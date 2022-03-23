Cincy Brands Raises Capital to Acquire and Accelerate Better-For-You Ecommerce Brands

Cincy Brands believes there is an unprecedented opportunity to acquire and accelerate founder-led brands. Tweet this

Cincy Brands believes there is an unprecedented opportunity to acquire and accelerate founder-led brands. "The barriers to creating a brand are low, and digitally native brands often hit a point where they have trouble scaling," said Sean Lee, President of Cincy Brands. "We can give founders an exit for their hard work, and keep their vision alive by growing their brand through technology, distribution, marketing, and operational expertise," added Andy Cipra, CEO of Cincy Brands.

The company will be led by Andy Cipra and Sean Lee, who have over 40 years of combined brand management, ecommerce, and agency experience. They both worked at Procter & Gamble, leading iconic brands like Old Spice, Crest, IAMS, and Vick's. Lee co-founded and launched Zevo in 2017, Procter & Gamble's safe and effective insect control brand launched out of P&G Ventures. Most recently, Cipra and Lee grew an Amazon agency to over $150M in Amazon revenue under management.

Cincy Brands is also pleased to announce that Wilbur Labs, a San Francisco-based startup studio, is backing them. Their investment will provide Cincy Brands with strategic capital to facilitate the acquisition of high-quality brands, build out its core team, develop technology, and invest in operational infrastructure. Phil Santoro, Co-Founder of Wilbur Labs, says, "We are thrilled to work with Sean and Andy to bring the Cincy Brands vision to life. The demand for better-for-you brands has never been higher, and we look forward to getting these great products into the hands of more consumers."

Cincy Brands is currently searching for brands to acquire and accelerate within its portfolio. They are offering brand owners flexible terms and a seamless closing process. More information is available at www.cincybrands.com .

