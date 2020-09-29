Cincom® Sponsors Community Summit North America

CINCINNATI, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincom Systems, Inc., a global supplier of enterprise software solutions, announced today that it is sponsoring Community Summit North America, the leading training and networking event across the globe for Microsoft Business Applications. Hosted by Dynamic Communities and held virtually this year, Community Summit delivers best practices and insight into future product updates and allows you to gain training and education on Microsoft Dynamics 365 and the Microsoft Power Platform while connecting with thousands of your peers.

The company will be showcasing CPQSync by Cincom, its fully cloud-based, configure-price-quote solution that delivers an unprecedented way for companies to take the frustration out of buying and selling complex products and services. As a native, Microsoft Azure, multi-tenant solution that is fully embedded within Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Sales, CPQSync provides a seamless experience with guided selling to help with your digital transformation. Additionally, you can fulfill quotes and recognize revenue with sales order integration into Microsoft F&O (Finance and Operations) that leverages Microsoft Power Platform. CPQSync by Cincom is a Microsoft solution available through Microsoft partners. View a two-minute demo.

Register for Community Summit today and join us on Thursday, October 8, from 11:40 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. CDT for "The Top 3 Problems Every CPQ Buyer Faces." In this session, David Allison, CPQ Product Owner for Cincom, will share insights into the problems that CPQ buyers face, a few issues that no one is currently addressing, and how CPQSync may offer solutions and insights for partners and customers of Dynamics 365 CE.

Cincom is a global software company with a legacy of innovation dating back to its founding in 1968. The company's solutions help clients improve their most critical business processes and operating results. For more information about CPQSync, visit cincom.com/cpqsync. If you are a reseller, VAR or partner in the Microsoft CRM channel, please contact Claire Oancea, Channel Development Manager for TeamSync™ by Cincom, at [email protected].

