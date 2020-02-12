Cincom® Signs DataServ as CPQSync™ Customer

CINCINNATI, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincom Systems, Inc., a global supplier of enterprise software solutions, today announced that DataServ, a technology services firm, has signed on as a customer and selected CPQSync by Cincom to help support its clients' digital transformations.

CPQSync builds upon 25-plus years of Cincom's CPQ experience and delivers a simpler way for companies to take the frustration out of buying and selling complex products and services. CPQSync is a fully SaaS, cloud-based solution that delivers a better selling experience for sales reps, partners and customers. As a native Microsoft Azure multi-tenant solution, it is fully embedded within Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Sales.

DataServ CEO and President, Karl Seiler, says, "We spent significant time and energy researching the market for robust and flexible CPQ software solutions. After seeing CPQSync and meeting the team, it was a clear choice to partner with Cincom.

"This collaborative partnership positions us to deploy a user-friendly CPQ tool that is flexible, allows us to rapidly adapt to disruptive technology market changes (and) support our customers' digital transformation journeys. DataServ's partnership with Cincom Systems is key to our future, and we look forward to continuing our partnership together."

According to Cincom CEO, Tom Nies, "We are happy to welcome DataServ as a Charter Customer, and look forward to continuing the relationship for many years to come."

About DataServ

DataServ is an Ohio-based technology services firm that offers "everything as a service" including strategic services, operational services, managed services, end-user support services, project-based services and professional development.

About Cincom

Cincom is a global software company with a legacy of innovation dating back to its founding in 1968. For more information on CPQSync by Cincom, visit cincom.com/cpqsync, or contact Susan Fine, Cincom's Director of Channels and North American Sales, at 234121@email4pr.com.

