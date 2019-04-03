Cincinnati Teachers Learn Computational Thinking Concepts Through Ignite My Future in School

CINCINNATI and NEW YORK, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services, (TCS), (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) a leading IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, and Discovery Education, the leading provider of standards-aligned digital curriculum resources, engaging content, and professional learning for K-12 classrooms, in partnership with the Greater Cincinnati STEM Collaborative and the University of Cincinnati, today presented the Ignite My Future in School (IMFIS) TECHademy Day of Discovery to Cincinnati-area teachers at the University of Cincinnati. This professional development initiative connects local educators with curriculum experts to explore and understand Ignite My Future in School while receiving hands-on training.

Ignite My Future in School offers educators curriculum support through free instructional resources with computational thinking strategies embedded into subjects such as math, science, language arts, and social studies, available on a digital platform. This interdisciplinary approach enables students to obtain critical thinking and technology skills that will be required for 21st century careers in every field. The program also offers year-round assistance through its Learning Leaders, a responsive and engaged nationwide network of teachers.

Computer science drives job growth and innovation throughout the global economy. Computing occupations are the top source of all new wages in the U.S. and make up over half of all projected new jobs in STEM fields, making Computer Science one of the most in-demand college degrees. In Ohio, only 141 schools (19 percent of OH schools with AP programs) offered an AP Computer Science course during the 2017-2018 school year.

"Every student deserves an opportunity to succeed in life and Ignite My Future in School provides access to foundational skills that power careers of today and tomorrow. We are glad to partner with Cincinnati educators and administrators to empower their students with 21st century skills," said Balaji Ganapathy, Head of Workforce Effectiveness, TCS. "These young computational thinkers will go on to be creators and innovators in every sector and industry."

Since 2009, TCS has been deeply embedded in Ohio, having hired 1,100 digitally skilled experienced professionals across the state and adding more than 350 recent U.S. graduates to our Global Delivery Center in Milford, Ohio in the last three years. Furthermore, TCS was the title sponsor for the 'Big College Event' in Cincinnati in 2018, frequently hosts 'Tech Talks' and 'Hackathons' at the University of Cincinnati, and has inspired hundreds of students in the greater Cincinnati region towards technology careers across sectors through its goIT program.

On a national level, Ignite My Future in School aims to engage 20,000 teachers and one million U.S. students by 2021. As a first step towards this goal, TCS and Discovery Education have already partnered with U.S. school districts in Washington, D.C., Georgia, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, Michigan, Wisconsin, Missouri, and California to launch this initiative. Since debuting in 2017, IMFIS has provided training materials valued at more than $2 million and engaged over 300,000 students and 5,100 educators from all 50 states.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, Cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of IT, Business & Technology Services, and engineering. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 417,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $19.09 billion for year ended March 31, 2018 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

To stay up-to-date on TCS news in North America, follow @TCS_NA. For TCS global news, follow @TCS_News.

About Discovery Education:

Discovery Education is the global leader in standards-aligned digital curriculum resources, engaging content, and professional learning for K-12 classrooms. Through its award-winning digital textbooks, multimedia resources, and the largest professional learning network of its kind, Discovery Education is transforming teaching and learning and improving academic achievement around the globe. Discovery Education's services are available in approximately half of U.S. classrooms and primary schools in the U.K., and reach over 5 million educators and 51 million students in more than 90 countries. Inspired by the global media company Discovery, Inc., Discovery Education partners with districts, states, and like-minded organizations to empower teachers with customized solutions that support the success of all learners. Explore the future of education at DiscoveryEducation.com. Stay connected with Discovery Education on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @DiscoveryEd.

Media Contacts:

Ben Trounson, Tata Consultancy Services, b.trounson@tcs.com

Marguerite Pinheiro, for Tata Consultancy Services, marguerite.pinheiro@fleishman.com

Charmion N. Kinder, Discovery Education, ckinder@discoveryed.com

SOURCE Tata Consultancy Services

Related Links

https://www.tcs.com

