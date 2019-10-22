Cincinnati Police Department Deploys Axon Records and Axon Body 3 Agencywide

The Axon Body 3 camera is deeply integrated with Axon Evidence (Evidence.com) and Axon Records to provide a seamless, end-to-end workflow by allowing officers and investigators to quickly incorporate all video footage, photos, documents and citizen-captured evidence into the official police record, helping agencies quickly create a comprehensive view of a police incident. Axon Records allows agencies to streamline the report writing process so they have more time to spend in their community. The system is fully configurable so agencies can create custom forms, workflows and work-groups to meet their specific needs. Axon Standards, a module within Axon Records that Cincinnati PD has already deployed, provides agencies a highly efficient experience for use-of-force reporting and other agency workflows.

"Axon Standards has made a huge difference in the amount of time my staff spends creating reports," says Cincinnati PD Police Chief Eliot Isaac. "We are seeing exceptional benefits with how body camera footage can be directly embedded in our use-of-force, officer accident, citizen complaint and other internal reports. We're excited to begin the transition to Axon Body 3 as we are not only able to capture clearer evidence than ever before, but we are also ensuring the safety of our staff with real-time notifications and alerts."

Axon Body 3 is LTE-enabled and designed for officer safety with expanding capabilities like critical evidence previews, prioritized wireless upload capabilities and more. The camera was built to help officers capture the truth, act on real-time awareness and take back time. The camera also includes improved low-light image clarity and audio technology. Agencies that sign up with Axon's hardware and software platform — including Axon Body 3 and Axon Records — are put on a path toward a future vision where the cameras automate transcription and automatically feed information into Axon Records.

Axon will be featuring Axon Records and Axon Body 3 and its real-time capabilities this week in Chicago at the 126th annual International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) conference at Axon's booth number 2211.

About Axon

Axon is a global network of devices, apps, training and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to protect their communities. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, there are more than 397,800 software seats booked on the Axon network around the world and more than 223,000 lives have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps, training and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737 .

Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc., LTE is a trademark of the European Telecommunications Standards Institute, and Twitter is a trademark of Twitter, Inc. Axon, Axon Body, Axon Aware, Axon Records, and the Delta Logo are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal . All rights reserved.

Forward-looking statements



These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding: proposed products and services and related development efforts and activities; expectations about the market for our current and future products and services; expectations about customer behavior; statements concerning projections, predictions, expectations, estimates or forecasts as to our business, financial and operational results and future economic performance; and statements of management's strategies, goals and objectives and other similar expressions; as well as the ultimate resolution of financial statement items requiring critical accounting estimates, including those set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. Such statements give our current expectations or forecasts of future events; they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "anticipate," "future," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," and similar expressions, as well as statements in future tense, identify forward-looking statements. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.



We cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will be realized, although we believe we have been prudent in our plans and assumptions. Achievement of future results is subject to risks, uncertainties and potentially inaccurate assumptions. The following important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements: our ability to design, introduce and sell new products or features; customer purchase behavior, including adoption of our software as a service delivery model; the impact of product mix on projected gross margins; our ability to manage our supply chain and avoid production delays, shortages, and impacts to expected gross margins; changes in the costs of product components and labor; defects in our products; delayed cash collections and possible credit losses due to our subscription model; exposure to international operational risks; our ability to defend against litigation and protect our intellectual property, and the resulting costs of this activity; our exposure to cancellations of government contracts due to appropriation clauses, exercise of a cancellation clause, or non-exercise of contractually optional periods; loss of customer data, a breach of security or an extended outage, including our reliance on third party cloud-based storage providers; negative media publicity regarding our products; changes in government regulations in the U.S. and in foreign markets, especially related to the classification of our product by the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and to evolving regulations surrounding privacy and data protection; our ability to integrate acquired businesses; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; and counter-party risks relating to cash balances held in excess of FDIC insurance limits. Many events beyond our control may determine whether results we anticipate will be achieved. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could differ materially from past results and those anticipated, estimated or projected. You should bear this in mind as you consider forward-looking statements. Our Annual Report on Form 10-K lists various important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected and historical results. These factors are intended as cautionary statements for investors within the meaning of Section 21E of the Exchange Act and Section 27A of the Securities Act. Readers can find them under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and investors should refer to them. You should understand that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Consequently, you should not consider any such list to be a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties.



Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised, however, to consult any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our Form 10-Q, 8-K and 10-K reports to the SEC.



