Cincinnati Financial Reports Second-Quarter 2023 Results

CINCINNATI, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincinnati Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CINF) today reported:

Second-quarter 2023 net income of $534 million , or $3.38 per share, compared with a net loss of $818 million , or $5.12 per share, in the second quarter of 2022, after recognizing a $363 million second-quarter 2023 after-tax increase in the fair value of equity securities still held.

, or per share, compared with a net loss of , or per share, in the second quarter of 2022, after recognizing a second-quarter 2023 after-tax increase in the fair value of equity securities still held. $97 million or 103% increase in non-GAAP operating income* to $191 million , or $1.21 per share, compared with $94 million , or 59 cents per share, in the second quarter of last year.

or 103% increase in non-GAAP operating income* to , or per share, compared with , or per share, in the second quarter of last year. $1.352 billion increase in second-quarter 2023 net income, compared with second-quarter 2022, reflecting the after-tax net effect of a $1.255 billion increase in net investment gains and a $78 million increase in after-tax property casualty underwriting income.

increase in second-quarter 2023 net income, compared with second-quarter 2022, reflecting the after-tax net effect of a increase in net investment gains and a increase in after-tax property casualty underwriting income. $70.33 book value per share at June 30, 2023 , up $3.12 since year-end.

book value per share at , up since year-end. 7.2% value creation ratio for the first six months of 2023, compared with negative 17.2% for the same period of 2022.

$10 million difference in adjusted second-quarter 2022 net loss of $818 million , compared with originally reported $808 million , due to adoption of an accounting standards update for long-duration contracts.

Financial Highlights

(Dollars in millions, except per share data) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,



2023

2022

% Change

2023

2022

% Change Revenue Data































Earned premiums

$ 1,943

$ 1,773

10

$ 3,861

$ 3,466

11 Investment income, net of expenses



220



195

13



430



380

13 Total revenues



2,605



820

218



4,846



2,038

138 Income Statement Data































Net income (loss)

$ 534

$ (818)

nm

$ 759

$ (1,084)

nm Investment gains and losses, after-tax



343



(912)

nm



427



(1,438)

nm Non-GAAP operating income*

$ 191

$ 94

103

$ 332

$ 354

(6) Per Share Data (diluted)































Net income (loss)

$ 3.38

$ (5.12)

nm

$ 4.80

$ (6.77)

nm Investment gains and losses, after-tax



2.17



(5.71)

nm



2.70



(8.99)

nm Non-GAAP operating income*

$ 1.21

$ 0.59

105

$ 2.10

$ 2.22

(5)

































Book value

















$ 70.33

$ 66.00

7 Cash dividend declared

$ 0.75

$ 0.69

9

$ 1.50

$ 1.38

9 Diluted weighted average share outstanding



158.0



159.6

(1)



158.3



160.0

(1)



































* The Definitions of Non-GAAP Information and Reconciliation to Comparable GAAP Measures section defines and reconciles measures presented in this release that are not based on U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

Forward-looking statements and related assumptions are subject to the risks outlined in the company's safe harbor statement.

Insurance Operations Highlights

97.6% second-quarter 2023 property casualty combined ratio, down from 103.2% for the second quarter of 2022.

9% growth in second-quarter net written premiums, including price increases, premium growth initiatives and a higher level of insured exposures.

$303 million second-quarter 2023 property casualty new business written premiums, up 6%. Agencies appointed since the beginning of 2022 contributed $17 million or 6% of total new business written premiums.

second-quarter 2023 property casualty new business written premiums, up 6%. Agencies appointed since the beginning of 2022 contributed or 6% of total new business written premiums. $21 million second-quarter 2023 life insurance subsidiary net income, up $10 million from the second quarter of 2022, and 4% growth in second-quarter 2023 term life insurance earned premiums.

Investment and Balance Sheet Highlights

13% or $25 million increase in second-quarter 2023 pretax investment income, including a 19% increase for bond interest income and a 3% decrease for stock portfolio dividends.

increase in second-quarter 2023 pretax investment income, including a 19% increase for bond interest income and a 3% decrease for stock portfolio dividends. Three-month increase of 3% in fair value of total investments at June 30, 2023 , including a 2% increase for the bond portfolio and a 5% increase for the stock portfolio.

, including a 2% increase for the bond portfolio and a 5% increase for the stock portfolio. $4.518 billion parent company cash and marketable securities at June 30, 2023 , up 8% from year-end 2022.

Rising Underwriting Profits

Steven J. Johnston, chairman and chief executive officer, commented: "Non-GAAP operating income more than doubled compared with last year's second quarter result. Higher insurance underwriting profits drove most of the improvement, supported by a 13% rise in income from our investment portfolio. Cash and invested assets reached $24.6 billion, reflecting higher valuations and new securities purchased with the healthy cash flow from our insurance operations.

"Recording an insurance underwriting profit of $47 million compared to a $52 million loss in last year's second quarter, and a $10 million loss the first quarter of 2023, reflects our determination to stay disciplined in our efforts to segment accounts and to charge an appropriate price for each risk. Even as competition in the market heats up, we've managed commercial lines and excess and surplus lines price increases on average at a high-single-digit percentage rate, and personal lines average increases in the mid-single-digit percentage rates.

"Storms continued to increase in frequency, impacting policyholders across the country. Our field claims teams and headquarters claims associates have been busy, responding to around 40 declared catastrophe events in the first half of 2023. I'm proud of their efforts as they brought compassion and expertise to our agents and policyholders, quickly resolving claims and helping affected communities to move forward.

"Weather-related catastrophes contributed approximately 12 points to both our second quarter combined ratio of 97.6% and first half combined ratio of 99.2%. While these combined ratio results are within our long-term target of 95% to 100%, we believe continuing to stick to our model and focusing on the basics of our business will sustain the momentum we've gained in the second quarter and improve results during the second half of the year."

Disciplined Growth Through All Market Cycles

"We believe combining our hallmark of personal service with data-driven analytics will allow us to grow profitably through all market cycles. Through the first half of 2023, net written premiums grew 8%, bolstered by the strategic expansion of our independent agency force, overall insured exposure growth and price increases plus the opportunities we've seen in Cincinnati Global Underwriting Ltd.SM and Cincinnati Re®, and in our personal lines and excess and surplus lines insurance operations.

"For the first half of 2023, new business written premiums for our personal lines operation grew 32%, and excess and surplus lines new business written premiums grew 25%.

"Most importantly, we are growing with discipline and precision. The investments we've made in pricing and risk management expertise, along with our geographic and product diversification over the past decade, put us in a strong position to know and take advantage of opportunities for profitable growth."

Creating Value for Shareholders

"Our value creation ratio, which considers changes to our book value and the dividends we pay to shareholders, is our main measure for evaluating the value we are creating as a company over time. The board increased our dividend rate in January, and so far this year our book value per share has grown 5% to $70.33. Our results generated a six-month value creation ratio of 7.2% – within striking distance of our 10% or better average annual target for this measure."

Insurance Operations Highlights Consolidated Property Casualty Insurance Results (Dollars in millions) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,



2023

2022

% Change

2023

2022

% Change Earned premiums

$ 1,863

$ 1,697

10

$ 3,704

$ 3,315

12 Fee revenues



3



2

50



5



5

0 Total revenues



1,866



1,699

10



3,709



3,320

12

































Loss and loss expenses



1,262



1,240

2



2,579



2,196

17 Underwriting expenses



557



511

9



1,093



1,011

8 Underwriting profit (loss)

$ 47

$ (52)

nm

$ 37

$ 113

(67)

































Ratios as a percent of earned premiums:













Pt. Change













Pt. Change Loss and loss expenses



67.7 %



73.1 %

(5.4)



69.7 %



66.2 %

3.5 Underwriting expenses



29.9



30.1

(0.2)



29.5



30.5

(1.0) Combined ratio



97.6 %



103.2 %

(5.6)



99.2 %



96.7 %

2.5

















































% Change













% Change Agency renewal written premiums

$ 1,643

$ 1,482

11

$ 3,178

$ 2,879

10 Agency new business written premiums



303



286

6



554



530

5 Other written premiums



204



196

4



437



454

(4) Net written premiums

$ 2,150

$ 1,964

9

$ 4,169

$ 3,863

8

































Ratios as a percent of earned premiums:













Pt. Change













Pt. Change Current accident year before catastrophe losses



60.5 %



62.7 %

(2.2)



60.8 %



60.6 %

0.2 Current accident year catastrophe losses



12.7



13.8

(1.1)



13.2



8.6

4.6 Prior accident years before catastrophe losses



(4.8)



(2.0)

(2.8)



(3.5)



(1.6)

(1.9) Prior accident years catastrophe losses



(0.7)



(1.4)

0.7



(0.8)



(1.4)

0.6 Loss and loss expense ratio



67.7 %



73.1 %

(5.4)



69.7 %



66.2 %

3.5

































Current accident year combined ratio before catastrophe losses



90.4 %



92.8 %

(2.4)



90.3 %



91.1 %

(0.8)



































$186 million or 9% growth of second-quarter 2023 property casualty net written premiums, reflecting premium growth initiatives, price increases and a higher level of insured exposures. The contribution to growth from Cincinnati Re and Cincinnati Global in total was 1 percentage point.

or 9% growth of second-quarter 2023 property casualty net written premiums, reflecting premium growth initiatives, price increases and a higher level of insured exposures. The contribution to growth from Cincinnati Re and Cincinnati Global in total was 1 percentage point. $17 million or 6% increase in second-quarter 2023 new business premiums written by agencies. The growth included a $13 million increase in standard market property casualty production from agencies appointed since the beginning of 2022.

or 6% increase in second-quarter 2023 new business premiums written by agencies. The growth included a increase in standard market property casualty production from agencies appointed since the beginning of 2022. 159 new agency appointments in the first six months of 2023, including 53 that market only our personal lines products.

5.6 percentage-point second-quarter 2023 combined ratio improvement, including a decrease of 0.4 points from lower catastrophe losses.

2.5 percentage-point six-month 2023 combined ratio increase, including an increase of 5.2 points from higher catastrophe losses.

5.5 percentage-point second-quarter 2023 benefit from favorable prior accident year reserve development of $101 million , compared with 3.4 points or $59 million for second-quarter 2022.

, compared with 3.4 points or for second-quarter 2022. 4.3 percentage-point six-month 2023 benefit from favorable prior accident year reserve development, compared with 3.0 points for the first six months of 2022.

0.2 percentage-point increase, to 60.8%, for the six-month 2023 ratio of current accident year losses and loss expenses before catastrophes, including an increase of 4.7 points for the portion estimated as reserves for claims incurred but not reported (IBNR) and a decrease of 4.5 points for the case incurred portion.

1.0 percentage-point decrease in the first-half 2023 underwriting expense ratio, compared with the same period of 2022, primarily due to lower levels of profit-sharing commissions for agencies.

Commercial Lines Insurance Results (Dollars in millions) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,



2023

2022

% Change

2023

2022

% Change Earned premiums

$ 1,066

$ 994

7

$ 2,122

$ 1,956

8 Fee revenues



1



1

0



2



2

0 Total revenues



1,067



995

7



2,124



1,958

8

































Loss and loss expenses



708



750

(6)



1,456



1,336

9 Underwriting expenses



326



307

6



637



608

5 Underwriting profit (loss)

$ 33

$ (62)

nm

$ 31

$ 14

121

































Ratios as a percent of earned premiums:













Pt. Change













Pt. Change Loss and loss expenses



66.4 %



75.5 %

(9.1)



68.6 %



68.3 %

0.3 Underwriting expenses



30.5



30.8

(0.3)



30.0



31.1

(1.1) Combined ratio



96.9 %



106.3 %

(9.4)



98.6 %



99.4 %

(0.8)

















































% Change













% Change Agency renewal written premiums

$ 985

$ 934

5

$ 2,026

$ 1,904

6 Agency new business written premiums



149



165

(10)



283



321

(12) Other written premiums



(28)



(27)

(4)



(62)



(57)

(9) Net written premiums

$ 1,106

$ 1,072

3

$ 2,247

$ 2,168

4

































Ratios as a percent of earned premiums:













Pt. Change













Pt. Change Current accident year before catastrophe losses



60.3 %



64.8 %

(4.5)



62.1 %



63.0 %

(0.9) Current accident year catastrophe losses



11.6



13.6

(2.0)



10.8



7.7

3.1 Prior accident years before catastrophe losses



(5.0)



(1.9)

(3.1)



(4.2)



(1.8)

(2.4) Prior accident years catastrophe losses



(0.5)



(1.0)

0.5



(0.1)



(0.6)

0.5 Loss and loss expense ratio



66.4 %



75.5 %

(9.1)



68.6 %



68.3 %

0.3

































Current accident year combined ratio before catastrophe losses



90.8 %



95.6 %

(4.8)



92.1 %



94.1 %

(2.0)



































$34 million or 3% growth in second-quarter 2023 commercial lines net written premiums, primarily due to higher agency renewal written premiums.

or 3% growth in second-quarter 2023 commercial lines net written premiums, primarily due to higher agency renewal written premiums. $51 million or 5% increase in second-quarter renewal written premiums, with commercial lines average renewal pricing increases near the low end of the high-single-digit percent range.

or 5% increase in second-quarter renewal written premiums, with commercial lines average renewal pricing increases near the low end of the high-single-digit percent range. $16 million or 10% decrease in second-quarter 2023 new business written by agencies, due to underwriting discipline in a highly competitive market.

or 10% decrease in second-quarter 2023 new business written by agencies, due to underwriting discipline in a highly competitive market. 9.4 percentage-point second-quarter 2023 combined ratio improvement, including a decrease of 1.5 points from lower catastrophe losses.

0.8 percentage-point six-month 2023 combined ratio improvement, despite an increase of 3.6 points from higher catastrophe losses.

5.5 percentage-point second-quarter 2023 benefit from favorable prior accident year reserve development of $59 million , compared with 2.9 points or $29 million for second-quarter 2022.

, compared with 2.9 points or for second-quarter 2022. 4.3 percentage-point six-month 2023 benefit from favorable prior accident year reserve development, compared with 2.4 points for the first six months of 2022.

Personal Lines Insurance Results (Dollars in millions) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,



2023

2022

% Change

2023

2022

% Change Earned premiums

$ 493

$ 413

19

$ 957

$ 815

17 Fee revenues



1



1

0



2



2

0 Total revenues



494



414

19



959



817

17

































Loss and loss expenses



384



339

13



770



554

39 Underwriting expenses



146



124

18



282



247

14 Underwriting profit (loss)

$ (36)

$ (49)

27

$ (93)

$ 16

nm

































Ratios as a percent of earned premiums:













Pt. Change













Pt. Change Loss and loss expenses



77.9 %



82.1 %

(4.2)



80.5 %



68.0 %

12.5 Underwriting expenses



29.7



30.0

(0.3)



29.5



30.2

(0.7) Combined ratio



107.6 %



112.1 %

(4.5)



110.0 %



98.2 %

11.8

















































% Change













% Change Agency renewal written premiums

$ 541

$ 438

24

$ 929

$ 771

20 Agency new business written premiums



106



88

20



185



140

32 Other written premiums



(18)



(16)

(13)



(37)



(27)

(37) Net written premiums

$ 629

$ 510

23

$ 1,077

$ 884

22

































Ratios as a percent of earned premiums:













Pt. Change













Pt. Change Current accident year before catastrophe losses



58.9 %



63.5 %

(4.6)



59.4 %



59.3 %

0.1 Current accident year catastrophe losses



21.9



21.9

0.0



25.8



14.5

11.3 Prior accident years before catastrophe losses



(0.7)



(0.5)

(0.2)



(1.0)



(1.8)

0.8 Prior accident years catastrophe losses



(2.2)



(2.8)

0.6



(3.7)



(4.0)

0.3 Loss and loss expense ratio



77.9 %



82.1 %

(4.2)



80.5 %



68.0 %

12.5

































Current accident year combined ratio before catastrophe losses



88.6 %



93.5 %

(4.9)



88.9 %



89.5 %

(0.6)



































$119 million or 23% growth in second-quarter 2023 personal lines net written premiums, including higher renewal written premiums that benefited from rate increases near the high end of the mid-single-digit percent range and higher policy retention rates. Cincinnati Private Client SM second-quarter 2023 net written premiums from our agencies' high net worth clients grew 35%, to $349 million .

or 23% growth in second-quarter 2023 personal lines net written premiums, including higher renewal written premiums that benefited from rate increases near the high end of the mid-single-digit percent range and higher policy retention rates. Cincinnati Private Client second-quarter 2023 net written premiums from our agencies' high net worth clients grew 35%, to . $18 million or 20% increase in second-quarter 2023 new business premiums written by agencies, with all of the increase occurring in middle-market personal lines and reflecting expanded use of enhanced pricing precision tools.

or 20% increase in second-quarter 2023 new business premiums written by agencies, with all of the increase occurring in middle-market personal lines and reflecting expanded use of enhanced pricing precision tools. 4.5 percentage-point second-quarter 2023 combined ratio improvement, despite an increase of 0.6 points from higher catastrophe losses.

11.8 percentage-point six-month 2023 combined ratio increase, including an increase of 11.6 points from higher catastrophe losses.

2.9 percentage-point second-quarter 2023 benefit from favorable prior accident year reserve development of $15 million , compared with 3.3 points or $14 million for second-quarter 2022.

, compared with 3.3 points or for second-quarter 2022. 4.7 percentage-point six-month 2023 benefit from favorable prior accident year reserve development, compared with 5.8 points for the first six months of 2022.

Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance Results (Dollars in millions) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,



2023

2022

% Change

2023

2022

% Change Earned premiums

$ 132

$ 124

6

$ 259

$ 236

10 Fee revenues



1



—

nm



1



1

0 Total revenues



133



124

7



260



237

10

































Loss and loss expenses



89



74

20



170



140

21 Underwriting expenses



33



31

6



66



62

6 Underwriting profit

$ 11

$ 19

(42)

$ 24

$ 35

(31)

































Ratios as a percent of earned premiums:













Pt. Change













Pt. Change Loss and loss expenses



66.4 %



60.2 %

6.2



65.4 %



59.3 %

6.1 Underwriting expenses



25.8



24.9

0.9



25.7



26.2

(0.5) Combined ratio



92.2 %



85.1 %

7.1



91.1 %



85.5 %

5.6

















































% Change













% Change Agency renewal written premiums

$ 117

$ 110

6

$ 223

$ 204

9 Agency new business written premiums



48



33

45



86



69

25 Other written premiums



(9)



(8)

(13)



(17)



(14)

(21) Net written premiums

$ 156

$ 135

16

$ 292

$ 259

13

































Ratios as a percent of earned premiums:













Pt. Change













Pt. Change Current accident year before catastrophe losses



69.7 %



59.5 %

10.2



69.5 %



60.6 %

8.9 Current accident year catastrophe losses



1.4



1.2

0.2



1.4



1.3

0.1 Prior accident years before catastrophe losses



(4.7)



(0.4)

(4.3)



(5.4)



(2.4)

(3.0) Prior accident years catastrophe losses



0.0



(0.1)

0.1



(0.1)



(0.2)

0.1 Loss and loss expense ratio



66.4 %



60.2 %

6.2



65.4 %



59.3 %

6.1

































Current accident year combined ratio before catastrophe losses



95.5 %



84.4 %

11.1



95.2 %



86.8 %

8.4



































$21 million or 16% growth in second-quarter 2023 excess and surplus lines net written premiums, including higher renewal written premiums that benefited from price increases averaging in the high-single-digit percent range.

or 16% growth in second-quarter 2023 excess and surplus lines net written premiums, including higher renewal written premiums that benefited from price increases averaging in the high-single-digit percent range. $15 million or 45% increase in second-quarter new business written by agencies, as we continue to carefully underwrite each policy in a highly competitive market.

or 45% increase in second-quarter new business written by agencies, as we continue to carefully underwrite each policy in a highly competitive market. 7.1 percentage-point second-quarter 2023 combined ratio increase and a 5.6 percentage-point increase for the six-month period, driven by higher current accident year loss and loss expenses. The six-month period increase of 8.9 percentage points in the ratio for current accident year loss and loss expenses included an increase of 17.0 points for the IBNR portion and a decrease of 8.1 points for the case incurred portion.

4.7 percentage-point second-quarter 2023 benefit from favorable prior accident year reserve development of $5 million , compared with 0.5 points or $1 million for second-quarter 2022.

, compared with 0.5 points or for second-quarter 2022. 5.5 percentage-point six-month 2023 benefit from favorable prior accident year reserve development, compared with 2.6 points for the first six months of 2022.

Life Insurance Subsidiary Results (Dollars in millions) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,



2023

2022

% Change

2023

2022

% Change Term life insurance

$ 58

$ 56

4

$ 114

$ 110

4 Whole life insurance

13

12

8

25

23

9 Universal life and other

9

8

13

18

18

0 Earned premiums

80

76

5

157

151

4 Investment income, net of expenses

46

42

10

91

84

8 Investment gains and losses, net

(2)

—

nm

(1)

—

nm Fee revenues

3

1

2

5

2

150 Total revenues

127

119

7

252

237

6 Contract holders' benefits incurred

78

82

(5)

159

158

1 Underwriting expenses incurred

22

22

0

42

42

0 Total benefits and expenses

100

104

(4)

201

200

1 Net income before income tax

27

15

80

51

37

38 Income tax provision

6

4

50

11

9

22 Net income of the life insurance subsidiary

$ 21

$ 11

91

$ 40

$ 28

43



























$4 million increase in second-quarter 2023 earned premiums, including a 4% increase for term life insurance, our largest life insurance product line.

increase in second-quarter 2023 earned premiums, including a 4% increase for term life insurance, our largest life insurance product line. $12 million increase in six-month 2023 life insurance subsidiary net income, primarily from more favorable mortality experience, higher investment income and higher fee revenues.

increase in six-month 2023 life insurance subsidiary net income, primarily from more favorable mortality experience, higher investment income and higher fee revenues. $26 million or 3% six-month 2023 increase, to $1.046 billion , in GAAP shareholders' equity for the life insurance subsidiary, primarily from net income, partially offset by the impact of a decrease in market value discount rates on life policy and investment contract reserves.

Investment and Balance Sheet Highlights Investments Results (Dollars in millions)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,



2023

2022

% Change

2023

2022

% Change Investment income, net of expenses

$ 220

$ 195

13

$ 430

$ 380

13 Investment interest credited to contract holders

(30)

(28)

(7)

(60)

(55)

(9) Investment gains and losses, net

434

(1,154)

nm

540

(1,820)

nm Investments profit (loss)

$ 624

$ (987)

nm

$ 910

$ (1,495)

nm

























Investment income:























Interest

$ 147

$ 124

19

$ 287

$ 247

16 Dividends

70

72

(3)

136

137

(1) Other

6

2

200

13

3

333 Less investment expenses

3

3

0

6

7

(14) Investment income, pretax

220

195

13

430

380

13 Less income taxes

35

31

13

69

60

15 Total investment income, after-tax

$ 185

$ 164

13

$ 361

$ 320

13

























Investment returns:























Average invested assets plus cash and cash equivalents

$ 25,114

$ 23,918





$ 25,001

$ 24,255



Average yield pretax

3.50 %

3.26 %





3.44 %

3.13 %



Average yield after-tax

2.95

2.74





2.89

2.64



Effective tax rate

16.2

15.9





16.1

15.8



Fixed-maturity returns:























Average amortized cost

$ 13,535

$ 12,414





$ 13,344

$ 12,364



Average yield pretax

4.34 %

4.00 %





4.30 %

4.00 %



Average yield after-tax

3.59

3.31





3.55

3.32



Effective tax rate

17.4

17.1





17.4

17.0































$25 million or 13% rise in second-quarter 2023 pretax investment income, including a 19% increase in interest income from fixed-maturity securities and a 3% decrease in equity portfolio dividends.

or 13% rise in second-quarter 2023 pretax investment income, including a 19% increase in interest income from fixed-maturity securities and a 3% decrease in equity portfolio dividends. $280 million second-quarter 2023 pretax total investment gains, summarized in the table below. Changes in unrealized gains or losses reported in other comprehensive income, in addition to investment gains and losses reported in net income, are useful for evaluating total investment performance over time and are major components of changes in book value and the value creation ratio.

(Dollars in millions)

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Investment gains and losses on equity securities sold, net

$ —

$ 5

$ (4)

$ 37 Unrealized gains and losses on equity securities still held, net

459

(1,175)

568

(1,882) Investment gains and losses on fixed-maturity securities, net

(4)

—

(4)

3 Other

(21)

16

(20)

22 Subtotal - investment gains and losses reported in net income

434

(1,154)

540

(1,820) Change in unrealized investment gains and losses - fixed maturities

(154)

(610)

9

(1,356) Total

$ 280

$ (1,764)

$ 549

$ (3,176)



















Balance Sheet Highlights (Dollars in millions, except share data) At June 30, At December 31,



2023

2022 Total investments

$ 23,879

$ 22,425 Total assets

31,352

29,732 Short-term debt

25

50 Long-term debt

789

789 Shareholders' equity

11,030

10,562 Book value per share

70.33

67.21 Debt-to-total-capital ratio

6.9 %

7.4 %











$24.627 billion in consolidated cash and total investments at June 30, 2023 , an increase of 4% from $23.689 billion at year-end 2022.

in consolidated cash and total investments at , an increase of 4% from at year-end 2022. $12.870 billion bond portfolio at June 30, 2023 , with an average rating of A2/A. Fair value increased $192 million during the second quarter of 2023, including $429 million in net purchases of fixed-maturity securities.

bond portfolio at , with an average rating of A2/A. Fair value increased during the second quarter of 2023, including in net purchases of fixed-maturity securities. $10.502 billion equity portfolio was 44.0% of total investments, including $6.120 billion in appreciated value before taxes at June 30, 2023 . Second-quarter 2023 increase in fair value of $535 million , including $75 million in net purchases of equity securities.

equity portfolio was 44.0% of total investments, including in appreciated value before taxes at . Second-quarter 2023 increase in fair value of , including in net purchases of equity securities. $2.00 second-quarter 2023 increase in book value per share, including an addition of $1.22 from net income before investment gains and $1.50 from investment portfolio net investment gains or changes in unrealized gains for fixed-maturity securities and $0.03 for other items, partially offset by $0.75 from dividends declared to shareholders.

second-quarter 2023 increase in book value per share, including an addition of from net income before investment gains and from investment portfolio net investment gains or changes in unrealized gains for fixed-maturity securities and for other items, partially offset by from dividends declared to shareholders. Value creation ratio of 7.2% for the first six months of 2023, including 3.2% from net income before investment gains, which includes underwriting and investment income, and 4.2% from investment portfolio net investment gains and changes in unrealized gains for fixed-maturity securities.

For additional information or to register for our conference call webcast, please visit cinfin.com/investors.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation offers primarily business, home and auto insurance through The Cincinnati Insurance Company and its two standard market property casualty companies. The same local independent insurance agencies that market those policies may offer products of our other subsidiaries, including life insurance, fixed annuities and surplus lines property and casualty insurance. For additional information about the company, please visit cinfin.com.









Safe Harbor Statement

This is our "Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our business is subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements in this report. Some of those risks and uncertainties are discussed in our 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Item 1A, Risk Factors, Page 32.

Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to:

Effects of the COVID-19 pandemic that could affect results for reasons such as:

Securities market disruption or volatility and related effects such as decreased economic activity and continued supply chain disruptions that affect our investment portfolio and book value



An unusually high level of claims in our insurance or reinsurance operations that increase litigation-related expenses



An unusually high level of insurance losses, including risk of legislation or court decisions extending business interruption insurance in commercial property coverage forms to cover claims for pure economic loss related to the COVID-19 pandemic



Decreased premium revenue and cash flow from disruption to our distribution channel of independent agents, consumer self-isolation, travel limitations, business restrictions and decreased economic activity



Inability of our workforce, agencies or vendors to perform necessary business functions

Ongoing developments concerning business interruption insurance claims and litigation related to the COVID-19 pandemic that affect our estimates of losses and loss adjustment expenses or our ability to reasonably estimate such losses, such as:

The continuing duration of the pandemic and governmental actions to limit the spread of the virus that may produce additional economic losses



The number of policyholders that will ultimately submit claims or file lawsuits



The lack of submitted proofs of loss for allegedly covered claims

covered claims

Judicial rulings in similar litigation involving other companies in the insurance industry



Differences in state laws and developing case law



Litigation trends, including varying legal theories advanced by policyholders



Whether and to what degree any class of policyholders may be certified



The inherent unpredictability of litigation

Unusually high levels of catastrophe losses due to risk concentrations, changes in weather patterns (whether as a result of global climate change or otherwise), environmental events, war or political unrest, terrorism incidents, cyberattacks, civil unrest or other causes

Increased frequency and/or severity of claims or development of claims that are unforeseen at the time of policy issuance, due to inflationary trends or other causes

Inadequate estimates or assumptions, or reliance on third-party data used for critical accounting estimates

Declines in overall stock market values negatively affecting our equity portfolio and book value

Interest rate fluctuations or other factors that could significantly affect:

Our ability to generate growth in investment income



Values of our fixed-maturity investments, including accounts in which we hold bank-owned life insurance contract assets



Our traditional life policy reserves

Domestic and global events, such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine and recent disruptions in the banking and financial services industry, resulting in capital market or credit market uncertainty, followed by prolonged periods of economic instability or recession, that lead to:

invasion of and recent disruptions in the banking and financial services industry, resulting in capital market or credit market uncertainty, followed by prolonged periods of economic instability or recession, that lead to: Significant or prolonged decline in the fair value of a particular security or group of securities and impairment of the asset(s)



Significant decline in investment income due to reduced or eliminated dividend payouts from a particular security or group of securities



Significant rise in losses from surety or director and officer policies written for financial institutions or other insured entities

Our inability to manage Cincinnati Global or other subsidiaries to produce related business opportunities and growth prospects for our ongoing operations

Recession, prolonged elevated inflation or other economic conditions resulting in lower demand for insurance products or increased payment delinquencies

Ineffective information technology systems or discontinuing to develop and implement improvements in technology may impact our success and profitability

Difficulties with technology or data security breaches, including cyberattacks, that could negatively affect our or our agents' ability to conduct business; disrupt our relationships with agents, policyholders and others; cause reputational damage, mitigation expenses and data loss and expose us to liability under federal and state laws

Difficulties with our operations and technology that may negatively impact our ability to conduct business, including cloud-based data information storage, data security, cyberattacks, remote working capabilities, and/or outsourcing relationships and third-party operations and data security

Disruption of the insurance market caused by technology innovations such as driverless cars that could decrease consumer demand for insurance products

Delays, inadequate data developed internally or from third parties, or performance inadequacies from ongoing development and implementation of underwriting and pricing methods, including telematics and other usage-based insurance methods, or technology projects and enhancements expected to increase our pricing accuracy, underwriting profit and competitiveness

Intense competition, and the impact of innovation, technological change and changing customer preferences on the insurance industry and the markets in which we operate, could harm our ability to maintain or increase our business volumes and profitability

Changing consumer insurance-buying habits and consolidation of independent insurance agencies could alter our competitive advantages

Inability to obtain adequate ceded reinsurance on acceptable terms, amount of reinsurance coverage purchased, financial strength of reinsurers and the potential for nonpayment or delay in payment by reinsurers

Inability to defer policy acquisition costs for any business segment if pricing and loss trends would lead management to conclude that segment could not achieve sustainable profitability

Inability of our subsidiaries to pay dividends consistent with current or past levels

Events or conditions that could weaken or harm our relationships with our independent agencies and hamper opportunities to add new agencies, resulting in limitations on our opportunities for growth, such as:

Downgrades of our financial strength ratings



Concerns that doing business with us is too difficult



Perceptions that our level of service, particularly claims service, is no longer a distinguishing characteristic in the marketplace



Inability or unwillingness to nimbly develop and introduce coverage product updates and innovations that our competitors offer and consumers expect to find in the marketplace

Actions of insurance departments, state attorneys general or other regulatory agencies, including a change to a federal system of regulation from a state-based system, that:

Impose new obligations on us that increase our expenses or change the assumptions underlying our critical accounting estimates



Place the insurance industry under greater regulatory scrutiny or result in new statutes, rules and regulations



Restrict our ability to exit or reduce writings of unprofitable coverages or lines of business



Add assessments for guaranty funds, other insurance‑related assessments or mandatory reinsurance arrangements; or that impair our ability to recover such assessments through future surcharges or other rate changes



Increase our provision for federal income taxes due to changes in tax law



Increase our other expenses



Limit our ability to set fair, adequate and reasonable rates



Place us at a disadvantage in the marketplace



Restrict our ability to execute our business model, including the way we compensate agents

Adverse outcomes from litigation or administrative proceedings, including effects of social inflation and third-party litigation funding on the size of litigation awards

Events or actions, including unauthorized intentional circumvention of controls, that reduce our future ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002

Unforeseen departure of certain executive officers or other key employees due to retirement, health or other causes that could interrupt progress toward important strategic goals or diminish the effectiveness of certain longstanding relationships with insurance agents and others

Our inability, or the inability of our independent agents, to attract and retain personnel in a competitive labor market, impacting the customer experience and altering our competitive advantages

Events, such as an epidemic, natural catastrophe or terrorism, that could hamper our ability to assemble our workforce at our headquarters location or work effectively in a remote environment

Further, our insurance businesses are subject to the effects of changing social, global, economic and regulatory environments. Public and regulatory initiatives have included efforts to adversely influence and restrict premium rates, restrict the ability to cancel policies, impose underwriting standards and expand overall regulation. We also are subject to public and regulatory initiatives that can affect the market value for our common stock, such as measures affecting corporate financial reporting and governance. The ultimate changes and eventual effects, if any, of these initiatives are uncertain.

* * *

Cincinnati Financial Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Statements of Income (unaudited) (Dollars in millions)







June 30,

December 31,









2023

2022 Assets













Investments







$ 23,879

$ 22,425 Cash and cash equivalents







748

1,264 Premiums receivable







2,749

2,322 Reinsurance recoverable







694

665 Deferred policy acquisition costs







1,109

1,013 Other assets







2,173

2,043 Total assets







$ 31,352

$ 29,732















Liabilities













Insurance reserves







$ 11,911

$ 11,415 Unearned premiums







4,222

3,689 Deferred income tax







1,158

1,054 Long-term debt and lease obligations







842

841 Other liabilities







2,189

2,171 Total liabilities







20,322

19,170















Shareholders' Equity













Common stock and paid-in capital







1,807

1,789 Retained earnings







12,235

11,711 Accumulated other comprehensive income







(626)

(614) Treasury stock







(2,386)

(2,324) Total shareholders' equity







11,030

10,562 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity







$ 31,352

$ 29,732















(Dollars in millions, except per share data) Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenues













Earned premiums $ 1,943

$ 1,773

$ 3,861

$ 3,466 Investment income, net of expenses 220

195

430

380 Investment gains and losses, net 434

(1,154)

540

(1,820) Other revenues 8

6

15

12 Total revenues 2,605

820

4,846

2,038















Benefits and Expenses













Insurance losses and contract holders' benefits 1,340

1,322

2,738

2,354 Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses 579

533

1,135

1,053 Interest expense 13

13

27

26 Other operating expenses 7

5

12

9 Total benefits and expenses 1,939

1,873

3,912

3,442















Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 666

(1,053)

934

(1,404)















Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes 132

(235)

175

(320)















Net Income (Loss) $ 534

$ (818)

$ 759

$ (1,084)















Per Common Share:













Net income (loss)—basic $ 3.40

$ (5.12)

$ 4.83

$ (6.77) Net income (loss)—diluted 3.38

(5.12)

4.80

(6.77)

















Definitions of Non-GAAP Information and Reconciliation to Comparable GAAP Measures

(See attached tables for reconciliations; additional prior-period reconciliations available at cinfin.com/investors.)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation prepares its public financial statements in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). Statutory data is prepared in accordance with statutory accounting rules for insurance company regulation in the United States of America as defined by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners' (NAIC) Accounting Practices and Procedures Manual, and therefore is not reconciled to GAAP data.

Management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its primary business areas – property casualty insurance, life insurance and investments. Management uses these measures when analyzing both GAAP and non-GAAP results to improve its understanding of trends in the underlying business and to help avoid incorrect or misleading assumptions and conclusions about the success or failure of company strategies. Management adjustments to GAAP measures generally: apply to non-recurring events that are unrelated to business performance and distort short-term results; involve values that fluctuate based on events outside of management's control; supplement reporting segment disclosures with disclosures for a subsidiary company or for a combination of subsidiaries or reporting segments; or relate to accounting refinements that affect comparability between periods, creating a need to analyze data on the same basis.

Non-GAAP operating income: Non-GAAP operating income is calculated by excluding investment gains and losses (defined as investment gains and losses after applicable federal and state income taxes) and other significant non-recurring items from net income. Management evaluates non-GAAP operating income to measure the success of pricing, rate and underwriting strategies. While investment gains (or losses) are integral to the company's insurance operations over the long term, the determination to realize investment gains or losses on fixed-maturity securities sold in any period may be subject to management's discretion and is independent of the insurance underwriting process. Also, under applicable GAAP accounting requirements, gains and losses are recognized from certain changes in market values of securities without actual realization. Management believes that the level of investment gains or losses for any particular period, while it may be material, may not fully indicate the performance of ongoing underlying business operations in that period.



For these reasons, many investors and shareholders consider non-GAAP operating income to be one of the more meaningful measures for evaluating insurance company performance. Equity analysts who report on the insurance industry and the company generally focus on this metric in their analyses. The company presents non-GAAP operating income so that all investors have what management believes to be a useful supplement to GAAP information.





For these reasons, many investors and shareholders consider non-GAAP operating income to be one of the more meaningful measures for evaluating insurance company performance. Equity analysts who report on the insurance industry and the company generally focus on this metric in their analyses. The company presents non-GAAP operating income so that all investors have what management believes to be a useful supplement to GAAP information. Consolidated property casualty insurance results: To supplement reporting segment disclosures related to our property casualty insurance operations, we also evaluate results for those operations on a basis that includes results for our property casualty insurance and brokerage services subsidiaries. That is the total of our commercial lines, personal lines and our excess and surplus lines segments plus our reinsurance assumed operations known as Cincinnati Re and our London -based global specialty underwriter known as Cincinnati Global.





-based global specialty underwriter known as Cincinnati Global. Life insurance subsidiary results: To supplement life insurance reporting segment disclosures related to our life insurance operation, we also evaluate results for that operation on a basis that includes life insurance subsidiary investment income, or investment income plus investment gains and losses, that are also included in our investments reporting segment. We recognize that assets under management, capital appreciation and investment income are integral to evaluating the success of the life insurance segment because of the long duration of life products.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation

Net Income Reconciliation

(Dollars in millions, except per share data) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Net income (loss)

$ 534

$ (818)

$ 759

$ (1,084) Less:















Investment gains and losses, net

434

(1,154)

540

(1,820) Income tax on investment gains and losses

(91)

242

(113)

382 Investment gains and losses, after-tax

343

(912)

427

(1,438) Non-GAAP operating income

$ 191

$ 94

$ 332

$ 354

















Diluted per share data:















Net income (loss)

$ 3.38

$ (5.12)

$ 4.80

$ (6.77) Less:















Investment gains and losses, net

2.74

(7.23)

3.41

(11.37) Income tax on investment gains and losses

(0.57)

1.52

(0.71)

2.38 Investment gains and losses, after-tax

2.17

(5.71)

2.70

(8.99) Non-GAAP operating income

$ 1.21

$ 0.59

$ 2.10

$ 2.22



















Life Insurance Reconciliation

(Dollars in millions) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Net income of the life insurance subsidiary

$ 21

$ 11

$ 40

$ 28 Investment gains and losses, net

(2)

—

(1)

— Income tax on investment gains and losses

—

—

—

— Non-GAAP operating income

23

11

41

28

















Investment income, net of expenses

(46)

(42)

(91)

(84) Investment income credited to contract holders

30

28

60

55 Income tax excluding tax on investment gains and losses, net

6

4

11

9 Life insurance segment profit

$ 13

$ 1

$ 21

$ 8



















Property Casualty Insurance Reconciliation (Dollars in millions) Three months ended June 30, 2023

Consolidated Commercial Personal E&S

Other* Premiums:



























Written premiums

$ 2,150



$ 1,106



$ 629



$ 156



$ 259 Unearned premiums change

(287)



(40)



(136)



(24)



(87) Earned premiums

$ 1,863



$ 1,066



$ 493



$ 132



$ 172





























Underwriting profit (loss)

$ 47



$ 33



$ (36)



$ 11



$ 39





























(Dollars in millions) Six months ended June 30, 2023

Consolidated Commercial Personal E&S

Other* Premiums:



























Written premiums

$ 4,169



$ 2,247



$ 1,077



$ 292



$ 553 Unearned premiums change

(465)



(125)



(120)



(33)



(187) Earned premiums

$ 3,704



$ 2,122



$ 957



$ 259



$ 366





























Underwriting profit (loss)

$ 37



$ 31



$ (93)



$ 24



$ 75





























(Dollars in millions) Three months ended June 30, 2022

Consolidated Commercial Personal E&S Other* Premiums:



























Written premiums

$ 1,964



$ 1,072



$ 510



$ 135



$ 247 Unearned premiums change

(267)



(78)



(97)



(11)



(81) Earned premiums

$ 1,697



$ 994



$ 413



$ 124



$ 166





























Underwriting profit (loss)

$ (52)



$ (62)



$ (49)



$ 19



$ 40





























(Dollars in millions) Six months ended June 30, 2022

Consolidated Commercial Personal E&S Other* Premiums:



























Written premiums

$ 3,863



$ 2,168



$ 884



$ 259



$ 552 Unearned premiums change

(548)



(212)



(69)



(23)



(244) Earned premiums

$ 3,315



$ 1,956



$ 815



$ 236



$ 308





























Underwriting profit

$ 113



$ 14



$ 16



$ 35



$ 48





























Dollar amounts shown are rounded to millions; certain amounts may not add due to rounding. *Included in Other are the results of Cincinnati Re and Cincinnati Global.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation

Other Measures

Value creation ratio: This is a measure of shareholder value creation that management believes captures the contribution of the company's insurance operations, the success of its investment strategy and the importance placed on paying cash dividends to shareholders. The value creation ratio measure is made up of two primary components: (1) rate of growth in book value per share plus (2) the ratio of dividends declared per share to beginning book value per share. Management believes this measure is useful, providing a meaningful measure of long-term progress in creating shareholder value. It is intended to be all-inclusive regarding changes in book value per share, and uses originally reported book value per share in cases where book value per share has been adjusted, such as adoption of Accounting Standards Updates with a cumulative effect of a change in accounting.





Written premium: Under statutory accounting rules in the U.S., property casualty written premium is the amount recorded for policies issued and recognized on an annualized basis at the effective date of the policy. Management analyzes trends in written premium to assess business efforts. The difference between written and earned premium is unearned premium.

Value Creation Ratio Calculations

(Dollars are per share) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Book value change per share















Book value as originally reported June 30, 2022













$ 66.30 Cumulative effect of change in accounting for long-duration insurance contracts, net of tax













(0.30) Book value as adjusted June 30, 2022













$ 66.00

















Value creation ratio:















End of period book value* - as originally reported

$ 70.33

$ 66.30

$ 70.33

$ 66.30 Less beginning of period book value - as originally reported

68.33

75.43

67.01

81.72 Change in book value - as originally reported

2.00

(9.13)

3.32

(15.42) Dividend declared to shareholders

0.75

0.69

1.50

1.38 Total value creation

$ 2.75

$ (8.44)

$ 4.82

$ (14.04)

















Value creation ratio from change in book value**

2.9 %

(12.1) %

5.0 %

(18.9) % Value creation ratio from dividends declared to shareholders*** 1.1

0.9

2.2

1.7 Value creation ratio

4.0 %

(11.2) %

7.2 %

(17.2) %

















* Book value per share is calculated by dividing end of period total shareholders' equity by end of period shares outstanding



** Change in book value divided by the beginning of period book value



*** Dividend declared to shareholders divided by beginning of period book value





