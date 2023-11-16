CINCINNATI SUB ZERO Z-PLUS BENCHTOP CHAMBERS UNVEILED

News provided by

Cincinnati Sub-Zero

16 Nov, 2023, 16:15 ET

A Powerful Solution for Increased Testing Capacity and Flexibility

CINCINNATI, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincinnati Sub Zero (CSZ), a leading brand of environmental testing solutions, introduces the launch of its latest innovation, the Z-Plus stackable Benchtop Temperature/Humidity Chambers. Designed for the diverse testing needs of the electronics, automotive, battery, aerospace/defense, and medical industries, this chamber offers improve­­ments in flexibility and increased testing capacity.

The stackable configuration of the new model enhances flexibility and maximizes testing capacity, perfect for test labs with limited floor space.
With an 8-cu. ft. capacity, the Z-Plus Benchtop Chamber is engineered to address the most common testing applications, making it an indispensable tool for R&D, reliability, and validation testing. The chamber is available in temperature-only or temperature and humidity,
providing the choice to select the model that best suits a user's requirements.

The key feature of the Z-Plus Benchtop Chamber is its adaptability to different use cases. The stackable configuration of the new model enhances flexibility and maximizes testing capacity, perfect for test labs with limited floor space.

The Z-Plus Benchtop Chamber offers three configurations:

  1. Standard Benchtop Model: Seamlessly integrates with existing tabletops, ensuring a hassle-free setup.
  2. Single Chamber with Optional Cart: Equipped with a shelf for storing test equipment, saving valuable space.
  3. Stacked Chamber Configuration with Optional Cart: This configuration doubles testing capacity without requiring additional floor space, allowing simultaneous testing in separate chambers.

CSZ products have a long-standing reputation for delivering high-quality and reliable environmental test chambers, and the Z-Plus Benchtop Temperature/Humidity Chamber exemplifies this dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction. The chamber is designed to adhere to stringent industry standards and is backed by the brand's renowned expertise in environmental testing.

Cincinnati Sub Zero (CSZ) products include standard & custom-designed environmental test solutions including stability chambers, temperature-cycling chambers, humidity chambers, accelerated stress-testing chambers, HALT & HASS chambers, thermal-shock chambers, altitude chambers, AGREE vibration chambers, industrial freezers, and more. Sizes range from small benchtop chambers to full walk-in/drive-in rooms. Please visit  www.cszproducts.com for additional information.

Media Contact: Kristal Yelton
Marketing Manager, CSZ Products
+1 513 719-3245
[email protected]

SOURCE Cincinnati Sub-Zero

