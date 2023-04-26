Cinco de Mayo Dinner for 8? It's a Snap with eMeals/Fresh Cravings Menu

Big on Flavor, Small on Prep Time, and Web-Shoppable for Fast Pickup or Delivery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quick: how do you whip together a crave-worthy Cinco de Mayo dinner party without spending so much time in the kitchen that you're exhausted by the time guests arrive? The Fresh Cravings Cinco de Mayo menu from meal inspiration leader eMeals does the trick – in part by using Fresh Cravings chilled salsas, hummus and dips to punch up the flavor of the four main dishes in a flash. (It's the secret sauce – literally!)

Available free on eMeals' Fresh Cravings Cinco de Mayo landing page or in the Occasions Plan in the eMeals app for subscribers, the menu is a perfect fit for a holiday that has become a celebration of Mexican culture in the United States. It includes:

Seven Layer Dip, anchored by a bottom layer of Fresh Cravings Jalapeño Cilantro Hummus and topped consecutively by a sour cream/taco seasoning mix, guacamole, cheese, tomatoes, jalapeños and cilantro

All recipes are one-click-shoppable from major retailers. Grocery lists are automatically generated based on the recipes selected by the consumer, enabling easy in-store shopping or seamless online grocery ordering with Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway and the retailers served by Instacart and Shipt when placed through the eMeals app. One-click shopping is also available for select retailers through the Fresh Cravings Cinco de Mayo landing page.

The new Fresh Cravings Cinco de Mayo menu is the latest installment in the Occasions Plan portion of eMeals' weekly meal planning service. The service includes a choice of meal plans for 15 different eating styles ranging from Quick and Healthy, Clean Eating and Low Calorie to Low Carb, 30 Minute Meals, Kid Friendly, Vegetarian and more.

Subscribers receive seven dinner menus for their chosen plan every week, along with the option to mix and match menus from any style, the ability to substitute favorites from previous weeks, and periodic Occasions Plan and Bonus Collection menus for recipes that may not fit into the nightly dinner category. Subscriptions cost as little as $5/month.

About eMeals

eMeals is a meal inspiration, planning and shopping platform that operates the subscription-based eMeals digital meal planning service, the free RecipeBox app enabling home cooks to create personalized digital cookbooks, and the Grocery Connect SDK providing online grocery shopping functionality for third-party apps and websites. eMeals has helped millions of families relieve the daily stress of putting healthy home-cooked meals on the table quickly, easily and affordably since the launch of its digital meal planning service. For more information, visit https://emeals.com and https://recipebox.com.

About Fresh Cravings®

Fresh Cravings is proudly family-owned and operated and is the fastest growing national brand across refrigerated salsa and hummus, sold in more than 11,000 retail locations. We 'Crave Goodness' in all that we do, from creating elevated recipes to giving back to our communities. We believe that snacking should begin with high-quality ingredients and bold flavors worth celebrating. Fresh Cravings launched in 2015, with a line of refrigerated salsas, and as an answer to the dull, jarred salsa blends found in center store, we made ours with vine-ripened tomatoes and crisp vegetables that are never cooked or pasteurized. We are known for authentic-tasting chilled salsas and flavor-filled hummus, along with unique plant-based vegan dips and veggie-packed creamy dips that are sure to satisfy any craving. Our dips consistently outperform the competition on purchase intent and preference in double-blind sensory testing. Fresh Cravings is part of FoodStory Brands, a family-owned, Arizona-based company, which searches the world to bring thoughtfully curated and affordably priced food and beverage products to your table. For more information on Fresh Cravings visit: www.freshcravings.com or @FreshCravingsSalsa Facebook and Instagram.

