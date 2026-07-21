Cinctive Continues Expansion with New Office in West Palm Beach and Additions to Investment Team

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinctive Capital Management LP ("Cinctive"), an alternative investment multi-manager platform, today announced the opening of a new office in West Palm Beach, further expanding Cinctive's footprint and access to top-tier talent. The office will open on August 1.

West Palm Beach is one of the fastest-growing locations for investment management firms in the United States with many firms and family offices establishing themselves there. Opening an office in the region will allow Cinctive to further attract high-quality talent as well as develop strategic relationships with investors.

"We see significant growth opportunities for us in West Palm," said Rich Schimel, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Cinctive. "The area is rapidly growing, becoming a prominent and dynamic financial hub and an attraction for investment talent. Having an office in West Palm will support Cinctive's expansion initiatives and allow us to serve our partners more effectively."

In addition, as part of its ongoing expansion outside of West Palm Beach, Cinctive also announced the addition of two veteran portfolio managers. Rob Gupta and Brian Sapanski have joined Cinctive as portfolio managers, enhancing Cinctive's healthcare and technology investment teams. Mr. Gupta specializes in healthcare investments with over 15 years of experience and is joining Cinctive from AB Arya Partners, where he was a portfolio manager. Mr. Sapanski brings an equal amount of experience investing in the technology sector and was most recently a portfolio manager at Interval Partners.

About Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management is an alternative investment multi-manager platform. The firm is headquartered in New York at 50 Hudson Yards. For more information, see https://www.cinctive.com/.

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Steve Bruce / Mary Beth Grover

ASC Advisors

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Investor Contact



Kenneth Barrett

Cinctive Capital

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(332) 208-7600

SOURCE Cinctive Capital Management