Cincom® Sponsors Community Summit North America

CINCINNATI, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincom Systems, Inc., a global supplier of enterprise software solutions, announced today that it is sponsoring Community Summit North America, from October 12-15 in Houston, TX. Summit is the leading training and networking event for Microsoft Business Applications around the globe, and at the event in Houston, there will be over 600 training sessions, with more than 300 speakers sharing their knowledge in person.

Cincom

Did you know that 47% of companies have attempted to implement CRM two or more times? Whether you've experienced this firsthand or are just beginning your CRM journey, you won't want to miss the Summit session, "CPR for CRM: How to Recover from a Struggling CRM Project." On October 13 at 12:30 p.m., Geoff Ables, Managing Partner of C5 Insight and a Microsoft MPV, along with Sergey Podwalny, Cincom Solution Architect, will share insights on what you can do to avoid (or recover from) the top six hurdles companies face with CRM projects.

Want to be a hero to your company? While at the Summit, stop by Cincom booth #318 to see how you can win deals faster and become a hero to your company—and your customers—with Cincom CPQ™. Pick up a "hero" t-shirt, and be sure to drop your card to register to win a DJI Mini SE Drone. View this one-minute video to see what life can be like with Cincom CPQ.

About Cincom

Cincom is a global software company with a legacy of innovation dating back to its founding in 1968. The company's solutions help clients improve their most critical business processes and operating results. For more information on Cincom CPQ, visit www.cincom.com.

Media Contact:

Carla McQueen

(513) 612-2113

[email protected]

Twitter

YouTube

LinkedIn

Cincom and Cincom products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cincom Systems, Inc. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies. Please see

https://www.cincom.com/us/company/terms-policies for additional trademark information and notices.

©2021 Cincom Systems, Inc. All Rights Reserved

SOURCE Cincom

Related Links

http://www.cincom.com

