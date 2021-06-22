Cincinnati opens to Mennonite 'peace' convention

ELKHART, Ind., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As cities re-open for summer travel and events, Cincinnati, Ohio, will host a major Christian convention. Duke Energy Convention Center will transform into a gathering place for Mennonite Church USA (MC USA) and its MennoCon biennial convention, July 6-10, 2021.

"We are excited to host MennoCon21 at the Duke Energy Convention Center," said Spectra's Ric Booth, general manager at the Duke Energy Convention Center. "Conventions such as MennoCon21 are a critical component to the health of downtown Cincinnati, driving hotel room nights and spending within our downtown restaurants and small businesses. The lifting of travel and capacity restrictions has allowed our local hospitality industry to get back to business and be 'Together Again!'" he added.

Cincinnati was an attractive choice for MC USA's convention planners, as almost 10% of the denomination's 530 congregations are in Ohio.

"Driving to Cincinnati takes less than a day for a large portion of our constituency," said Scott Hartman, MC USA director of event planning. "We are excited to bring youth and adults together from across our denomination for this faith formation event," he added. Hartman noted that the worship hall and seminar rooms will be set with extra seating to allow social distancing, if desired. In addition, MC USA is offering a virtual option, for the first time, in which participants can engage via a customized online event platform.

Themed "Bring the Peace," the MennoCon21 convention focuses heavily on MC USA's peace theology and social justice work, which are central to Anabaptist beliefs in Jesus Christ.

"As Christians we want to answer the divine call to join in the work of the Spirit, extending God's peace throughout our communities," said Glen Guyton, executive director of MC USA. "We are excited to demonstrate God's message of healing and hope as we engage the people Cincinnati."

Guyton will also unveil the denomination's new theme for the next biennium at the convention.

MennoCon21 will feature daily worship services, Bible studies, hymn sings and educational seminars for youth and adults on topics addressing many of today's peace and justice issues. These issues include anti-racism, climate justice, gun violence, immigration justice, LGBTQ inclusion, mass incarceration and more. The seminars are led by leaders and experts from across the denomination, including Mennonite agencies, seminaries, colleges and ministry partners.

The convention is open to the public for a daily registration fee of $125 per person, or $350 for the entire event. Registration for the virtual experience is $99 and provides post-convention access for one month. For more information, including a list of seminars, visit www.convention.mennoniteusa.org

Editorial Contacts: Wil LaVeist, Chief Communications Officer, [email protected], 574-523-3077; Camille Dager, Multimedia News & Information Editor, [email protected], 574-523-3068

SOURCE Mennonite Church USA

