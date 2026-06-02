Cincinnati Immigration Attorney Anna Korneeva: Sixth Circuit Bond Ruling Is a Major Win, but Immigrants Still Need to Know Their Rights

CINCINNATI, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As immigration enforcement intensifies across Ohio and Kentucky, Cincinnati-based immigration and criminal defense attorney Anna Korneeva is urging immigrants and their families to understand a recent federal ruling that significantly changes detention rights in the region, while cautioning that everyday situations are still where most immigrants get caught up in enforcement.

The Law Firm of Anna Korneeva, which practices "crimmigration" at the intersection of criminal defense and immigration law, says the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals' recent ruling on mandatory detention is one of the most consequential decisions in months. The court held that mandatory detention does not apply to immigrants who entered without a visa, a category that includes many people in proceedings across Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan, and Tennessee.

"This is really big because it applies to a lot of people," Korneeva said. A July 2025 Board of Immigration Appeals decision had blocked these individuals from requesting an immigration bond, forcing attorneys to file habeas petitions in federal court just to get a hearing. The Sixth Circuit ruling effectively eliminates that step within the four states it covers.

"Thankfully, we no longer have to go through federal court to have a bond hearing for individuals who entered without a visa," Korneeva said. Immigration judges in the region are honoring the ruling, and her colleagues have already secured successful bond outcomes under it. A circuit split has formed nationally, meaning the Supreme Court is likely to weigh in eventually, though probably not before November.

Small Offenses, Major Consequences

Korneeva also wants immigrants to understand how routine traffic stops can spiral into immigration enforcement. Driving without a license can lead to a jail booking, which can alert immigration officials to a person's status.

Some offenses that look minor under state law carry severe immigration consequences. Marijuana possession is the clearest example. Even in states where it has been legalized, simple possession of 30 grams or more remains a federal immigration offense that triggers inadmissibility. "A lot of people think it's just a ticket that they pay," Korneeva said. "Once you plead guilty, it doesn't matter that it's a minimum charge."

DUI generally does not result in deportation for lawful permanent residents on a first offense because the offense lacks the element of intent. But aggravating factors, such as a child in the vehicle or a crash causing serious injury, can escalate a DUI into a deportable offense.

Under the U.S. Supreme Court's 2010 Padilla v. Kentucky decision, criminal defense attorneys nationwide are required to consult with an immigration lawyer before advising non-citizen clients to accept a plea. Failure to do so can expose the defense attorney to malpractice claims. As a practitioner of both criminal defense and immigration law, Korneeva often provides that consultation in-house.

Know Your Rights at the Door

With ICE activity rising, Korneeva is fielding constant questions about what to do when officers arrive at a home. Her advice is direct: do not open the door.

"Once you open the door, you consent immediately to them being there," she said. ICE officers may only enter a home with a judicial warrant, not the administrative warrants the agency more commonly carries. Korneeva advises clients to ask, through the closed door if necessary, to see a judicial warrant and to state that they wish to speak with their attorney first.

She also urges every immigrant family to have an emergency plan, including a notarized power of attorney designating a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident who can manage finances and care for children if a parent is detained.

"I always hope for the best, but prepare for the worst," she said. "Once people are prepared, they tend to feel calmer."

About The Law Firm of Anna Korneeva

The Law Firm of Anna Korneeva is a Cincinnati-based immigration and criminal defense firm serving clients in Ohio and Kentucky. The firm handles deportation defense, family immigration, citizenship, DUI, and post-conviction relief matters. It answers its phones 24/7 and serves clients in English, Spanish, and Russian. For more information, visit annakorneevalaw.com or call (513) 334-3008.

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SOURCE The Law Firm of Anna Korneeva