$ 8.86

$ (11.95)

$ 17.20

















Value creation ratio from change in book value**

11.7 %

11.2 %

(18.0) %

21.9 % Value creation ratio from dividends declared to shareholders*** 1.1

0.9

3.4

3.8 Value creation ratio

12.8 %

12.1 %

(14.6) %

25.7 %

















* Book value per share is calculated by dividing end of period total shareholders' equity by end of period shares outstanding



** Change in book value divided by the beginning of period book value



*** Dividend declared to shareholders divided by beginning of period book value





