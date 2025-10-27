Cincinnati Financial Reports Third-Quarter 2025 Results

CINCINNATI, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincinnati Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CINF) today reported:

Third-quarter 2025 net income of $1.122 billion, or $7.11 per share, compared with $820 million, or $5.20 per share, in the third quarter of 2024, after recognizing a $675 million third-quarter 2025 after-tax increase in the fair value of equity securities still held.

Third-quarter 2025 non-GAAP operating income* of $449 million, or $2.85 per share, compared with $224 million, or $1.42 per share, in the third quarter of last year. The increase of $225 million included a favorable effect of $152 million from a decrease in after-tax catastrophe losses.

$302 million increase in third-quarter 2025 net income, compared with third-quarter 2024, including the effects of after-tax net increases of $77 million from net investment gains, $182 million from property casualty underwriting profit and $30 million from investment income.

$98.76 book value per share at September 30, 2025, up $9.65 since year-end.

13.8% value creation ratio for the first nine months of 2025, compared with 17.8% for the same period of 2024.

Financial Highlights

(Dollars in millions, except per share data) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,





2025

2024

% Change

2025

2024

% Change

Revenue Data

























Earned premiums

$ 2,567

$ 2,297

12

$ 7,391

$ 6,524

13

Investment income, net of expenses

295

258

14

860

745

15

Total revenues

3,726

3,320

12

9,540

8,799

8

Income Statement Data

























Net income

$ 1,122

$ 820

37

$ 1,717

$ 1,887

(9)

Investment gains and losses, after-tax

673

596

13

994

1,187

(16)

Non-GAAP operating income*

$ 449

$ 224

100

$ 723

$ 700

3

Per Share Data (diluted)

























Net income

$ 7.11

$ 5.20

37

$ 10.88

$ 11.97

(9)

Investment gains and losses, after-tax

4.26

3.78

13

6.30

7.53

(16)

Non-GAAP operating income*

$ 2.85

$ 1.42

101

$ 4.58

$ 4.44

3





























Book value













$ 98.76

$ 88.32

12

Cash dividend declared

$ 0.87

$ 0.81

7

$ 2.61

$ 2.43

7

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

157.8

157.7

0

157.8

157.7

0































* The Definitions of Non-GAAP Information and Reconciliation to Comparable GAAP Measures section defines and reconciles measures presented in this release that are not based on U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

Forward-looking statements and related assumptions are subject to the risks outlined in the company's safe harbor statement.

Insurance Operations Highlights

88.2% third-quarter 2025 property casualty combined ratio, improved from 97.4% for the third quarter of 2024.

9% growth in third-quarter net written premiums, including price increases, premium growth initiatives and a higher level of insured exposures.

$356 million third-quarter 2025 property casualty new business written premiums, down 12%. Agencies appointed since the beginning of 2024 contributed $32 million or 9% of total new business written premiums.

$28 million third-quarter 2025 life insurance subsidiary net income, up $8 million compared with the third quarter of 2024, and 5% growth in third-quarter 2025 term life insurance earned premiums.

Investment and Balance Sheet Highlights

14% or $37 million increase in third-quarter 2025 pretax investment income, including a 21% increase in bond interest income and a 1% increase in stock portfolio dividends.

Three-month increase of 5% in fair value of total investments at September 30, 2025, including a 3% increase for the bond portfolio and an 8% increase for the stock portfolio.

$5.545 billion parent company cash and marketable securities at September 30, 2025, up 7% from year-end 2024.

Property Casualty Underwriting Results Shine

Stephen M. Spray, president and chief executive officer, commented: "Non-GAAP operating income more than doubled last year's third quarter to $449 million, bolstered by underwriting profits as well as pretax investment income that increased 14% over last year's third quarter.

"Property casualty insurance underwriting led our strong performance. Underwriting profits before taxes rose to $293 million in the third quarter, turning our nine-month results to a positive $123 million. Our combined ratio of 88.2% was our best third quarter result since 2015. On a nine-month basis, our combined ratio was 98.4%. With one quarter to go, we are within striking distance of our target long-term annual average range of 92% to 98%.

"Better weather helped us achieve healthy results for our insurance operations with a third-quarter impact from catastrophes at just 3.7 percentage points. More importantly, our results reflect the diligent execution of our deliberate strategies for profitable growth. We have set ambitious goals for ourselves, and our associates are rising to meet them. As I travel to see agents across the U.S., I'm happy to hear one question repeated, 'How can we do more together?'."

Maintaining Disciplined Growth

"Balancing profitability and growth takes determination and expertise. We continue to invest in the people and the tools we need to further enhance our ability to price each policy based on its individual characteristics. Our field marketing associates are armed with analytics that complement their experience, giving them confidence to compete for our agencies' best business and to walk away from accounts they deem underpriced.

"Net written premiums for the first nine months of 2025 grew 10% compared with the first nine months of 2024, including overall pricing increases in the mid-single-digit range for our standard commercial lines business and the high-single-digit range for our excess and surplus lines and personal lines business. We're supporting the advantages of our local independent agencies through additional risk management solutions and product expansion, such as adding to the capabilities available to our agents through our small business platform powered by CinergySM.

"While new business slowed on a quarter and year-to-date basis, we believe that's a sign of our pricing discipline and some stabilization of the market disruption we observed last year, which contributed to an unusually large amount of submissions for new policies from our agents in 2024. We continue to appoint agencies, creating a pipeline for future growth. So far in 2025, we've appointed 355 new agencies."

Value for Shareholders

"At September 30, our book value again reached a record high, increasing 11% since December 31, 2024, to $98.76. Consolidated cash and total investments climbed to nearly $33 billion. Our value creation ratio, which considers the dividends we pay as well as our growth in book value, was 13.8% for the first nine months – exceeding our 10% to 13% average annual target for this measure."

Insurance Operations Highlights

Consolidated Property Casualty Insurance Results

(Dollars in millions) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,





2025

2024

% Change

2025

2024

% Change

Earned premiums

$ 2,484

$ 2,217

12

$ 7,145

$ 6,284

14

Fee revenues

4

3

33

11

9

22

Total revenues

2,488

2,220

12

7,156

6,293

14





























Loss and loss expenses

1,464

1,499

(2)

4,938

4,181

18

Underwriting expenses

731

659

11

2,095

1,884

11

Underwriting profit

$ 293

$ 62

373

$ 123

$ 228

(46)





























Ratios as a percent of earned premiums:









Pt. Change









Pt. Change

Loss and loss expenses

58.9 %

67.6 %

(8.7)

69.1 %

66.5 %

2.6

Underwriting expenses

29.3

29.8

(0.5)

29.3

30.0

(0.7)

Combined ratio

88.2 %

97.4 %

(9.2)

98.4 %

96.5 %

1.9









































% Change









% Change

Agency renewal written premiums

$ 2,037

$ 1,795

13

$ 6,084

$ 5,321

14

Agency new business written premiums

356

406

(12)

1,143

1,159

(1)

Other written premiums

100

92

9

494

520

(5)

Net written premiums

$ 2,493

$ 2,293

9

$ 7,721

$ 7,000

10





























Ratios as a percent of earned premiums:









Pt. Change









Pt. Change

Current accident year before catastrophe losses

55.4 %

57.0 %

(1.6)

57.4 %

58.6 %

(1.2)

Current accident year catastrophe losses

4.4

13.8

(9.4)

14.2

11.2

3.0

Prior accident years before catastrophe losses

(0.2)

(2.4)

2.2

(1.6)

(2.2)

0.6

Prior accident years catastrophe losses

(0.7)

(0.8)

0.1

(0.9)

(1.1)

0.2

Loss and loss expense ratio

58.9 %

67.6 %

(8.7)

69.1 %

66.5 %

2.6





























Current accident year combined ratio before catastrophe losses

84.7 %

86.8 %

(2.1)

86.7 %

88.6 %

(1.9)































$200 million or 9% growth of third-quarter 2025 property casualty net written premiums, and nine-month growth of 10%, reflecting premium growth initiatives, price increases and a higher level of insured exposures. The contribution to third-quarter growth from Cincinnati Re ® and Cincinnati Global Underwriting Ltd. SM in total was less than 1 percentage point.

and Cincinnati Global Underwriting Ltd. in total was less than 1 percentage point. $50 million decrease in third-quarter 2025 new business premiums written by agencies, driven by our personal lines insurance segment. The $50 million decrease included an $18 million increase in standard market property casualty production from agencies appointed since the beginning of 2024.

355 new agency appointments in the first nine months of 2025, including 61 that market only our personal lines products.

9.2 percentage-point third-quarter 2025 combined ratio improvement, including a decrease of 9.3 points for losses from catastrophes.

1.9 percentage-point nine-month 2025 combined ratio increase, including an increase of 3.2 points from higher catastrophe losses.

0.9 percentage-point third-quarter 2025 benefit from favorable prior accident year reserve development of $22 million, compared with 3.2 points or $71 million for third-quarter 2024.

2.5 percentage-point nine-month 2025 benefit from favorable prior accident year reserve development, compared with 3.3 points for the first nine months of 2024.

1.2 percentage-point improvement in the nine-month 2025 ratio for current accident year loss and loss expenses before catastrophes, including an unfavorable 0.4 points for the net effect of $49 million for reinsurance treaty reinstatement premiums related to the January 2025 wildfires in southern California.

0.7 percentage-point decrease in the underwriting expense ratio for the first nine months of 2025, compared with the same period of 2024, primarily due to growth in earned premiums outpacing growth in various expenses.

Commercial Lines Insurance Results

(Dollars in millions) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,





2025

2024

% Change

2025

2024

% Change

Earned premiums

$ 1,229

$ 1,137

8

$ 3,620

$ 3,326

9

Fee revenues

2

1

100

4

3

33

Total revenues

1,231

1,138

8

3,624

3,329

9





























Loss and loss expenses

747

706

6

2,249

2,171

4

Underwriting expenses

373

351

6

1,080

1,028

5

Underwriting profit

$ 111

$ 81

37

$ 295

$ 130

127





























Ratios as a percent of earned premiums:









Pt. Change









Pt. Change

Loss and loss expenses

60.8 %

62.1 %

(1.3)

62.2 %

65.3 %

(3.1)

Underwriting expenses

30.3

30.9

(0.6)

29.8

30.9

(1.1)

Combined ratio

91.1 %

93.0 %

(1.9)

92.0 %

96.2 %

(4.2)









































% Change









% Change

Agency renewal written premiums

$ 1,043

$ 987

6

$ 3,311

$ 3,086

7

Agency new business written premiums

185

187

(1)

588

562

5

Other written premiums

(30)

(36)

17

(86)

(101)

15

Net written premiums

$ 1,198

$ 1,138

5

$ 3,813

$ 3,547

7





























Ratios as a percent of earned premiums:









Pt. Change









Pt. Change

Current accident year before catastrophe losses

59.2 %

60.7 %

(1.5)

60.0 %

61.3 %

(1.3)

Current accident year catastrophe losses

3.0

5.8

(2.8)

5.0

7.5

(2.5)

Prior accident years before catastrophe losses

(1.0)

(4.0)

3.0

(2.2)

(2.9)

0.7

Prior accident years catastrophe losses

(0.4)

(0.4)

0.0

(0.6)

(0.6)

0.0

Loss and loss expense ratio

60.8 %

62.1 %

(1.3)

62.2 %

65.3 %

(3.1)





























Current accident year combined ratio before catastrophe losses

89.5 %

91.6 %

(2.1)

89.8 %

92.2 %

(2.4)































$60 million or 5% growth in third-quarter 2025 commercial lines net written premiums, including higher agency renewal premiums partially offset by lower new business written premiums. Seven percent growth in nine-month net written premiums.

$56 million or 6% increase in third-quarter renewal written premiums, with commercial lines average renewal pricing increases in the mid-single-digit percent range.

$2 million or 1% decrease in third-quarter 2025 new business premiums written by agencies, as we continue to carefully underwrite each policy in a highly competitive market.

1.9 percentage-point third-quarter 2025 combined ratio improvement, including a decrease of 2.8 points for losses from catastrophes.

4.2 percentage-point nine-month 2025 combined ratio improvement, including a decrease of 2.5 points from lower catastrophe losses.

1.4 percentage-point third-quarter 2025 benefit from favorable prior accident year reserve development of $18 million, compared with 4.4 points or $50 million for third-quarter 2024.

2.8 percentage-point nine-month 2025 benefit from favorable prior accident year reserve development, compared with 3.5 points for the first nine months of 2024.

Personal Lines Insurance Results

(Dollars in millions) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,





2025

2024

% Change

2025

2024

% Change

Earned premiums

$ 838

$ 678

24

$ 2,340

$ 1,897

23

Fee revenues

1

2

(50)

4

4

0

Total revenues

839

680

23

2,344

1,901

23





























Loss and loss expenses

507

553

(8)

1,951

1,421

37

Underwriting expenses

233

196

19

665

554

20

Underwriting profit (loss)

$ 99

$ (69)

nm

$ (272)

$ (74)

(268)





























Ratios as a percent of earned premiums:









Pt. Change









Pt. Change

Loss and loss expenses

60.4 %

81.5 %

(21.1)

83.4 %

74.9 %

8.5

Underwriting expenses

27.8

28.8

(1.0)

28.4

29.2

(0.8)

Combined ratio

88.2 %

110.3 %

(22.1)

111.8 %

104.1 %

7.7









































% Change









% Change

Agency renewal written premiums

$ 864

$ 695

24

$ 2,364

$ 1,870

26

Agency new business written premiums

116

165

(30)

384

450

(15)

Other written premiums

(29)

(28)

(4)

(145)

(74)

(96)

Net written premiums

$ 951

$ 832

14

$ 2,603

$ 2,246

16





























Ratios as a percent of earned premiums:









Pt. Change









Pt. Change

Current accident year before catastrophe losses

50.7 %

54.0 %

(3.3)

54.7 %

55.4 %

(0.7)

Current accident year catastrophe losses

8.0

27.4

(19.4)

29.7

20.9

8.8

Prior accident years before catastrophe losses

2.6

0.9

1.7

0.4

0.3

0.1

Prior accident years catastrophe losses

(0.9)

(0.8)

(0.1)

(1.4)

(1.7)

0.3

Loss and loss expense ratio

60.4 %

81.5 %

(21.1)

83.4 %

74.9 %

8.5





























Current accident year combined ratio before catastrophe losses

78.5 %

82.8 %

(4.3)

83.1 %

84.6 %

(1.5)































$119 million or 14% growth in third-quarter 2025 personal lines net written premiums, including higher agency renewal written premiums that benefited from rate increases in the high-single-digit percent range. Cincinnati Private Client SM third-quarter 2025 net written premiums from our agencies' high net worth clients grew 19%, to $572 million. Sixteen percent growth in nine-month net written premiums in total.

third-quarter 2025 net written premiums from our agencies' high net worth clients grew 19%, to $572 million. Sixteen percent growth in nine-month net written premiums in total. $49 million or 30% decrease in third-quarter 2025 new business premiums written by agencies, including a decrease of $28 million in our private client personal lines, that included $9 million for California.

$71 million less favorable effect on nine-month 2025 net written premiums from other written premiums, including $63 million for additional ceded premiums to reinstate our property catastrophe reinsurance treaty after recoveries related to California wildfires.

22.1 percentage-point third-quarter 2025 combined ratio improvement, including a decrease of 19.5 points for losses from catastrophes.

7.7 percentage-point nine-month 2025 combined ratio increase, including an increase of 9.1 points from higher catastrophe losses and an increase in the underwriting expense ratio of 0.7 points for the effect of reinstatement premiums.

1.7 percentage-point third-quarter 2025 unfavorable prior accident year reserve development of $14 million, compared with 0.1 points or less than $1 million for third-quarter 2024.

1.0 percentage-point nine-month 2025 benefit from favorable prior accident year reserve development, compared with 1.4 points for the first nine months of 2024.

Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance Results

(Dollars in millions) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,





2025

2024

% Change

2025

2024

% Change

Earned premiums

$ 174

$ 157

11

$ 510

$ 447

14

Fee revenues

1

—

nm

3

2

50

Total revenues

175

157

11

513

449

14





























Loss and loss expenses

108

107

1

317

299

6

Underwriting expenses

48

42

14

141

122

16

Underwriting profit

$ 19

$ 8

138

$ 55

$ 28

96





























Ratios as a percent of earned premiums:









Pt. Change









Pt. Change

Loss and loss expenses

62.1 %

68.6 %

(6.5)

62.2 %

67.0 %

(4.8)

Underwriting expenses

27.7

26.7

1.0

27.6

27.3

0.3

Combined ratio

89.8 %

95.3 %

(5.5)

89.8 %

94.3 %

(4.5)









































% Change









% Change

Agency renewal written premiums

$ 130

$ 113

15

$ 409

$ 365

12

Agency new business written premiums

55

54

2

171

147

16

Other written premiums

(10)

(10)

0

(35)

(29)

(21)

Net written premiums

$ 175

$ 157

11

$ 545

$ 483

13





























Ratios as a percent of earned premiums:









Pt. Change









Pt. Change

Current accident year before catastrophe losses

64.1 %

64.2 %

(0.1)

64.8 %

64.6 %

0.2

Current accident year catastrophe losses

0.2

1.7

(1.5)

0.9

1.4

(0.5)

Prior accident years before catastrophe losses

(2.1)

2.9

(5.0)

(3.2)

1.0

(4.2)

Prior accident years catastrophe losses

(0.1)

(0.2)

0.1

(0.3)

0.0

(0.3)

Loss and loss expense ratio

62.1 %

68.6 %

(6.5)

62.2 %

67.0 %

(4.8)





























Current accident year combined ratio before catastrophe losses

91.8 %

90.9 %

0.9

92.4 %

91.9 %

0.5































$18 million or 11% growth in third-quarter 2025 excess and surplus lines net written premiums, including higher agency renewal written premiums that benefited from price increases averaging in the high-single-digit percent range. Thirteen percent growth in nine-month net written premiums.

$1 million or 2% increase in third-quarter 2025 new business premiums written by agencies, as we continue to carefully underwrite each policy in a highly competitive market.

5.5 percentage-point third-quarter 2025 combined ratio improvement, including 4.9 points in the ratio for favorable reserve development on prior accident year loss and loss expenses.

4.5 percentage-point nine-month 2025 combined ratio improvement, including 4.5 points in the ratio for favorable reserve development on prior accident year loss and loss expenses.

2.2 percentage-point third-quarter 2025 benefit from favorable prior accident year reserve development of $4 million, compared with unfavorable development of 2.7 points or $5 million for third-quarter 2024.

3.5 percentage-point nine-month 2025 benefit from favorable prior accident year reserve development, compared with unfavorable development of 1.0 points for the first nine months of 2024.

Life Insurance Subsidiary Results

(Dollars in millions) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,





2025

2024

% Change

2025

2024

% Change

Term life insurance

$ 61

$ 58

5

$ 179

$ 174

3

Whole life insurance

14

13

8

40

39

3

Universal life and other

8

9

(11)

27

27

0

Earned premiums

83

80

4

246

240

3

Investment income, net of expenses

52

48

8

151

142

6

Investment gains and losses, net

(1)

—

nm

(6)

(9)

33

Fee revenues

1

1

0

4

4

0

Total revenues

135

129

5

395

377

5

Contract holders' benefits incurred

76

79

(4)

230

226

2

Underwriting expenses incurred

23

24

(4)

70

70

0

Total benefits and expenses

99

103

(4)

300

296

1

Net income before income tax

36

26

38

95

81

17

Income tax provision

8

6

33

20

18

11

Net income of the life insurance subsidiary

$ 28

$ 20

40

$ 75

$ 63

19































$3 million increase in third-quarter 2025 earned premiums, including a 5% increase for term life insurance, our largest life insurance product line.

$12 million increase in nine-month 2025 life insurance subsidiary net income, primarily due to increased investment income, increased earned premiums and decreased investment losses from fixed-maturity securities.

$118 million or 9% nine-month 2025 increase, to $1.425 billion, in GAAP shareholders' equity for the life insurance subsidiary, primarily from net income and a decrease in unrealized investment losses on fixed-maturity securities.

Investment and Balance Sheet Highlights

Investments Results

(Dollars in millions)

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,





2025

2024

% Change

2025

2024

% Change

Investment income, net of expenses

$ 295

$ 258

14

$ 860

$ 745

15

Investment interest credited to contract holders

(32)

(32)

0

(95)

(94)

(1)

Investment gains and losses, net

853

758

13

1,259

1,507

(16)

Investments profit

$ 1,116

$ 984

13

$ 2,024

$ 2,158

(6)





























Investment income:

























Interest

$ 227

$ 187

21

$ 651

$ 529

23

Dividends

69

68

1

206

209

(1)

Other

4

7

(43)

16

18

(11)

Less investment expenses

5

4

25

13

11

18

Investment income, pretax

295

258

14

860

745

15

Less income taxes

51

44

16

148

125

18

Total investment income, after-tax

$ 244

$ 214

14

$ 712

$ 620

15





























Investment returns:

























Average invested assets plus cash and cash equivalents

$ 31,899

$ 29,107





$ 31,345

$ 28,447





Average yield pretax

3.70 %

3.55 %





3.66 %

3.49 %





Average yield after-tax

3.06

2.94





3.03

2.91





Effective tax rate

17.3

16.9





17.2

16.8





Fixed-maturity returns:

























Average amortized cost

$ 17,816

$ 15,592





$ 17,515

$ 15,218





Average yield pretax

5.10 %

4.80 %





4.96 %

4.63 %





Average yield after-tax

4.16

3.93





4.04

3.80





Effective tax rate

18.4

18.1





18.4

18.0



































$37 million or 14% rise in third-quarter 2025 pretax investment income, including a 21% increase in interest income from fixed-maturity securities and a 1% increase in equity portfolio dividends.

$1.094 billion in third-quarter 2025 pretax total investment gains, summarized in the table below. Changes in unrealized gains or losses reported in other comprehensive income, in addition to investment gains and losses reported in net income, are useful for evaluating total investment performance over time and are major components of changes in book value and the value creation ratio.

(Dollars in millions)

Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,





2025

2024

2025

2024

Investment gains and losses on equity securities sold, net

$ (9)

$ 24

$ (5)

$ 146

Unrealized gains and losses on equity securities still held, net

855

817

1,259

1,446

Investment gains and losses on fixed-maturity securities, net

1

(86)

(13)

(114)

Other

6

3

18

29

Subtotal - investment gains and losses reported in net income

853

758

1,259

1,507

Change in unrealized investment gains and losses - fixed maturities

241

497

336

367

Total

$ 1,094

$ 1,255

$ 1,595

$ 1,874























Balance Sheet Highlights

(Dollars in millions, except share data) At September 30, At December 31,





2025

2024

Total investments

$ 31,099

$ 28,378

Total assets

40,567

36,501

Short-term debt

25

25

Long-term debt

790

790

Shareholders' equity

15,406

13,935

Book value per share

98.76

89.11

Debt-to-total-capital ratio

5.0 %

5.5 %















$32.559 billion in consolidated cash and total investments at September 30, 2025, an increase of 11% from $29.361 billion at year-end 2024.

$17.630 billion bond portfolio at September 30, 2025, with an average rating of A2/A+. Fair value increased $553 million during the third quarter of 2025, including $232 million in net purchases of fixed-maturity securities.

$12.547 billion equity portfolio was 40.3% of total investments, including $8.393 billion in appreciated value before taxes at September 30, 2025. Third-quarter 2025 increase in fair value of $898 million, including $57 million in net purchases of equity securities.

$7.30 third-quarter 2025 increase in book value per share, including an addition of $2.88 of net income before investment gains and $5.51 from investment portfolio net investment gains or changes in unrealized gains for fixed-maturity securities that were partially offset by $0.22 for other items and $0.87 from dividends declared to shareholders.

Value creation ratio of 13.8% for the first nine months of 2025, including 5.2% from net income before investment gains, which includes underwriting and investment income, and 8.9% from investment portfolio gains and changes in unrealized gains for fixed-maturity securities, partially offset by 0.3% for other items.

For additional information or to register for our conference call webcast, please visit cinfin.com/investors.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation offers primarily business, home and auto insurance through The Cincinnati Insurance Company and its two standard market property casualty companies. The same local independent insurance agencies that market those policies may offer products of our other subsidiaries, including life insurance, fixed annuities and surplus lines property and casualty insurance. For additional information about the company, please visit cinfin.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Our business is subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained herein, are based upon our current estimates, assumptions and plans that are subject to uncertainty. These statements are made subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words like "seek," "expect," "will," "should," "could," "might," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "likely," "future," or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made; we assume no obligation to update such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

Insurance-Related Risks

Risks and uncertainties associated with our loss reserves or actual claim costs exceeding reserves

Increased frequency and/or severity of claims or development of claims that are unforeseen at the time of policy issuance

Unusually high levels of catastrophe losses due to risk concentrations or changes in weather patterns, environmental events, war or political unrest, terrorism incidents, cyberattacks, civil unrest or other causes; and our ability to manage catastrophe risk

Risks associated with analytical models in key areas such as underwriting, pricing, capital management, reserving, investments, reinsurance, and catastrophe risk management

Inadequate estimates or assumptions, or reliance on third-party data used for critical accounting estimates

Events or conditions that could weaken or harm our relationships with our independent agencies and hamper opportunities to add new agencies, resulting in limitations on our opportunities for growth

Mergers, acquisitions, and other consolidations of agencies that result in a concentration of a significant amount of premium in one agency or agency group and/or alter our competitive advantages

Our inability to manage business opportunities, growth prospects, and expenses for our ongoing operations

Changing consumer insurance-buying habits

The inability to obtain adequate ceded reinsurance on acceptable terms, for acceptable amounts, and from financially strong reinsurers; and the potential for nonpayment or delay in payment by reinsurers

Domestic and global events, such as the wars in Ukraine and in the Middle East, future pandemics, inflationary trends, changes in U.S. trade and tariff policy, and disruptions in the banking and financial services industry, resulting in insurance losses, capital market or credit market uncertainty, followed by prolonged periods of economic instability or recession, that lead to: Securities market disruption or volatility and related effects such as decreased economic activity and continued supply chain disruptions that affect our investment portfolio and book value Significant or prolonged decline in the fair value of securities and impairment of the assets Significant decline in investment income due to reduced or eliminated dividend payouts from securities Significant rise in losses from surety or director and officer policies written for financial institutions or other insured entities or in losses from policies written by Cincinnati Re or Cincinnati Global An unusually high level of claims in our insurance or reinsurance operations that increase litigation-related expenses Decreased premium revenue and cash flow from disruption to our distribution channel of independent agents, consumer self-isolation, travel limitations, business restrictions and decreased economic activity The inability of our workforce, agencies, or vendors to perform necessary business functions



Financial, Economic, and Investment Risks

Declines in overall stock market values negatively affecting our equity portfolio and book value

Downgrades in our financial strength ratings

Interest rate fluctuations or other factors that could significantly affect: Our ability to generate growth in investment income Values of our fixed-maturity investments and accounts in which we hold bank-owned life insurance contract assets Our traditional life policy reserves

Economic volatility and illiquidity associated with our alternative investments in private equity, private credit, real property, and limited partnerships

Failure to comply with covenants and other requirements under our credit facilities, senior debt, and other debt obligations

Recession, prolonged elevated inflation, or other economic conditions resulting in lower demand for insurance products or increased payment delinquencies

The inability of our subsidiaries to pay dividends consistent with current or past levels impacting our ability to pay shareholder dividends or repurchase shares

General Business, Technology, and Operational Risks

Ineffective information technology systems or failing to develop and implement improvements in technology

Difficulties with technology or data security breaches, including cyberattacks, could negatively affect our, or our agents', ability to conduct business; disrupt our relationships with agents, policyholders, and others; cause reputational damage, mitigation expenses, data loss, and expose us to liability

Difficulties with our operations and technology that may negatively impact our ability to conduct business, including cloud-based data information storage, data security, remote working capabilities, and/or outsourcing relationships and third-party operations and data security

Disruption of the insurance market caused by technology innovations such as driverless cars that could decrease consumer demand for insurance products

Delays, inadequate data developed internally or from third parties, or performance inadequacies from ongoing development and implementation of underwriting and pricing models and methods, including usage-based insurance methods, automation, artificial intelligence, or technology projects and enhancements expected to increase our efficiency, pricing accuracy, underwriting profit, and competitiveness

Intense competition, and the impact of innovation, emerging technologies, artificial intelligence and changing customer preferences on the insurance industry and the markets in which we operate, could harm our ability to maintain or increase our business volumes and profitability

Inability to defer policy acquisition costs for any business segment if pricing and loss trends would lead management to conclude that the segment could not achieve sustainable profitability

Unforeseen departure of certain executive officers or other key employees that could interrupt progress toward important strategic goals or diminish the effectiveness of certain longstanding relationships with insurance agents and others

Our inability, or the inability of our independent agents, to attract and retain personnel

Events, such as a pandemic, an epidemic, natural catastrophe, or terrorism, which could hamper our ability to assemble our workforce, work effectively in a remote environment, or other failures of business continuity or disaster recovery programs

Regulatory, Compliance, and Legal Risks

Actions of insurance departments, state attorneys general or other regulatory agencies, including a change to a federal system of regulation from a state-based system, that: Impose new obligations on us that increase our expenses or change the assumptions underlying our critical accounting estimates Place the insurance industry under greater regulatory scrutiny or result in new statutes, rules, and regulations Restrict our ability to exit or reduce writings of unprofitable coverages or lines of business Increase assessments for guaranty funds, other insurance‑related assessments, or mandatory reinsurance arrangements; or that impair our ability to recover such assessments through future surcharges or other rate changes Increase our provision for federal income taxes due to changes in tax laws, regulations, or interpretations Increase other expenses Limit our ability to set fair, adequate, and reasonable rates Restrict our ability to cancel policies Impose new underwriting standards Place us at a disadvantage in the marketplace Restrict our ability to execute our business model, including the way we compensate agents

Adverse outcomes from litigation, environmental claims, mass torts or administrative proceedings, including effects of social inflation and third-party litigation funding on the size and frequency of litigation awards

Events or actions, including unauthorized intentional circumvention of controls, which reduce our future ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002

Effects of changing social, global, economic, and regulatory environments

Additional measures affecting corporate financial reporting and governance that can affect the market value of our common stock

Risks and uncertainties are further discussed in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Item 1A, Risk Factors, Page 30.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Statements of Income (unaudited)





(Dollars in millions)







September 30,

December 31,











2025

2024

Assets















Investments







$ 31,099

$ 28,378

Cash and cash equivalents







1,460

983

Premiums receivable







3,307

2,969

Reinsurance recoverable







679

523

Deferred policy acquisition costs







1,360

1,242

Other assets







2,662

2,406

Total assets







$ 40,567

$ 36,501



















Liabilities















Insurance reserves







$ 14,263

$ 12,963

Unearned premiums







5,423

4,813

Deferred income tax







1,792

1,476

Long-term debt and lease obligations







858

850

Other liabilities







2,825

2,464

Total liabilities







25,161

22,566



















Shareholders' Equity















Common stock and paid-in capital







1,940

1,899

Retained earnings







16,179

14,869

Accumulated other comprehensive loss







(84)

(309)

Treasury stock







(2,629)

(2,524)

Total shareholders' equity







15,406

13,935

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity







$ 40,567

$ 36,501



















(Dollars in millions, except per share data) Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenues















Earned premiums $ 2,567

$ 2,297

$ 7,391

$ 6,524

Investment income, net of expenses 295

258

860

745

Investment gains and losses, net 853

758

1,259

1,507

Other revenues 11

7

30

23

Total revenues 3,726

3,320

9,540

8,799



















Benefits and Expenses















Insurance losses and contract holders' benefits 1,540

1,578

5,168

4,407

Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses 754

683

2,165

1,954

Interest expense 13

13

40

40

Other operating expenses 6

6

27

19

Total benefits and expenses 2,313

2,280

7,400

6,420



















Income Before Income Taxes 1,413

1,040

2,140

2,379



















Provision for Income Taxes 291

220

423

492



















Net Income $ 1,122

$ 820

$ 1,717

$ 1,887



















Per Common Share:















Net income—basic $ 7.19

$ 5.25

$ 10.99

$ 12.06

Net income—diluted 7.11

5.20

10.88

11.97





















Definitions of Non-GAAP Information and Reconciliation to Comparable GAAP Measures

(See attached tables for reconciliations; additional prior-period reconciliations available at cinfin.com/investors.)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation prepares its public financial statements in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). Statutory data is prepared in accordance with statutory accounting rules for insurance company regulation in the United States of America as defined by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners' (NAIC) Accounting Practices and Procedures Manual, and therefore is not reconciled to GAAP data.

Management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its primary business areas – property casualty insurance, life insurance and investments. Management uses these measures when analyzing both GAAP and non-GAAP results to improve its understanding of trends in the underlying business and to help avoid incorrect or misleading assumptions and conclusions about the success or failure of company strategies. Management adjustments to GAAP measures generally: apply to non-recurring events that are unrelated to business performance and distort short-term results; involve values that fluctuate based on events outside of management's control; supplement reporting segment disclosures with disclosures for a subsidiary company or for a combination of subsidiaries or reporting segments; or relate to accounting refinements that affect comparability between periods, creating a need to analyze data on the same basis.

Non-GAAP operating income: Non-GAAP operating income is calculated by excluding investment gains and losses (defined as investment gains and losses after applicable federal and state income taxes) and other significant non-recurring items from net income. Management evaluates non-GAAP operating income to measure the success of pricing, rate and underwriting strategies. While investment gains (or losses) are integral to the company's insurance operations over the long term, the determination to realize investment gains or losses on fixed-maturity securities sold in any period may be subject to management's discretion and is independent of the insurance underwriting process. Also, under applicable GAAP accounting requirements, gains and losses are recognized from certain changes in market values of securities without actual realization. Management believes that the level of investment gains or losses for any particular period, while it may be material, may not fully indicate the performance of ongoing underlying business operations in that period.



For these reasons, many investors and shareholders consider non-GAAP operating income to be one of the more meaningful measures for evaluating insurance company performance. Equity analysts who report on the insurance industry and the company generally focus on this metric in their analyses. The company presents non-GAAP operating income so that all investors have what management believes to be a useful supplement to GAAP information.

For these reasons, many investors and shareholders consider non-GAAP operating income to be one of the more meaningful measures for evaluating insurance company performance. Equity analysts who report on the insurance industry and the company generally focus on this metric in their analyses. The company presents non-GAAP operating income so that all investors have what management believes to be a useful supplement to GAAP information. Consolidated property casualty insurance results: To supplement reporting segment disclosures related to our property casualty insurance operations, we also evaluate results for those operations on a basis that includes results for our property casualty insurance and brokerage services subsidiaries. That is the total of our commercial lines, personal lines and our excess and surplus lines segments plus our reinsurance assumed operations known as Cincinnati Re and our London-based global specialty underwriter known as Cincinnati Global.

Life insurance subsidiary results: To supplement life insurance reporting segment disclosures related to our life insurance operation, we also evaluate results for that operation on a basis that includes life insurance subsidiary investment income, or investment income plus investment gains and losses, that are also included in our investments reporting segment. We recognize that assets under management, capital appreciation and investment income are integral to evaluating the success of the life insurance segment because of the long duration of life products.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation

Net Income Reconciliation





(Dollars in millions, except per share data) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,





2025

2024

2025

2024

Net income

$ 1,122

$ 820

$ 1,717

$ 1,887

Less:

















Investment gains and losses, net

853

758

1,259

1,507

Income tax on investment gains and losses

(180)

(162)

(265)

(320)

Investment gains and losses, after-tax

673

596

994

1,187

Non-GAAP operating income

$ 449

$ 224

$ 723

$ 700





















Diluted per share data:

















Net income

$ 7.11

$ 5.20

$ 10.88

$ 11.97

Less:

















Investment gains and losses, net

5.40

4.80

7.98

9.55

Income tax on investment gains and losses

(1.14)

(1.02)

(1.68)

(2.02)

Investment gains and losses, after-tax

4.26

3.78

6.30

7.53

Non-GAAP operating income

$ 2.85

$ 1.42

$ 4.58

$ 4.44

























Life Insurance Reconciliation





(Dollars in millions) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,





2025

2024

2025

2024

Net income of the life insurance subsidiary

$ 28

$ 20

$ 75

$ 63

Investment gains and losses, net

(1)

—

(6)

(9)

Income tax on investment gains and losses

—

—

(1)

(2)

Non-GAAP operating income

29

20

80

70





















Investment income, net of expenses

(52)

(48)

(151)

(142)

Investment income credited to contract holders

32

32

95

94

Income tax excluding tax on investment gains and losses, net

8

6

21

20

Life insurance segment profit

$ 17

$ 10

$ 45

$ 42























Property Casualty Insurance Reconciliation

(Dollars in millions) Three months ended September 30, 2025



Consolidated Commercial Personal E&S

Other*

Premiums:





























Net written premiums

$ 2,493



$ 1,198



$ 951



$ 175



$ 169

Unearned premiums change

(9)



31



(113)



(1)



74

Earned premiums

$ 2,484



$ 1,229



$ 838



$ 174



$ 243

































Underwriting profit

$ 293



$ 111



$ 99



$ 19



$ 64

































(Dollars in millions) Nine months ended September 30, 2025



Consolidated Commercial Personal E&S

Other*

Premiums:





























Net written premiums

$ 7,721



$ 3,813



$ 2,603



$ 545



$ 760

Unearned premiums change

(576)



(193)



(263)



(35)



(85)

Earned premiums

$ 7,145



$ 3,620



$ 2,340



$ 510



$ 675

































Underwriting profit (loss)

$ 123



$ 295



$ (272)



$ 55



$ 45

































(Dollars in millions) Three months ended September 30, 2024



Consolidated Commercial Personal E&S Other*

Premiums:





























Net written premiums

$ 2,293



$ 1,138



$ 832



$ 157



$ 166

Unearned premiums change

(76)



(1)



(154)



—



79

Earned premiums

$ 2,217



$ 1,137



$ 678



$ 157



$ 245

































Underwriting profit (loss)

$ 62



$ 81



$ (69)



$ 8



$ 42

































(Dollars in millions) Nine months ended September 30, 2024



Consolidated Commercial Personal E&S Other*

Premiums:





























Net written premiums

$ 7,000



$ 3,547



$ 2,246



$ 483



$ 724

Unearned premiums change

(716)



(221)



(349)



(36)



(110)

Earned premiums

$ 6,284



$ 3,326



$ 1,897



$ 447



$ 614

































Underwriting profit (loss)

$ 228



$ 130



$ (74)



$ 28



$ 144

































Dollar amounts shown are rounded to millions; certain amounts may not add due to rounding. *Included in Other are the results of Cincinnati Re and Cincinnati Global.



Cincinnati Financial Corporation

Other Measures

Value creation ratio: This is a measure of shareholder value creation that management believes captures the contribution of the company's insurance operations, the success of its investment strategy and the importance placed on paying cash dividends to shareholders. The value creation ratio measure is made up of two primary components: (1) rate of growth in book value per share plus (2) the ratio of dividends declared per share to beginning book value per share. Management believes this measure is useful, providing a meaningful measure of long-term progress in creating shareholder value. It is intended to be all-inclusive regarding changes in book value per share, and uses originally reported book value per share in cases where book value per share has been adjusted, such as adoption of Accounting Standards Updates with a cumulative effect of a change in accounting.

Written premium: Under statutory accounting rules in the U.S., property casualty written premium is the amount recorded for policies issued and recognized on an annualized basis at the effective date of the policy. Management analyzes trends in written premium to assess business efforts. The difference between written and earned premium is unearned premium.

Value Creation Ratio Calculations

(Dollars are per share) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,





2025

2024

2025

2024

Value creation ratio:

















End of period book value*

$ 98.76

$ 88.32

$ 98.76

$ 88.32

Less beginning of period book value

91.46

81.79

89.11

77.06

Change in book value

7.30

6.53

9.65

11.26

Dividend declared to shareholders

0.87

0.81

2.61

2.43

Total value creation

$ 8.17

$ 7.34

$ 12.26

$ 13.69





















Value creation ratio from change in book value**

8.0 %

8.0 %

10.9 %

14.6 %

Value creation ratio from dividends declared to shareholders***

0.9

1.0

2.9

3.2

Value creation ratio

8.9 %

9.0 %

13.8 %

17.8 %





















* Book value per share is calculated by dividing end of period total shareholders' equity by end of period shares outstanding

** Change in book value divided by the beginning of period book value

*** Dividend declared to shareholders divided by beginning of period book value



SOURCE Cincinnati Financial Corporation