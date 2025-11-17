Cincoro Tequila Unveils 'Cincoro Jack' Limited-Edition Añejo Bottle in Collaboration with Travis Scott

"From the beginning, Cincoro has been about uniting people who share a passion for excellence and creativity," said Cincoro Tequila Co-Founder Michael Jordan. "Travis brings that same energy and vision, creating a bottle that reflects both his own style and the spirit of Cincoro—bold, original, and driven by innovation and friendship."

Priced at $149.99 (750ml), this collector's edition features a custom-selected batch of Cincoro Añejo Tequila, aged for over 26 months, and handpicked by Travis Scott and Michael Jordan. Known for its rich flavor, the Añejo is housed in Cincoro's signature award-winning glass bottle, now reimagined with a bold chocolate brown gradient and a co-branded logo that fuses Cactus Jack's aesthetic with Cincoro's refined style.

"Cincoro Jack needed to happen," said Travis Scott. "It's more than a bottle - it's legacy, design, energy. Everything had to hit on a higher level."

To support the bottle release, Cincoro has launched a visual campaign titled "FuelYourFlame," which offers a cinematic glimpse into Travis' world and the role Cincoro plays in his daily life. The campaign features a 43-second video for digital and social platforms, as well as traditional luxury print stills and e-commerce integrations.

About Cincoro

In July 2016, five friendly competitors met for dinner and bonded over their shared passion for tequila. After many more adventures together, this group of five founding partners set out with one mission: to create the finest tequila anyone has ever tasted. Cincoro Tequila is uniquely made with 100% Blue Weber agave from private farms in both the highland and lowland regions of Jalisco, Mexico. The agave is hand-selected and slow-cooked in a small batch process to create the Cincoro signature taste profile. This is the heart of Cincoro: a rich and delicious family of tequilas that are smooth on the palate with a complex, long finish. Cincoro Tequila is a taste experience unlike any other, created to be sipped neat, but also to elevate cocktails. For more information about Cincoro, please visit www.Cincoro.com and @Cincoro.

