CHICAGO, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincinnati is the most expensive destination in the Midwest according to the latest survey conducted by ChicagoHotels.org.

The survey compared 30 Midwestern cities based on the cost of lodging during May 2018. Spring is the region's busiest time of year, with most cities in the survey reaching highest average rates during this season.

In Cincinnati, travelers will have to spend $186 per night, on average, to stay in the cheapest available double room. It has to be noted that only centrally-located hotels rated at least three stars have been considered by the survey.

Rounding out the top three: Madison, Wis. and Ann Arbor, Mich., both with average rates of $184 per night for the cheapest double room. Chicago ranks 8th priciest in the Midwest at an average of $157 per night.

Other Ohio destinations considered in the survey: Columbus and Cleveland rank at average rates of $147 and $134 respectively, among the pricier destinations. Toledo, on the other hand, is one of the most affordable destinations in the Midwest -- double rooms for below $100 per night are readily available.

The following table shows the 10 most expensive destinations in the Midwest based on the average rate for their cheapest available double room (3-stars and above) from May 1–31, 2018.

Cincinnati, OH $186 Madison, WI $184 Ann Arbor, MI $184 Fort Wayne, IN $179 Grand Rapids, MI $174 Indianapolis, IN $169 Kansas City, MO $164 Chicago, IL $157 Columbus, OH $147 Detroit, MI $141

For the full results of the survey, check: https://www.chicagohotels.org/press/midwest18.html

Press Contact: Davina van Buren, press@chicagohotels.org , 1-805-308-9660

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cincinnati-most-expensive-city-in-midwest-according-to-survey-300645391.html

SOURCE ChicagoHotels.org

Related Links

https://www.chicagohotels.org

