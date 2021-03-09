Cincinnati's Jeanette Altenau Receives National Volunteer Award from the American Cancer Society

Altenau has served as chair of the American Cancer Society's Real Men Wear Pink campaign of Greater Cincinnati since its inception in 2016. Each year, 25 distinguished community and corporate leaders are engaged to take up the fight against breast cancer to raise awareness and critical funds to save more lives. Through Jeanette's leadership, this campaign has raised over $1 million.

The Real Men Wear Pink campaign of Greater Cincinnati has been ranked Top 10 nationwide every year for fundraising dollars raised against similar campaigns. She has also served as an Area Board Member of the Ohio, West Virginia and North Kentucky Region since 2020 and has taken on the Board Vice Chair role this year.

"Jeanette's ability to bring together partners within our community has allowed for the cultivation of new relationships and has furthered the mission of many local organizations in innovative ways. Her priority has always been others. Jeanette is willing to be on the front lines and get her hands dirty for a project that is close to her heart," said Wayne White, EVP at the American Cancer Society.

The St. George Award was first conceived in 1949 by Dr. Charles S. Cameron, a former ACS medical and scientific director. The St. George National Award has been presented to over 1,400 volunteers nationwide.

