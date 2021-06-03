Cincom® and Centric Consulting Announce Partnership

CINCINNATI, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincom Systems, Inc., a global supplier of enterprise software solutions, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with Centric Consulting to implement CPQSync™ by Cincom. Centric's digital, business and technology consultants help define digital strategy, plan, build and deliver technology and support companies in transforming their businesses.

According to Sarah Weber, Centric Customer Engagement Lead, "At Centric, success comes from working together to provide unmatched experiences for our customers. Partnering with Cincom on configure, price, quote solutions with CPQSync will help us do just that."

Building upon Cincom's 25-plus years of CPQ experience, CPQSync by Cincom is a SaaS solution that delivers an unprecedented way for companies to take the frustration out of buying and selling complex products and services. The solution is a Microsoft Azure, multi-tenant solution that is fully embedded within Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Sales. CPQSync is integrated with Microsoft F&O (Finance and Operations) and leverages Microsoft Power Platform.

Susan Fine, Cincom Director of Channels for North America, says, "We are thrilled to partner with Centric Consulting. Together, Cincom and Centric help optimize technology and processes so businesses can better compete in a digital world."

Andy Park, Centric Partner and Vice President of Enterprise Applications, agrees: "Cincom is a great company to partner with and we appreciate our relationship very much. CPQSync is exactly what our customers need to address complex, configurable product sales."

About Cincom

Cincom is a global software company with a legacy of innovation dating back to its founding in 1968. The company's solutions help clients improve their most critical business processes and operating results. For more information about CPQSync, visit https://www.cincom.com/cpqsync. If you are a reseller, VAR or partner in the Microsoft CRM Channel, please contact Claire Oancea, Channel Development Manager for TeamSync™, at [email protected].

Media Contact:

Carla McQueen

(513) 612-2113, [email protected]

