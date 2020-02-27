Cincom and C5 Insight Announce Partnership

CINCINNATI, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincom Systems, Inc., a global supplier of enterprise software solutions, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with C5 Insight to sell and implement CPQSync™ by Cincom.

C5 Insight is a consulting firm that helps companies plan and implement customer experience management and employee engagement projects and technologies.

According to Susan Fine, Cincom Director of Channels and North American Sales, "C5 Insight's focus on Microsoft Dynamics CRM and their track record of successful implementations is a great fit for us. We are happy to welcome them into the Cincom fold and look forward to a long, successful partnership for both our companies and our customers."

Building upon Cincom's 25-plus years of CPQ experience, CPQSync is a fully SaaS, cloud-based solution that delivers an unprecedented way for companies to take the frustration out of buying and selling complex products and services. With CPQSync, businesses can:

Get more from their Microsoft Dynamics 365 investment – CPQSync is a native, Microsoft Azure, multi-tenant solution fully embedded within Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Sales (no popovers or new windows).

– CPQSync is a native, Microsoft Azure, multi-tenant solution fully embedded within Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Sales (no popovers or new windows). Sync sales with business – Save time by eliminating informational silos.

– Save time by eliminating informational silos. Sync teams across departments, divisions and regions – Easily work together from the same playbook.

– Easily work together from the same playbook. Sync data sources – Gain clear insights from streamlined reporting.

Geoff Ables, C5 Insight Managing Partner, says, "We've worked with a number of configure price quote solutions for our Dynamics 365 clients. But after we partnered with Cincom to implement their CPQ solution for Texas Disposal Systems, their 50-plus years of experience delivering software put them into a different category than all the others. The flexibility, ease-of-use and rules-based approach that Cincom uses, combined with outstanding customer support, makes them our go-to CPQ solution."

About Cincom

Cincom is a global software company with a legacy of innovation dating back to its founding in 1968. The company's solutions help clients improve their most critical business processes and operating results. For more information about CPQSync, visit https://www.cincom.com/cpqsync. If you are a reseller, VAR or partner in the Microsoft CRM Channel, please contact Claire Oancea, Channel Development Manager for TeamSync, at teamsync@cincom.com.

Media Contact:

Carla McQueen, (513) 612-2113

234762@email4pr.com

Twitter YouTube LinkedIn

SOURCE Cincom